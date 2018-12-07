Digital Trends
Simplify your life with one of these wireless smartphone charger deals

Bruce Brown
By

You can now banish nightly cable fumbling by using a wireless smartphone charger. If your smartphone is wireless-charging-compatible, the simplicity of placing it on a pad when you go to bed, while you’re at your office, or even when you’re watching TV is a beautiful thing. Wireless chargers also make excellent gifts for coworkers.

You’ll want to be sure that any wireless smartphone charger you buy is Qi compatible, the widely supported current standard backed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).  And if you have a recent iPhone, you’ll probably want to choose a 7.5-watt charger to take advantage of the iPhones fastest charging speed. The chargers we have listed below are all Qi compatible (and on sale) and will all work with wireless charging-capable smartphones from Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, and more.

We’ve found the best discounts on wireless chargers from Amazon and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying Christmas gifts or shopping for yourself, these wireless charger deals can help you save up to $37.

Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad — $32 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers samsung qi certified charger pad
The Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charger Pad works with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, as you’d expect, but it also charges iPhones and any other devices that support the Qi standard. This device’s fast-charge feature is compatible with Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ and later models. Other Qi-enabled devices charge at standard speed. A multi-colored LED halo light shows the charging status.

A built-in cooling fan helps keep your smartphone and the charger cool while charging. This deal includes a Fast Charging Wall Charger with a Micro USB cable.

Normally priced at $50, the Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charge Pad is just $18 with this deal. If you want to buy a wireless charger for yourself or as a gift, this is a great opportunity, especially since most people can find ways to use another charger. In stock with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

Belkin Boost Up Qi Wireless Charging Pad 5W — $14 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers belkin boost charging pad
Belkin’s 5-watt Boost Up Qi Wireless Charging Pad is compatible with any Qi-enabled smartphone. This charger works through lightweight plastic smartphone cases up to 3mm thick and includes an AC adapter with a 5-foot cord. An LED on the charger’s side indicates your smartphone is charging.

Usually priced at $40, the Belkin’s 5-watt Boost Up Qi Wireless Charging Pad is on sale for $26 during this deal. This is a super chance to buy a wireless charger that works with any Qi-compatible smartphone or table.  In stock with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

ZealSound Qi-Certified Ultra-Slim Triple Wireless Charger Station — $5 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers zealsound qi certified ultra slim triple charger
Do you need to charge more than one smartphone at a time? The ZealSound Qi-Certified Ultra-Slim Triple Wireless Charger Station can charge three smartphones at one time. This 5-watt charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones and will charge up to five percent faster than the standard, but does not support fast charge modes, which ZealSound states can shorten battery life.

Rated IPX4 for splash, water, and dust resistance, the ZealSound Triple charger also has an intelligent temperature control system and plus protection from power surges and short circuits. An AC adapter is included with the charger.

Normally priced at $40, the ZealSound Qi-Certified Ultra-Slim Triple Wireless Charger Station is discounted to $35 for this deal. In stock with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W – Apple Optimized — $10 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers belkin boost up charging pad 7 5w
Belkin’s 7.5-watt version of the Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is Apple-optimized to support the iPhone’s fastest charging speed. This charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled smartphones and mobile devices, but it was designed specifically for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus.

You can charge phones with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm thick with the Belkin 7.5-watt Boost Up charging pad. The charger comes with an AC adapter with a five-foot cord.

Usually priced at $60, Belkin’s 7.5-watt Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is just $50 during this deal. If you need a wireless charger for your own late-model iPhone or if you’re looking for a gift for someone else with a recent model Apple smartphone, this Apple-optimized charger is an attractive deal at this price.  In stock with free 2-day shipping for Prime members.

Mophie Wireless Charge Pad – Apple Optimized — $37 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers mophie charge pad apple optimized
Developed in a product partnership with Apple, Mophie’s Wireless Charge Pad is Apple-optimized to charge late model iPhones 50 percent faster than standard Qi wireless chargers. This charger was designed for the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus but works with later models also including the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max.

Just place your iPhone on the Mophie’s non-slipped charging pad with a rubberized coating. When the phone is fully charged an LED indicator light turns on.

Normally priced at $60, the Apple-optimized Mophie Wireless Charge Pad is a tremendous bargain at $23, a 62-percent discount. Jump on this deal while it lasts. The Mophie will be back in stock on December 13, 2018. If you pre-order now Amazon will deliver it free on or before Tuesday, December 18.

Yootech Wireless Charger Qi-Certified — $25 off

best amazon deals wireless chargers yootech charger qi certified 7 5w

Yootech’s Qi-certified Wireless Charger has three charging modes, 5-watts for all Qi-enabled devices, 7.5-watts for Apple iPhone X and iPhone 8 and above, and 10-watts for Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S9 Plus, Note 8, and Note 9.

The Yootech charger comes with a 3.3-foot Micro USB charging cable but with no AC adapter. The company recommends a 5-volt, 2-amp adapter for standard Qi-enabled smartphones that will charge at 5 watts or a 9-volt, 1.67-amp adapter for 7.5-watt iPhone fast charging and for 10-watt Samsung fast-charging modes.

Yootech recommends removing smartphone cases for charging although the company states it will charge with rubber or plastic cases 4mm thick or less. The charger has integrated short-circuit and surge protection and protection from overheating.

Normally priced at $40, the Yootech Wireless Charger deal price is slashed to just $15. In stock with free shipping in four days or less for Prime members.

