Digital Trends
Gaming

Master ‘New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe’ with these tips and tricks

Get extra life with our tips and tricks for 'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe'

Gabe Gurwin
By

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has made the literal jump to Nintendo Switch, bringing 2D Mario platforming action to the console for the first time. Despite being a series of linear stages rather than the open-ended structure of Super Mario Odyssey, the game is still far from easy.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe tips and tricks

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe demands your complete attention and tasks you with getting past some very tricky obstacles, so you’ll need all the help you can get to reach Princess Peach and defeat Bowser. These are the best Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe tips and tricks.

Use the spin jump

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbujump

Available regardless of whether you’re “super” or have acquired a power-up, the most important move you’ll need to use in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the spin jump. It’s activated by jumping as you normally would and then pressing the “R” button or shaking your controller to make Mario to jump just a tiny bit higher and farther than he otherwise would.

The difference seems negligible at first, but there are certain blocks and platforms that are designed to only be accessible this way – unless you have a power-up. You can also use the spin jump at the very end of a level to reach the top of the flag and earn a 1-UP.

Sprint through danger

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbusprint

By holding down the “Y” button as you move in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, your character will sprint, which allows for you to jump longer distances or avoid hazards. It’s necessary for making some of the longer jumps in the game, but it can also allow you to access hard-to-reach areas.

If you spot a series of blocks and gaps where the two are each one space across, this means that you can sprint across to reach what’s on the other side. As long as you have gotten Mario up to full speed, you’ll run across the open gaps without falling through! Just ensure that nothing will slow you down, because doing so even for a split-second will send Mario to his doom.

Check for secrets

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbusecret

More so than any Mario game in recent memory, New Super Maro Bros. U Deluxe absolutely loves putting secret areas in its courses. These areas appear to be blocked off by terrain, but you can run through them to receive extra coins or even Star Coins, the latter of which is needed to fully complete the game.

To spot secret areas as you’re moving through a stage, look for walls that have small notches on them that don’t appear to serve any purpose. This is a telltale sign that the wall is fake, and you’ll sometimes even find a pipe inside that will let you skip part of the stage.

Grab extra coins

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbucoins

Certain grass areas of New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe feature small pinwheel flowers on the ground. These aren’t just for decoration! If you perform a twirl while standing on the flowers – use “R” like you’re doing a spin jump, but don’t jump first – you’ll send out coins. There will be one coin for each flower, and this can be enough to get you over the 100-coin limit and earn an extra life.

If you need to get extra lives, you can always go back and retry earlier stages – this is particularly important if you’re nearing the end of a world and are running low, as you can lose several courses worth of progress by getting a “game over.”

In a pinch? Switch characters

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbuluigi

One odd design choice that can work to your benefit in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is that every playable character has their own pool of extra lives. If you’re running out of lives with Mario, the characters you haven’t used yet will each have five lives available, and you can increase these totals separately from the total for your main character.

Mario, Toad, and Luigi don’t differ in terms of their abilities in New Super Mario Bros. U, but the two new characters do! Nabbit can only be hurt if he falls into a hazard or off the edge of a platform, though he can’t transform with power-up abilities. Toadette, meanwhile, can turn into “Peachette” by grabbing the “Super Crown” power-up, which gives her a floating ability much like Peach had in Super Mario Bros. 2. For newer players, it’s the perfect way to play with family members without immediately dying.

Use Yoshi in all his forms

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbuyoshi

You’ll occasionally come across Yoshi eggs during the course of a level, which hatch into Yoshi creatures that you can ride. These use the classic Yoshi “flutter-jump” ability to reach higher areas, and if you hit the “Y” button, Yoshi will shoot out his tongue and eat whatever is in front of him. When facing several enemies, it’s an easy way to clear them out without taking damage.

The Baby Yoshi creatures you come across have unique moves as well, and the glowing Baby Yoshi is particularly useful. Grab Baby Yoshi by pressing “Y” and “R” at the same time, then use your twirl move to make Baby Yoshi glow. This is crucial for levels that take place in the dark, and for fending off Boo ghosts.

Nab Nabbit

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbunabbit
Mario Party Legacy/YouTube

Nabbit isn’t just a playable character in New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: He’s also an annoying rival. The character will randomly pop up on one of the courses you’ve completed, and if you retry the course and catch him within the 100-second time limit, your reward is a “P-Acorn.” The item functions similarly to the regular acorn item, but with unlimited wing flaps that make it much more effective.

If you fail to get Nabbit the first time you try to catch him, you can always do so again. You don’t have to complete the entire stage to get the reward, either, as the course will end as soon as Nabbit is caught.

Walk into hazards on the map

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbuhazards

This sounds counterproductive, but you can actually reap extra rewards if you walk into the enemies you’ll occasionally see hopping across the game map. If you see ghosts or Goombas moving into your way as you go to the next stage, try walking into them. This will trigger a little battle stage, and if you’re able to defeat all of the enemies, you’ll get an item as a bonus.

You do risk losing a life (and wasting time) if you fail, but the challenge in these stages is quite low, so you shouldn’t have any problem winning the majority of them. Later in the game, the items you earn will come in handy for tackling the toughest courses.

Save before quitting

new super mario bros u deluxe tips and tricks nsmbusave

We’re not sure why Nintendo chose to make this necessary, but make sure you save your game before quitting New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, because there isn’t an auto-save system. Failing to do this could result in the loss of several levels’ progress, but there are a few different ways to save.

The first will be hard to miss. Whenever you complete a mid-world tower or a castle, you’ll be prompted to save. Just confirm your selection and your progress will be locked up to that point. If you haven’t beaten one of those stages, you can still save by opening the menu and selecting “quick save.” Doing this will send you back to the main menu and the quick save will be erased the next time you load up the game, so make sure you do this every time you exit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to pick the right MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch
Up Next

All of the secret exits and world skips in 'New Super Mario Bros. U'
new super mario bros u deluxe review bario feat
Product Review

'New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe' is 2D platforming wizardry

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the latest Wii U game to come back from the dead on Switch. And wow, it’s much better than we remembered.
Posted By Steven Petite
best SNES games SNES controller atop a stack of games
Gaming

Among hundreds of choices, these are the best 25 SNES games of all time

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System might be the greatest game console ever made, but what are the best titles for the system? Here are our picks for the best SNES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Nintendo 3DS games
Gaming

Who needs a Switch? These 25 games prove there's fun to be found on 3DS

The 3DS is home to a large library, including some of the greatest games Nintendo has ever published. We've compiled this list of some of the best Nintendo 3DS games currently available.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
htc vive hardware bundles box set hero
Virtual Reality

Think virtual reality is just for games? These awesome apps will change your mind

Virtual reality isn't all about gaming. Swim with turtles, paint in 3D, and immerse yourself in some unique experiences the platform has to offer with our curated list of the best VR apps.
Posted By Will Nicol
fortnite 720 adds scoped revolver fortnitescopedrevolver
Gaming

Latest ‘Fortnite’ update channels Halo with a scoped revolver

The latest update for Fortnite, update 7.20, is now available, and it brings a new Scoped Revolver weapon to the game alongside the returning Glider item and a limited-time Snipers-only mode.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Review
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ will make Blackout mode free to play this week

Treyarch and Activision are offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode as a free trial download for a limited time. The mode will be available from January 17 through January 24.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Just Dance 2015
Gaming

Break out the Wii: ‘Just Dance’ movie reportedly in the works

Sony's Screen Gems has reportedly acquired the film rights to the Just Dance video game series from Ubisoft, which previously helped bring the game Assassin's Creed to the big screen in 2016.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Alienware m15 Review
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ security flaw let hackers spy on players through microphones

A security vulnerability found in Fortnite allowed hackers to gain access to other players' accounts, potentially letting them spy on conversations using the in-game microphone. It has been addressed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption 2 xbox controller unsplash
Gaming

Microsoft CEO says Project xCloud is the ‘Netflix for games’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella referred to the company's Project xCloud game streaming service as "Netflix for games." The service will let users play Xbox and PC games on a variety of devices.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 review
Gaming

‘The Division 2’ private beta kicks off February 7 on consoles and PC

The private beta for Tom Clancy's The Division 2 starts on February 7 and runs until February 10, Ubisoft announced in a new story trailer. To guarantee access to the beta, you have to pre-order the game on PS4, Xbox One, or PC.
Posted By Steven Petite
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite
best games for intel hd graphics rocketleaguescreengrab01
Gaming

Here are all the awesome games you can play without a fancy graphics card

Just because you don't have a dedicated graphics card, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the best games out there right now. This is our list of the best games you can play on Intel integrated graphics.
Posted By Jon Martindale
everything you need to know about fortnite fall skirmish 2
Gaming

Console wars are so last-gen. Check out all the games that support crossplay

Crossplay is still in its infancy, but a growing number of games support online multiplayer between competing platforms. Here's a list of all games that support console crossplay.
Posted By Steven Petite