Best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals 2020: The latest discounts

Prime Day 2020 is today and tomorrow, which means you have the chance to find incredible savings through Prime Day deals. If you’re shopping for a new coffee maker or coffee machine, there are a wide range of appealing choices during the massive sales event. The trick is to find the best possible coffee maker deals. Here, we’ve rounded up all best Prime Day coffee machine deals so you don’t have to hunt around to find them.

How to choose a coffee machine

Conventional drip, French brew, cold brew, single-serve, or elaborate machines that grind, brew, and top off coffee drinks with creamy froth. The universe of coffee machines expands every year with new brewing techniques and relative levels of complexity. Fortunately, the basic factors to consider when searching for the best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals haven’t changed. These are the starting points for your upcoming java journey.

Size matters — Disregarding commercial 60-cup or larger coffee brewers, the latest coffee machines brew between one and 14 cups at a time. If you want a small appliance to crank out a quick single cup or travel mug’s worth of coffee before you leave for the day, there’s no need to buy a basket-style coffee maker that works best cranking out 4 to 12 cups of java.

Brew type — For most buyers, brew type is the most significant difference between coffee makers and coffee machines. Basket style coffee makers such as the iconic Mr. Coffee are the most popular, and you can find decent machines for less than $30. French press, cold brew, and other non-basket coffee makers use different technologies to create your coffee drink that can get quite complicated. If you are accustomed to keeping freshly roasted coffee beans in your freezer and grinding them just before brewing, you're more likely to choose a machine that requires exact steps in precise order. If you want your morning joe fast and easy so you can get out the door, don't burden yourself with a multi-step coffee machine.

Single-serve versus multi-serve — Single-serve coffee machines are extremely popular because most use pre-packaged pods with one cup's worth of ground coffee. Fast and easy to clean up, single-serve machines also make it easy to let everyone make their favorite blend or brand of coffee or other hot drinks. If you have a crowd, however, a multi-serve basket-style coffee maker is a better starting point.

Simple or complex — If you can't wait to dig in to figure out the puzzle of an ornate espresso machine, go for it, realize that if that's your only source of coffee at home, there may be times when you want the drink without the fuss.

