  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 2020 MacBook Air just got a nice Prime Day discount

By

Some of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals are happening as we speak! The event officially kicked off this morning but continues until the end of tomorrow, June 22. You have plenty of time to get great discounts and snag some incredible deals! Don’t forget to check in on some of the speedy Lightning deals, either!

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon is offering a nice little discount on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an Apple M1 Chip, 13-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB solid-state drive. You get $50 off the full price, bringing it to $949 with free shipping and free returns. That price is good for all colors including gold, silver, and space gray.

So, the beautiful 2020 Apple MacBook Air. Should you buy it? In Digital Trend’s Apple MacBook Air (2020) review we closed out by saying that yes, you should buy it. “This is a solid option for Mac buyers who want an affordable daily driver.”

It features the Apple-designed M1 chip which offers excellent performance and has machine-learning support built in. The CPU has 8-cores, which is 3.5-times faster than the previous-gen MacBook models. The Air has a battery that will last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, so you can take it and use it just about anywhere, anytime — even if there are no outlets nearby. The superfast solid-state drive boots and loads quickly, and gets you in and out as fast as you need. Plus, it offers the same Mac experience you know and love.

Amazon is offering the 2020 MacBook Air, in all colors, for $949, which is $50 off the full price. As this is one of the latest models from Apple, this deal is not common and may not be available later in the year. Now’s as good a time as any to upgrade your laptop!

More Prime Day Laptop Deals Available Now

If you’re not interested in the 2020 Apple MacBook Air, there are plenty of other laptop and computing deals available. Prime Day has everyone going crazy with offers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and many more retailers. We put together some of the best Prime Day laptop deals, including Prime Day MacBook deals, for you below!

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,288 $3,219
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 58% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart

Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX350, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $699
The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
Buy at Target

LG Gram 16 (2021 Model, Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,199 $1,400
Just released in March, this is quite the slim laptop for its size. With a Core i7 processor, and 19 hours of battery life, the LG Gram is your ideal travel laptop that won't hurt your shoulders.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple TV is so cheap for Prime Day we thought it was a mistake

deals for day Walmart apple tv

Best Prime Day smartwatch deals for 2021

Close up of a man showing off the Apple Watch Series 6 on his wrist

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals for 2021

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Apple AirPods deals like this are the reason Prime Day exists

apple airpods deal amazon december 2020 2 main

Yes, there are Prime Day 8K TV deals — but they aren’t cheap

samsung 55 inch 8k tv ifa 2019 lifestyle

Best Prime Day Philips Hue deals for 2021

The best laptop you can buy just got a major price cut for Prime Day

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best Prime Day tablet deals for 2021

Fire 7 Tablet 4

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best Prime Day office chair deals for 2021

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

Acer Chromebook price cut in half with this insane Prime Day deal

best laptops under 300 acer chromebook spin 311

Best Prime Day laptop deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals