One of the cheapest laptop deals out there comes from Betty Buy. It could be exactly what you need if portability and a low price are your main requirements. The Asus 14-inch laptop is the one we have in mind. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only meaning you save an impressive $100 off the usual price. Sure to appeal to anyone who needs a Windows laptop without spending a fortune, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch laptop

At this price, the Asus 14-inch laptop won’t be rivaling the best laptops by any means. You’ll need to have a bigger budget for one of those. However, by buying this one, you still get the benefits of one of the best laptop brands at the moment. The laptop has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but the essentials for what you need when working on the move. Count on storing many of your files on the cloud and you won’t have an issue with storage. This is a trend most commonly seen in Chromebooks but if you need a Windows-based system, this Asus 14-inch laptop is the one for you.

It uses Windows 11 in S mode so it should be familiar for most people who have used Windows in the past, plus that means it’ll run all the apps you’re used to using. It looks more stylish than you’d expect for the price too, while offering a 14-inch HD display, along with up to 12 hours of battery life. There’s also a webcam for when you need to take video calls on the move, so you’re covered for all your basic productivity needs here. It’s ideal for either someone who works on the move occasionally or a student on a tight budget.

Basic yet highly functional for anyone that needs to be able to work on the move from time to time, the Asus 14-inch laptop is a reminder you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up now and you’re sure to be able to work more effectively while you travel.

