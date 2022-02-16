While there are many laptop deals throughout the year, the biggest deals always happen during major sales events like the Presidents Day laptop sales. Every year, we see fantastic Presidents Day laptop deals from all of the biggest retailers and brands, and Presidents Day 2022 will be no different. This is going to be one of the best opportunities to pick up a laptop for work, school, or gaming for a massive discount, especially this early in the year. Some of the most popular laptops around will be a part of this sale, so keep reading to find out when you can expect these deals to start.

When do the Presidents Day laptop sales start?

Presidents Day is an important federal holiday that celebrates the lives of all American presidents. It’s celebrated every third Monday of February, which means it comes with a three-day weekend that many people use to relax, bond with their family, and of course, shop! Online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Dell love holding sales during long weekends because it gives shoppers plenty of opportunities to find the deals that they want. If you’ve had your eye on a significant device upgrade for a while now, you should expect plenty of Presidents Day laptop deals during February.

About to mark your calendar in anticipation of the Presidents Day laptop deals? Since Presidents Day lands on a Monday, February 21, we expect the Presidents Day laptop sales to start as early as Friday, February 18. This gives shoppers four days to make their purchases and fully explore all the available deals. Some of the best deals might not even start until later in the weekend, so make sure to watch your favorite laptops closely since they might get discounts in the middle of the event. The best way to ensure that you don’t miss out on any major Presidents Day laptop sales is to bookmark this page.

Should you buy a laptop in the Presidents Day sales?

If you want to score a new PC as soon as possible, the Presidents Day laptop sales are the perfect opportunity. We saw big discounts on the most popular and powerful laptops around in previous years, and many of these major deals could repeat. We’ll also likely see laptops released towards the end of 2021 get significant discounts. It could take months for these laptops to get deep discounts again since we don’t expect any other big seasonal sales events before spring. Also, if you need a new laptop for work or school, then there’s no time to waste. Don’t skip out on these Presidents Day laptop sales since you probably won’t find a better price on these devices until much later. There are going to be laptops that are hundreds of dollars off the regular price, which makes this a fantastic time to pick up a computer if you’re a bargain hunter. You’ll find Presidents Day laptop deals from major brands like Dell, HP, Apple, Acer, and more.

When you’re looking through the Presidents Day laptop deals, make sure to get a good idea of what your budget is. If you’re a student or parent who’s on the hunt for more affordable laptops, then you might want to look into getting a Chromebook. Some of the best Chromebooks can be obtained for under $500 and offer fantastic price-to-performance thanks to Google’s web-based Chrome OS. These laptops are designed to run well on underpowered hardware like Intel Celeron or i3 mobile chips. Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex and Samsung Chromebook 4+ can handle all productivity tasks like browsing the web and writing papers flawlessly. They’re likely to be on offer during the Presidents Day laptop sales.

If you want something more powerful for heavy workloads, you’ll have plenty of options among the Presidents Day laptop deals. These are often thin-and-light devices with powerful processors and fast storage. Some of the best laptops for professionals were on sale last year, including our beloved Dell XPS 13. We’ve long considered it to be one of the best laptops on the market, and there’s a good chance you’ll find it at a discount on Presidents Day 2022. If you prefer using Apple products, you might also be able to spot some of the best MacBooks at killer prices, such as the speedy MacBook Air M1. Lastly, if you’re looking for a laptop that also works as a tablet, you might be able to find Presidents Day laptop deals on the best 2-in-1 laptops like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and the HP Spectre x360.

On the other hand, if you’re an avid gamer or a video editor, you probably need a powerful laptop with a dedicated graphics card. Fortunately, there’s a good chance that the best gaming laptops will also be on sale during the Presidents Day laptop sales. Last year, there were discounts on gaming and editing PCs from major brands like Alienware, Lenovo, and MSI, and you might be able to find them again among this year’s Presidents Day laptop deals.

If you manage to find your ideal laptop during the Presidents Day laptop sales, then pick it up right away! These are going to be the lowest prices online for a while. On top of that, there’s still a global semiconductor shortage happening right now, so these Presidents Day laptop deals might not be in stock for very long. Don’t miss out on your chance to upgrade your computer!

