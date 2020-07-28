Just in time for the back-to-school season, Amazon and Best Buy have dropped the prices on the Apple MacBook Air and Microsoft Surface Pro 7. Whether you want a Windows-based laptop or a Mac, this is the ideal time to snap one up with back-to-school sales saving you plenty of cash.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $650, was $960

With a massive discount of $310, this is an amazing time to snap up the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The 12.3-inch touchscreen laptop offers an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of speedy SSD storage so it has everything you could want from a productivity-based machine. Thanks to its touchscreen, it’s super versatile, happily working well as a laptop or as a tablet, meaning whatever you’re doing, you’ll be able to do it with this.

The Surface Pro 7 only weighs 1.7 pounds and it’s ultra-slim as well as light so you can easily take it out and about with you between classes without any hassle. Thanks to a 10-hour battery life, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice too soon either. Impressively, it also recharges from empty to 80% in just over an hour so a quick coffee break between classes and you’re ready for more.

Portable, stylish, and genuinely useful, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is ordinarily priced at $960 making a price cut of $310 a huge deal. It’s available on sale for a limited time only at Best Buy.

Apple MacBook Air — $950, was $1,000

Keen to enjoy a new Apple laptop this semester? The latest Apple MacBook Air has had a modest price cut of $50 over at Amazon bringing its price down to $950. Price cuts are unusual on the latest Apple products so this is a good time to purchase one. The device offers a 13.3-inch Retina display so everything looks great, along with a 1.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s just right for all your productivity tasks with an 11-hour battery life meaning you won’t have to worry about finding a power source throughout the day.

With other useful features like Touch ID support, you can enjoy additional security, plus the keyboard is backlit which is ideal in darker surroundings. The MacBook Air only weighs 2.8 pounds so it’s another device that’s ideal for tossing into your bag and taking between classes without any hassle.

It’s currently available at Amazon for $950 — a price cut of $50.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations