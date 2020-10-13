Best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals 2020: The latest discounts

Prime Day 2020 is today and tomorrow, which means you have the chance to find incredible savings through Prime Day deals. If you’re shopping for a new coffee maker or coffee machine, there are a wide range of appealing choices during the massive sales event. The trick is to find the best possible coffee maker deals. Here, we’ve rounded up all best Prime Day coffee machine deals so you don’t have to hunt around to find them.
Today’s best Prime Day coffee machine deals
- BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker — $53, was $70
- Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker — $100, was $140
- Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine — $126, was $180
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine (Discontinued) — $130, was $149
- Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle — $179, was $250
- Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System — $200
- Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model) with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother — $210, was $299
Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle$179
Bella Pro Series 5-Cup Coffeemaker - Stainless Steel$20
Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother$68
Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker$44
Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV150GY VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$105
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$140
Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV120 Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker$160
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino$179
Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$100
Nespresso Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine$450
BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker$53
Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker$100
Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model) with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother$210
Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine$566
Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model)$244
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother$175
Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine Bundle$360
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino$219
Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System$200
KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker$95
Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine$126
Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker$60
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother$215
Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine$370
Breville-Nespresso Pixie$145
Nespresso by De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine$138
IMUSA B120-60006 Electric Coffee Maker$34
Breville - Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine - Brushed Stainless Steel$575
Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer$160
Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine (Discontinued)$130
How to choose a coffee machine
Conventional drip, French brew, cold brew, single-serve, or elaborate machines that grind, brew, and top off coffee drinks with creamy froth. The universe of coffee machines expands every year with new brewing techniques and relative levels of complexity. Fortunately, the basic factors to consider when searching for the best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals haven’t changed. These are the starting points for your upcoming java journey.
- Size matters — Disregarding commercial 60-cup or larger coffee brewers, the latest coffee machines brew between one and 14 cups at a time. If you want a small appliance to crank out a quick single cup or travel mug’s worth of coffee before you leave for the day, there’s no need to buy a basket-style coffee maker that works best cranking out 4 to 12 cups of java.
- Brew type — For most buyers, brew type is the most significant difference between coffee makers and coffee machines. Basket style coffee makers such as the iconic Mr. Coffee are the most popular, and you can find decent machines for less than $30. French press, cold brew, and other non-basket coffee makers use different technologies to create your coffee drink that can get quite complicated. If you are accustomed to keeping freshly roasted coffee beans in your freezer and grinding them just before brewing, you’re more likely to choose a machine that requires exact steps in precise order. If you want your morning joe fast and easy so you can get out the door, don’t burden yourself with a multi-step coffee machine.
- Single-serve versus multi-serve — Single-serve coffee machines are extremely popular because most use pre-packaged pods with one cup’s worth of ground coffee. Fast and easy to clean up, single-serve machines also make it easy to let everyone make their favorite blend or brand of coffee or other hot drinks. If you have a crowd, however, a multi-serve basket-style coffee maker is a better starting point.
- Simple or complex — If you can’t wait to dig in to figure out the puzzle of an ornate espresso machine, go for it, realize that if that’s your only source of coffee at home, there may be times when you want the drink without the fuss.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best coffee maker deals for October 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more
- The best coffee makers of 2020
- The best espresso machines of 2020
- The best single-cup coffee makers for 2020
- Instant Pod vs. Keurig K-Classic: Which is better?