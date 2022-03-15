Best business laptop deals for March 2022

The best business laptops have slightly different requirements than the best laptops overall. When investing in a machine for work, you need it to last and be fairly durable. Great value is important, too, which is why we have the best business laptop deals listed here, along with some insight into why they’re worth your time. Read on while we take you through them.

Best business laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $330, was $440

Dell Vostro 3510 — $599, was $1,113

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $899, was $960

Dell Latitude 3420 — $779, was $1,259

Dell XPS 17 — $2,699, was $2,745

Why buy

Inexpensive

Good quality screen

Robust design

Quick recharging

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is one of the best Dell laptops in this price range. It offers everything you need for inexpensive working on the move. At its heart is an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory. For anything high-end like video editing or gaming, this wouldn’t be sufficient. However, for working on the move, it’s fine for word processing, creating presentations, or taking video calls. Alongside that is 128GB of SSD storage, so it’s able to switch between files faster than with a regular hard drive, plus you get the benefit of plenty of space to store all your files.

The standout feature for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its 15.6-inch HD screen. It offers a resolution of up to 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 60hz. The latter means that browsing will be reasonably smooth and won’t hurt your eyes. That’s further enhanced by Dell’s use of anti-glare technology, so eye strain should be a thing of the past here. Narrow borders mean you can spend more time looking at the screen rather than the bezels around it.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 looks pretty good too. Its keyboard offers 6.4% larger keycaps than average laptops, plus it has a numeric keypad and a spacious touchpad. It makes it easier to navigate all your content, and there’s a lift hinge that means you can raise it to a more ergonomic angle while you work. A built-in HD webcam is subtly placed above the screen, making it ideal for video calls, while tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge mean it’s extra stable on any surface. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 might not be a powerhouse of a laptop, but it has everything you need for a system that will stay as busy as you are throughout your working day.

Dell Vostro 3510 — $599, was $1,113

Why buy

Good for multitasking

Decent storage

Good display

Stylish design

The Dell Vostro 3510 offers a fair amount of business-focused power for the price. It has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory. That’s just the right amount of memory to ensure you can multitask without a problem or any slowdown. A speedy processor means you’ll be able to switch between windows quickly too. In addition to that, you also get 256GB of SSD storage, which similarly helps with speedy usage of the laptop. It looks gorgeous, too, thanks to the Dell Vostro 3510 having a 15.6-inch HD display. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is good enough for browsing smoothly, and it also has anti-glare technology. The latter means you can look at things on screen for longer without having to worry so much about eye strain. It also has a slim design that means the bezels around the display are slim and you’ll barely notice them.

Elsewhere, the Dell Vostro 3510 is intelligently designed with working on the move in mind. It has a battery that can be recharged to 80% in just one hour, so it’s ideal if you need to get things done fast. In addition, besides its narrow bezels, it has a 10% higher screen-to-body ratio, so it takes up less room while still looking good, too.

The keyboard has a large touchpad, along with 6.4% bigger keycaps compared to the last generation of Dell laptops, so you can get plenty done here. Also, a lift hinge helps you lift the laptop up to a more ergonomic level to ensure your wrists are looked after, plus you get better airflow too. There’s even a numeric keypad built into the keyboard, which isn’t always a guarantee with laptop keyboards. Smartly designed in every way, the Dell Vostro 3510 looks and feels good, making it an ideal business laptop for the long term.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 — $899, was $960

Why buy

2-in-1 screen

Good performance

Extensive storage

Fast recharging

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a great system if you’re looking for one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. At its heart, it has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory. That’s just what you need for reasonably speedy performance when completing various productivity-related tasks. However, it also has 512GB of SSD storage, which is far more than many competitors. It’s more than sufficient for storing pretty much all your files imaginable, so you don’t have to worry about storing anything on the cloud unless you want to for backup purposes.

In addition, there’s the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1’s killer feature. It has a 14-inch full HD screen that works as a touch screen as well as a regular display. Its resolution goes up to 1920 x 1080 and it supports a pen, so you can choose to tap it or use a stylus instead. Such flexibility is wonderful since you can use the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 to sketch out designs or just type things up. It’s a truly useful feature to be able to choose between four different modes via the laptop’s 360-degree hinge, which means you can use it in laptop mode before switching over to tent mode for viewing videos.

Elsewhere, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has a thin design that makes it easy to toss into your bag throughout the working day. It recharges fast, too, with up to 80% regained in just an hour of charging. Thin bezels and an expansive screen-to-body ratio look great, while a lift hinge means you can enjoy superior comfort in use. A larger keyboard than previous models means 9% bigger keys plus a great touchpad that feels good on your fingers. It’s a delightfully practical laptop to own.

Dell Latitude 3420 — $779, was $1,259

Why buy

Powerful Wi-Fi

Business-focused features

Lightweight design

Great keyboard

The Dell Latitude 3420 is built with business in mind, so it has some great extra features. Under the hood, it has an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory, so it’s ideal for multitasking and getting things done efficiently. In addition, it has 256GB of SSD storage, which is sufficient for storing all your files without an issue, unless you happen to use a lot of very large files. It also has a 14-inch full HD display that offers 250nits of brightness and some key business features. That includes a camera with a privacy shutter for when you need to be private while you work.

Those useful features continue elsewhere. For instance, there’s ExpressConnect functionality, which means the Dell Latitude 3420 is able to connect to the strongest access points in the office, prioritizing bandwidth for conferencing apps, so you get the best video call quality. There’s also Intel Adaptix Technology that prioritizes your most important apps so they open faster every time. Also, you can recharge your laptop to 80% in just an hour of use. Even its audio is smart with Intelligent Audio, meaning that your audio quality is automatically enhanced and background noise is reduced.

The Dell Latitude 3420 looks great, too. It’s smaller and lighter than before, with a new darker finish that looks great in the office. Thin bezels and polished sidewalls further help here. It also has a larger edge-to-edge keyboard, keycaps, and an 18% larger touchpad, so you can work far more effectively. A backlit keyboard helps out when working in low-light situations as well. Elegantly designed in every way, the Dell Latitude 3420 is the ideal way to convey the right business attitude in a meeting while also being pretty powerful for the price.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,699, was $2,745

Why buy

Fast performance

Super stylish design

Offers gaming abilities

Great display

The Dell XPS 17 is a real powerhouse of a system. It offers some very powerful hardware under the hood, meaning you can use it for far more than just working on the move. It’s capable of video editing and even gaming if you want. It has an Intel Core i9 processor, along with a hefty 16GB of memory. That powerful stuff means multitasking will be a breeze and you’ll be sure of great performance at all times. Impressively, that’s all backed up by 1TB of SSD storage, so you simply won’t run out of space for your files. Unless, of course, you decide to install some games. Yes, the Dell XPS 17 is capable of gaming. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card that’s ideal for playing the latest games on the move. If you want some downtime between your meetings, this is your chance.

Elsewhere, the features keep on coming. The Dell XPS 17 has a 17-inch full HD screen that offers 500 nits of brightness, along with InfinityEdge technology, which basically means you don’t have to look at any ugly bezels while you work (or play). Anti-glare technology means that eyestrain is a thing of the past, too. The Dell XPS 17 also packs in advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, so it’s future-proofed. Other features include the Dell Power Manager, letting you adjust fan speeds and performance depending on what you need. Advanced thermal design means that it is able to offer increased fan airflow by approximately 30%, so you get better performance and a cooler experience.

The Dell XPS 17 looks gorgeous as well. Its display offers HDR quality imagery with Dolby Vision support, so it delivers highlights that are up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are up to 10 times darker. That’s ideal if you need to do a lot of image editing on the move. All this great hardware is also packed into a 15-inch size form factor, so it’s actually smaller than all 17-inch laptops and — in some cases — smaller than some 15-inch laptops. It’s a dream come true, basically.

