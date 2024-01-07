Belkin is supercharging its accessory lineup at CES 2024 with a new lineup of wireless charging accessories and smaller, more powerful wired chargers — all thanks to two relatively new technologies being embraced by the popular accessory maker.

Thanks to the new Qi2 standard, Belkin is releasing a new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand that will provide universal 15-watt wireless charging support and the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank, which delivers more power for on-the-go charging needs.

Recommended Videos

On the wired front, a new 200-watt charger promises enough juice to safely top up to four USB-C devices simultaneously in a remarkably compact form factor. There’s a compact 6-in-1 laptop dock as well.

BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand

Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro stands are some of the most elegant and popular charging solutions for iPhone users with multiple devices, and the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand is no exception.

It follows the same design as the company’s iconic MagSafe stand with a handy twist — literally. The charging pad is now adjustable to nearly any angle, from laying your iPhone flat to propping it up perpendicular to your desk or table.

This is facilitated by an adjustable hinge that’s conspicuously absent from every MagSafe stand we’ve ever seen. We’ve generally assumed it’s something forbidden by Apple’s MagSafe certification requirements, forcing users to choose between an adjustable stand and the fastest 15W charging.

However, Belkin’s new stand doesn’t need to follow Apple’s rules, as it now uses modern Qi2 charging with the open-standard Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) that can deliver 15W charging to any compatible iPhone — that’s any iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 running iOS 17.2 or later.

As with Belkin’s other stands, the new BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand also offers an Apple Watch charger that supports fast charging for the Apple Watch Series 7 or later and the Apple Watch Ultra series, as well as an optimized charging pad for your AirPods or other wireless earbuds.

The BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand will sell for $150 and be available in select markets worldwide in March.

BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank

In the same vein as Belkin’s new magnetic stand, the company has also unveiled a Qi2 MPP magnetic power bank under the same brand that’s capable of delivering up to 15W of wireless power to iPhone 13 or later models and other Qi2-compatible devices.

An integrated kickstand lets you prop up your phone for watching videos or reading on the go, and like other magnetic battery packs, it’s compatible with MagSafe cases.

The BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank will be available in 5,000mAh, 8,000mAh, and 10,000mAh options for $60, $80, and $100, respectively. It also supports passthrough charging via the USB-C port so that you can juice up the power bank and your smartphone at the same time. It’s coming in March to select markets worldwide.

BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C GaN Charger

On the wired side, Belkin is taking advantage of relatively new gallium nitride (GAN) technology to produce some of the smallest and most powerful wired chargers and docks it’s ever made.

First up is a 4-port USB-C GaN Wall Charger that packs 200W of power — enough to let you fast charge up to four devices simultaneously. For example, it can deliver full-speed charging to a high-powered gaming laptop, with more than ample power left over for your smartphone, tablet, and more.

Thanks to the GaN technology, it’s a deceptively small design given the power it delivers, measuring only 92 by 118.5 by 35.5mm and weighing 650 grams. You can easily tuck it into your laptop bag for use on the go.

The BoostCharge Pro 4-port USB-C GaN Charger will sell for $130 and is coming to select markets worldwide in March.

6-in-1 Core GaN Dock

Belkin’s new 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is another example of the miracle of GaN technology. At about 3 inches on each side, this pocket-sized dock provides connections for 4K HDMI and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as two USB-A and two USB-C ports, one of which provides 96W power delivery.

The small size means you’ll not only be able to reduce clutter on your desk, but it’s also an excellent solution for taking on the road for use in conference rooms and hotel rooms.

The 6-in-1 Core GaN Dock is available now from Belkin.com for $140, and should be coming soon to select retailers worldwide.

Editors' Recommendations