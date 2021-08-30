Staples slashed a ton off the AirPods Pro price today

When you’re looking for headphone deals, if you’ve already heavily invested in Apple deals, there’s no other choice but AirPods deals. Apple’s wireless earbuds are perfect for the iPhone and iPad, and even if you’re on an Android device, they’re still a good buy. Here’s your chance to purchase the AirPods Pro for cheap as Staples is selling them with their wireless charging case at $50 off, bringing their price down to just $199 from their original price of $249.

The Apple AirPods Pro are tagged in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds for 2021 as the top choice for iOS devices, partly because of how easy it is to pair them. You just need to open the charging case with the AirPods Pro inside and place them near your iPhone. In addition, Siri, Apple’s digital assistant, is always listening for voice commands, for the convenience of accessing functions without having to take your iPhone out of your pocket.

When comparing the second-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, the more advanced version of Apple’s wireless earbuds holds the advantage with active noise cancellation that blocks out external sound, IPX4 water resistance for protection from sudden rain and sweaty workouts, customizable silicone tips for a more comfortable fit, and improved audio quality for calls and music.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are reliable and very easy to use, especially if you’re planning to use them with an iPhone or iPad. If you want to buy the wireless earbuds, you should take advantage of Staples’ $50 discount, which lowers their price with the wireless charging case to just $199 from their original price of $249. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More AirPods deals

The AirPods Pro are a steal with Staples’ price cut, but they’re not the only AirPods on sale, nor is Staples the only source for such discounts. Feel free to take a look around to compare prices, to make sure that you’re getting the best offer. To help you out, here are some of the best AirPods deals that are currently available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations