 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch Windows laptop for $150

Jennifer Allen
By
Asus 14-inch Laptop on a white background.

One of the cheapest laptop deals out there comes from Betty Buy. It could be exactly what you need if portability and a low price are your main requirements. The Asus 14-inch laptop is the one we have in mind. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only meaning you save an impressive $100 off the usual price. Sure to appeal to anyone who needs a Windows laptop without spending a fortune, let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Asus 14-inch laptop

At this price, the Asus 14-inch laptop won’t be rivaling the best laptops by any means. You’ll need to have a bigger budget for one of those. However, by buying this one, you still get the benefits of one of the best laptop brands at the moment. The laptop has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but the essentials for what you need when working on the move. Count on storing many of your files on the cloud and you won’t have an issue with storage. This is a trend most commonly seen in Chromebooks but if you need a Windows-based system, this Asus 14-inch laptop is the one for you.

It uses Windows 11 in S mode so it should be familiar for most people who have used Windows in the past, plus that means it’ll run all the apps you’re used to using. It looks more stylish than you’d expect for the price too, while offering a 14-inch HD display, along with up to 12 hours of battery life. There’s also a webcam for when you need to take video calls on the move, so you’re covered for all your basic productivity needs here. It’s ideal for either someone who works on the move occasionally or a student on a tight budget.

Related

Basic yet highly functional for anyone that needs to be able to work on the move from time to time, the Asus 14-inch laptop is a reminder you don’t have to spend a fortune to do so. Normally priced at $250, it’s down to $150 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up now and you’re sure to be able to work more effectively while you travel.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
The Dell G15 gaming laptop in silver on a white background.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Lenovo is offloading ThinkPad laptops with ridiculous discounts
Front angle of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 laptop against a white background.
Best wireless mouse deals for January 2023
Logitech MX Master
Best wireless router deals for January 2023
A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.
Best robot vacuum deals for January 2023
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.
Best Roomba Deals for January 2023: Sales to shop today
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.
Best monitor deals for January 2023
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
Best gaming laptop deals: save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.
The best place to buy prescription glasses online in 2023
Two women wearing glasses.
11 best same-day flower-delivery services for 2023
att valentines day samsung deals 2021 gift ideas