Some of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are happening as we speak! The event officially kicked off this morning but continues until the end of tomorrow, June 22. You have plenty of time to get great discounts and snag some incredible deals! Don’t forget to check in on some of the speedy Lightning deals, either!

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon is offering a nice little discount on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB solid-state drive. You get $50 off the full price, bringing it to $949 with free shipping and free returns. That price is good for all colors including gold, silver, and space gray.

So, the beautiful 2020 Apple MacBook Air. Should you buy it? In Digital Trend’s Apple MacBook Air (2020) review we closed out by saying that yes, you should buy it. “This is a solid option for Mac buyers who want an affordable daily driver.”

It features the Apple-designed M1 chip which offers excellent performance and has machine-learning support built in. The CPU has 8-cores, which is 3.5-times faster than the previous-gen MacBook models. The Air has a battery that will last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, so you can take it and use it just about anywhere, anytime — even if there are no outlets nearby. The superfast solid-state drive boots and loads quickly, and gets you in and out as fast as you need. Plus, it offers the same Mac experience you know and love.

Amazon is offering the 2020 MacBook Air, in all colors, for $949, which is $50 off the full price. As this is one of the latest models from Apple, this deal is not common and may not be available later in the year. Now’s as good a time as any to upgrade your laptop!

More Prime Day Laptop Deals Available Now

If you’re not interested in the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, there are plenty of other laptop and computing deals available. Prime Day has everyone going crazy with offers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and many more retailers. We put together some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, including Prime Day MacBook deals, for you below!

