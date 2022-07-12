Today's Best Asus ROG Gaming PC Prime Day Deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day is here! But all those Prime Day deals can be a bit overwhelming to sift through, especially if you’re looking for something specific like a new gaming desktop. Not sure where to start? Let us help you jump-start your Prime Day shopping by introducing you to a fantastic deal on this Asus ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop from Walmart. You can get this gaming desktop today for just $649. It was $760, !

Why you should buy this Asus ROG Gaming PC

This Asus ROG gaming PC Prime Day deal means you’re getting a solid gaming desktop at a pretty decent discount. With this deal, you’re getting a gaming PC that includes an AMD Ryzen 5-3600X processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660TI graphics card, a roomy 256GB of solid-state drive storage, customizable RGB chassis lighting, and a wide variety of ports. The AMD Ryzen 5-3600X processor has a max boost clock of up to 4.4GHz.

The Asus ROG Strix GL10 also offers 7.1 virtual surround front-panel audio and a see-through side panel, and it runs on Windows 10 Home. And when your gameplay heats up, this desktop also features a thermal design that keeps things cool with “two isolated air chambers.” And with its customizable lighting, you can play hard and in style. It’s built to support intense gaming sessions and to be shown off.

It’s an Asus ROG gaming PC Prime Day deal worth checking out. But at this price it’s unlikely to stick around for long. If you like what you see, you better grab it while you can.

If you feel like this Asus ROG Gaming PC Prime Day Deal isn’t quite ticking all your boxes for the ideal gaming PC, be sure to check out our Prime Day gaming laptop deals page and Walmart Prime Day deals page for more Prime Day shopping ideas. You’re sure to find exactly what you need to build your ideal battle station this Prime Day. Good luck and happy shopping!

