Along with brands like Sennheiser and Sony, Autio-Technica stands tall among the best head-fi makers on the market today. The company has its share of high-end headphones, but Audio-Technica also makes some of the best cans you can find for $100 or less. One of our favorite pairs, the bassy Audio-Technica ATH-M40X, is on sale right now, letting you score it for even cheaper.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X sits in a nice “sweet spot” on the price and functionality spectrum, nesting between the budget-minded ATH-M30X and the higher-end ATH-M50X. These are ideal for someone looking for a pair of headphones that are a cut above “cheap” models but aren’t overkill in terms of cost. The closed-back, over-ear design with leatherette cups is comfortable and blocks out ambient noise (while also ensuring that people around you won’t hear every detail of what you’re listening to at the moment), also making them a solid choice for day-long use.

Our review team ranked the ATH-M40X high among the best sub-$100 headphones on the market, but what these headphones are particularly notable for is their excellent bass response – an area where a lot of affordable cans struggle. Lovers of low-end frequencies know that a good set of headphones makes all the difference, and the ATH-M40X’s deep, punchy sound – delivered by a pair of 40mm neodymium magnet drivers – brings out the best of rap, electronic, and other bass-heavy music.

Bassy headphones like this aren’t just for music, they’re also an excellent choice for movies and gaming (particularly when it comes to enjoying the deep and rumbly sound design of action-heavy titles). The ATH-M40X headphones also offer natural and detailed response in the middle and upper frequency ranges, though, thanks to their flat tuning, making them just as suitable for an all-around pair of general-use cans – especially at this discounted price.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M40X over-ear headphones retail for $140, but their going price at most retailers is around $100. A $60 discount off of their MSRP means you can snag a pair for just $79 from Amazon right now. Other Audio-Technica headphones are also on sale if you want to check those out: The aforementioned ATH-M30X is available for $59 ($10 off) while the ATH-M50X is marked down to $129 ($20 off).

