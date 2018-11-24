Skipping out on making the mad dash to the store on Black Friday doesn’t mean that you have to skip out on saving. Cyber Monday has all sorts of deals that will be worth staying in for. Best Buy will be marking down some of the year’s hottest electronics, which make the perfect gift for your friends and loved one — or just for yourself.

During the month of November we will be hunting down the best deals leading up until Cyber Monday and making sure the “discounted” prices are worth the purchase. We’ll be updating this page with the latest info on Best Buy’s deals, so make sure to visit regularly to avoid missing anything.

Keep checking back on this page so you can plan your Cyber Monday shopping accordingly and score big savings on the tech you want.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for more information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.