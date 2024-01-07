 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Belkin brought a lot of new chargers to CES 2024, and they look fantastic

Jesse Hollington
By
Belkin's Qi2 power banks on iPhones.
Belkin
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Belkin is supercharging its accessory lineup at CES 2024 with a new lineup of wireless charging accessories and smaller, more powerful wired chargers — all thanks to two relatively new technologies being embraced by the popular accessory maker.

Thanks to the new Qi2 standard, Belkin is releasing a new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand that will provide universal 15-watt wireless charging support and the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, which delivers more power for on-the-go charging needs.

Recommended Videos

On the wired front, a new 200-watt charger promises enough juice to safely top up to four USB-C devices simultaneously in a remarkably compact form factor. There’s a compact 6-in-1 laptop dock as well.

Related

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

A render of Belkin's 3-in-1 Qi2 charger, holding an iPhone and an Apple Watch.
Belkin

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro stands are some of the most elegant and popular charging solutions for iPhone users with multiple devices, and the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is no exception.

It follows the same design as the company’s iconic MagSafe stand with a handy twist — literally. The charging pad is now adjustable to nearly any angle, from laying your iPhone flat to propping it up perpendicular to your desk or table.

This is facilitated by an adjustable hinge that’s conspicuously absent from every MagSafe stand we’ve ever seen. We’ve generally assumed it’s something forbidden by Apple’s MagSafe certification requirements, forcing users to choose between an adjustable stand and the fastest 15W charging.

A render of Belkin's 3-in-1 Qi2 charger, holding an iPhone and an Apple Watch.
Belkin

However, Belkin’s new stand doesn’t need to follow Apple’s rules, as it now uses modern Qi2 charging with the open-standard Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) that can deliver 15W charging to any compatible iPhone — that’s any iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 running iOS 17.2 or later.

As with Belkin’s other stands, the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand also offers an Apple Watch charger that supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7 or later and the Apple Watch Ultra series, as well as an optimized charging pad for your AirPods or other wireless earbuds.

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand will sell for $150 and be available in select markets worldwide in March.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

Renders of Belkin's Qi2 power banks in a black color.
Belkin

In the same vein as Belkin’s new magnetic stand, the company has also unveiled a Qi2 MPP magnetic power bank under the same brand that’s capable of delivering up to 15W of wireless power to iPhone 13 or later models and other Qi2-compatible devices.

An integrated kickstand lets you prop up your phone for watching videos or reading on the go, and like other magnetic battery packs, it’s compatible with MagSafe cases.

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank will be available in 5,000mAh, 8,000mAh, and 10,000mAh options for $60, $80, and $100, respectively. It also supports passthrough charging via the USB-C port so that you can juice up the power bank and your smartphone at the same time. It’s coming in March to select markets worldwide.

BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C GaN Charger

Belkin's 4-port GaN charger in white.
Belkin

On the wired side, Belkin is taking advantage of relatively new gallium nitride (GAN) technology to produce some of the smallest and most powerful wired chargers and docks it’s ever made.

First up is a 4-port USB-C GaN Wall Charger that packs 200W of power — enough to let you fast charge up to four devices simultaneously. For example, it can deliver full-speed charging to a high-powered gaming laptop, with more than ample power left over for your smartphone, tablet, and more.

Thanks to the GaN technology, it’s a deceptively small design given the power it delivers, measuring only 92 by 118.5 by 35.5mm and weighing 650 grams. You can easily tuck it into your laptop bag for use on the go.

The BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C GaN Charger will sell for $130 and is coming to select markets worldwide in March.

6-in-1 Core GaN Dock

A render of Belkin's 6-in-1 GaN Dock.
Belkin

Belkin’s new 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is another example of the miracle of GaN technology. At about 3 inches on each side, this pocket-sized dock provides connections for 4K HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as two USB-A and two USB-C ports, one of which provides 96W power delivery.

The small size means you’ll not only be able to reduce clutter on your desk, but it’s also an excellent solution for taking on the road for use in conference rooms and hotel rooms.

The 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is available now from Belkin.com for $140, and should be coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Hollington
Jesse Hollington
Mobile Writer
Jesse has been a technology enthusiast for his entire life — he probably would have been born with an iPhone in his hand…
Mophie’s 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is ideal for Apple travelers
Mophie 3-in-1 MagSafe travel charger with AirPod Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 5 charging on top.

Wireless charging has become the most popular way for most folks to power up their smartphones, and the Qi wireless charging standard guarantees you’ll be able to charge up from just about any wireless charger you happen upon.

Unfortunately, if you want the best charging experience and speeds possible, things can get a bit complicated. For folks using Apple’s latest iPhone models, that means getting an Apple-certified MagSafe charger.

Read more
Scosche unveils several new iPhone MagSafe car mounts at CES 2022
iPhone 13 Pro in car being attached to Scosche MagicMount MSC.

Scosche Industries is kicking off CES 2022 with a new lineup of MagSafe-compatible versions of its MagicMount family of products, allowing owners of Apple's latest iPhone models to easily anchor their smartphones in their cars without the need for special cases or magnetic plates.
MagicMount Pro Charge5

First up is the MagicMount Pro Charge5, which is designed to both hold and charge the iPhone 12 and newer models using Apple’s MagSafe technology. Powerful Neodymium magnets align with the MagSafe ring of magnets in the iPhone to securely hold the device in place while driving, and Scosche has engineered the MagSafe attachment to handle everything from the smaller iPhone mini to the full-sized iPhone Pro Max.

Read more
Belkin gets MagSafe right with the sleek Boost Charge 3-in-1 charging dock
belkin boost charge 3 in 1 magsafe wireless charger

This is the Belkin Boost Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, to give it its full name, and it will charge your iPhone using MagSafe, your Apple Watch, and a pair of wireless headphones all at the same time, no messing around. It’s versatile and attractive, but it’s also very expensive at $150. Is it the second MagSafe accessory we feel happy recommending, or should you save your money?
Design
Belkin is very good at minimalist designs like this, just look at the 2015 Charge Dock for proof, and how it has refined the shape over the last few years, resulting in the Boost Charge 3-in-1 here. The wide, circular base is metal, covered in white plastic, and with a soft, grippy base. It is also available in black. A chrome metal shaft extends from the back of the baseplate, ending in a T-shaped piece holding the charging discs for the iPhone and the Apple Watch.

The disc for the iPhone uses the new MagSafe charging system, where magnets grip on to your iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Max to hold it in place, and deliver wireless charging power at up to 15W. On the other side is a standard Apple Watch magnetic charger, and a Qi wireless charger lives in the base. All three can be used at the same time, so there’s no waiting around for your iPhone to finish charging before it moves on to the Watch.

Read more