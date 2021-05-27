Looking for the best Memorial Day sales on gadgets and tech? Then you’ll want to check out some of the Surface Pro deals, especially if you’re in the market for a new tablet or computer. One of the best things about tablets is that they bridge the gap between portability and usability, and 2-in-1 devices like Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 take that a step further. They offer versatility and the power to work, play, or browse anywhere. You’ll get it all for an excellent price since Best Buy is offering up to $250 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 this week.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has a beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and features a 2736 x 1824 HD resolution. It’s vibrant, clear, and wonderful for watching videos, viewing images and family photos, and just browsing the web. The display will automatically adjust the brightness to the environment, dimming levels in darker settings and boosting them when it’s brighter.

For audio, it packs a punch thanks to speakers that incorporate Dolby’s audio technology. Listen to your favorite music playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks or watch TV and movies with crystal-clear sound.

With the 2-in-1 design, you can transform the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from a tablet to a laptop and take advantage of the Type Cover, which is both a portable keyboard and a protective cover. The Type Cover also enables an Instant On function, which turns the device on as soon as you open the cover, getting you back to work or play as soon as possible. You can even pick up the Surface Pen and Surface Arc Mouse to pair them up with the tablet and turn it into more of a laptop-esque experience. It comes with Windows 10 Home, giving you the full Windows experience out of the box.

The 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM provide enough power and performance to keep you going and stave off crashes or slowdowns. What’s more, a 128GB SSD provides plenty of storage for apps, files, photos, and beyond. A built-in 1080p webcam can be used to attend online classes or join Zoom calls. You get the advantage of both USB-A and USB-C ports, so the Surface Pro 7 is compatible with nearly any accessories you already own.

The best part is that you don’t have to choose between a laptop or a tablet — with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and the Type Cover, you get both. It attaches with a snap, but it can be removed just as quickly and easily when you want to swap to convertible mode.

Best Buy’s offer slashes $300 off the original price of $1,329, dropping it to $1,029 for the Platinum model, which is one of the best deals we’ve seen in a while. Hurry if you don’t want to miss out!

