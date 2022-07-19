Right now, we’re spotting lots of AirPods deals in preparation for everyone heading back to school. If you’re looking to save big in the back-to-school AirPods deals but you’re not sure where to begin, read on while we take you through the highlights. In no time, you can snap up some of the best AirPods around for less than usual.

Apple AirPods — $160, was $179

Why Buy:

Great sound quality

Wireless charging

Head-tracking spatial audio

IPX4 water resistance

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are a great pair of earphones if you’re looking to enjoy excellent sound quality and you don’t need active noise cancellation to block out surrounding sounds. They’re simple to use in every way, providing a far better audio experience than many other earphones in this price range. Exuding the simplicity that comes from Apple products, the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) know exactly how to give you the best experience.

As you would expect, they take seconds to pair up with your other Apple devices. You immediately gain in-ear detection along with automatic switching between all your devices. It’s easy to share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device, making them super useful. As well as that, the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) sound amazing. They offer spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so that it feels like the sound is placed all around you, just as if you were at a concert. In conjunction with that, you also get adaptive EQ so that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear so you get a truly personal experience. It really makes a difference with the all-new contoured design feeling great in your ears.

The Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant so they’re good for a run or other workout, while their sensors make it easy to control your entertainment or even answer calls. You get up to six hours of listening time from one charge with up to 30 hours of total listening time once you factor in the ever-convenient MagSafe charging case. Given how most of us use earphones throughout the day, that means the need to recharge them won’t arise too often so you won’t need to worry about finding a power source all the time. Consistently effortless and convenient, the Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are a great addition for the Apple device owner.

Apple AirPods Pro — $180, was $249

Why Buy:

Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial audio with head tracking

Adaptive EQ

Superior call quality

Apple deals often feature Apple AirPods Pro because they’re some of the best wireless earbuds around. Suitable for many different occasions, you’ll love just how simple they are to use. You can spend more time enjoying what you’re listening to without feeling like you constantly need to make manual adjustments. While audiophiles may prefer the flexibility of complex settings, those that want to get straight to the enjoyment will love the Apple AirPods Pro.

As you’d expect, there’s spatial audio with dynamic head tracking along with adaptive EQ. Spatial audio means that sound is placed all around you so it feels like you’re actually at a live concert rather than listening at home (or on your commute). It’s a real game changer with music instantly sounding better this way. That’s further helped by adaptive EQ which means that music is automatically tuned to the shape of your ear. Giving you such a personal experience ensures the Apple AirPods Pro sound classier than many alternatives. A choice of three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips also mean you’re guaranteed the right fit for comfort as well as getting the most from the Apple AirPods Pro.

Then there’s the all-important active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro are able to block outside noise so you can focus on your music without being distracted. They do a great job, too, blocking out much of what you won’t want to hear. Alongside that, a transparency mode means you can get back to hearing what you need to without taking your earphones out. Elsewhere, there’s decent battery life with more than 24 hours once you factor in the MagSafe Charging Case, plus there’s in-ear detection and effortless setup and switching to make life easier.

Apple AirPods Max — $449, was $549

Why Buy:

Fantastic high-fidelity audio

Active Noise Cancellation

Spatial audio

Comfy fit

The Apple AirPods Max are some of the most appealing headphone deals right now. That’s because, unsurprisingly for Apple, the Apple AirPods Max are some of the best headphones money can buy at the moment. With best in-class ANC, you’re going to love how much outside noise the Apple AirPods Max can block out. If you hate to be distracted while listening to music or watching a movie, the Apple AirPods Max are the ultimate solution here, ensuring you won’t be disturbed. As well as that, there’s always a reliable transparency mode for those times when you do need to check back into the world and interact with it, ensuring you’re only a moment away from listening once more.

The Apple AirPods Max also offer phenomenal sound quality. Thanks to an Apple-designed dynamic driver, you get high-fidelity audio every step of the way. Whether you plan on listening to music, podcasts, or watching moves, the Apple AirPods Max ensures it all sounds fantastic. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking also ensures that your listening experience feels like it’s all around you, just like if you were actually at an event or concert. It’s truly immersive stuff with the Apple AirPods Max guaranteeing a magical experience.

As you would also expect from Apple products, the Apple AirPods Max pair beautifully with other devices. It’s easy to share audio between two sets of AirPods, as well as easily switch between other devices. You get up to 20 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled while the knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions ensuring you’ll feel super comfy the whole time you’re listening. With the Apple H1 chip in charger, you’ll never have to worry about any signal drops either.

