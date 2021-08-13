The only thing better than trying out a brand new pair of Apple AirPods is taking advantage of one of the best AirPods deals to get them for a great price! While headphone deals are a dime a dozen, Apple deals aren’t always live — so if you want something specific you may find yourself waiting around.

We have some good news today, though, because Amazon has discounted the Apple AirPods Max, and the AirPods Pro if you want a cheaper option. At $79 off, the AirPods Max are $470 with free Prime shipping. Alternatively, the AirPods Pro with wireless charging case are $190 with free shipping or $60 off. You can read more about those deals below!

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case — $190, was $249

If you want something a little more affordable, or prefer true wireless earbuds over conventional headphones, the Apple AirPods Pro are your best bet. They offer active noise cancellation with a transparency mode. They’re sweat and water-resistant. And they also have a built-in adaptive equalizer with support for Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. They include a wireless charging case that stretches battery life to over 24 hours of listening time. That’s perfect if you’re always on the go or traveling a lot! Normally $249, you can grab them from Amazon today for $190 with free shipping.

Apple AirPods Max — $470, was $549

We’ll level with you here, the AirPods Max are perhaps some of the “most fun headphones ever.” Editor-at-large Caleb Denison called it in our Apple AirPods Max Rreview, and praised the best-in-class ANC and amazing transparency mode. They also offer exceptional sound quality, call quality, and build quality — they’re nearly perfect. They are a bit on the heavy side and have to be charged with a Lightning cable, but that’s a small price to pay considering the experience they offer. Normally $549, Amazon has slashed $79 off the price, so you can grab them for $470 with free overnight shipping and free returns. Take advantage of this deal while you can, it won’t last long!

More true wireless earbuds deals available now

Want to see what other sales are going on? We rounded up all of the best true wireless earbuds deals and offers. You can peruse those below!

