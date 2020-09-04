Best Buy discounts must-have Nintendo Switch games for Labor Day

As we hit the Labor Day weekend, Labor Day sales are in full swing, including some must-have Nintendo Switch deals. Now, Best Buy is adding to the range of sales with a selection of superb Nintendo Switch games receiving discounts to mark the holiday weekend. More importantly, the titles on offer are part of Nintendo’s lineup of first-party titles, which is a rarity. This means you can pick up fantastic gems such as Yoshi’s Crafted World and Splatoon 2 with a massive 20% discount, making them the cheapest they’ve been in a long time. Here’s a pick of the most notable Nintendo Switch games on sale at Best Buy.

<em>Mario Tennis Aces</em> — $40, was $60

Looking for a great party game to pick up for the family this weekend? Mario Tennis Aces is a perfect example and a great take on the traditional sport. Even for those looking for a solo experience, Mario Tennis Aces packs an inventive single-player story mode to embark on. Take on a variety of missions, bosses, and challenges across multiple modes and even take the game online to play against your friends online. The game can be even be played in doubles, offering four people the chance to compete against each other over Labor Day weekend. Mario Tennis Aces truly offers something everyone and its unique take on the sport makes it appealing to those who aren’t traditionally fans of the game.

BUY AT BEST BUY

<em>New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe</em> — $40, was $60

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a port of the Wii U title which kicked off the generation. It’s also a nostalgic blast to the past offering the classic Mario platforming experience with a modern lick of paint. Across 164 stages, players will play as Mario as he ventures out to find Princess Peach once again. New characters can even be played as to mix up the adventure, including Toadette. Perhaps the biggest feature is the inclusion of New Super Luigi U, which acts as a faster and harder version of the original game with Luigi as the main protagonist. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is a massive package and holds a ton of content for such a low price tag, especially with the discounted price.

BUY AT BEST BUY

<em>Splatoon 2</em> — $40, was $60

If you’re bored of Call of Duty or other competitive shooters like Fortnite, then Splatoon 2 is the next best thing. Nintendo’s competitive online shooter puts a friendly spin on the ever-growing genre by offering paint instead of bullets. The main goal is to paint more of the area than the opposing team and the formula evolves as you rank up through the game’s many levels. Unlock new guns, perks, and customization options to truly personalize Splatoon 2 into you’re own experience. Multiple modes lay outside of the traditional competitive with a horde mode also available. Those looking for a single-player experience can pick up the Octo expansion, which offers a truly challenging campaign to undertake.

BUY AT BEST BUY

<em>Super Mario Maker 2</em> — $40, was $60

When it comes to Super Mario Maker 2, there’s no other game that will offer you more quantity for your money. Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to create your own 2D Mario courses, upload them online, and let the world take on your challenges, and vice versa. With a constant upstream of new content being uploaded daily, the amount of course on offer is staggering. Not only that but Super Mario Maker 2 comes packed with its own hand-crafted campaign, offering plenty of challenges as you attempt to rebuild the Mushroom Kingdom. Even better is the fact that all this can also be done in online multiplayer, allowing you and a friend to enjoy the fun together.

BUY AT BEST BUY

<em>Yoshi’s Crafted World</em> — $40, was $60

Everyone loves the lovable green dinosaur from the Mario universe and Yoshi’s Crafted World allows fans to control the popular hero again. The first thing that’s evident from Yoshi’s Crafted World is how gorgeous the art style is. Each environment is made to look handcrafted, from everyday items such as cardboard and knitted backdrops. Yoshi’s Crafted World is packed full of surprises outside of its visual art style, too. Levels are packed full of secrets to uncover as you find flowers, coins, and Poochy Pups across each stage. A Joy-Con can also be passed to a friend, so they too can enjoy the adventure with you. A simple, sweet, and sincere adventure.

BUY AT BEST BUY

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations