Staples slashed a ton off the AirPods Pro price today

The Apple AirPods Pro inside their wireless charging case.

When you’re looking for headphone deals, if you’ve already heavily invested in Apple deals, there’s no other choice but AirPods deals. Apple’s wireless earbuds are perfect for the iPhone and iPad, and even if you’re on an Android device, they’re still a good buy. Here’s your chance to purchase the AirPods Pro for cheap as Staples is selling them with their wireless charging case at $50 off, bringing their price down to just $199 from their original price of $249.

The Apple AirPods Pro are tagged in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds for 2021 as the top choice for iOS devices, partly because of how easy it is to pair them. You just need to open the charging case with the AirPods Pro inside and place them near your iPhone. In addition, Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, is always listening for voice commands, for the convenience of accessing functions without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket.

When comparing the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, the more advanced version of Apple’s wireless earbuds holds the advantage with active noise cancellation that blocks out external sound, IPX4 water resistance for protection from sudden rain and sweaty workouts, customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable fit, and improved audio quality for calls and music.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are reliable and very easy to use, especially if you’re planning to use them with an iPhone or iPad. If you want to buy the wireless earbuds, you should take advantage of Staples’ $50 discount, which lowers their price with the wireless charging case to just $199 from their original price of $249. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More AirPods deals

The AirPods Pro are a steal with Staples’ price cut, but they’re not the only AirPods on sale, nor is Staples the only source for such discounts. Feel free to take a look around to compare prices, to make sure that you’re getting the best offer. To help you out, here are some of the best AirPods deals that are currently available.

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$190 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
AMAZON RENEWED

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case (Renewed)

$171 $190
Get the AirPods Pro you want but save some money with these renewed earbuds. These pre-owned earbuds have been tested and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

$150 $199
Released in March 2019, the Apple AirPods 2 come with improved battery life, the ability to launch Siri using your voice, and a Wireless Charging Case. A minor but worthwhile refinement nonetheless.
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case

$119 $159
Launched in 2016, the AirPods aren’t old hat by any means, offering near enough all the same features as the AirPods 2 -- with the main difference being they last for half the time on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
