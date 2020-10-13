  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals 2020: The latest discounts

By

Prime Day 2020 is today and tomorrow, which means you have the chance to find incredible savings through Prime Day deals. If you’re shopping for a new coffee maker or coffee machine, there are a wide range of appealing choices during the massive sales event. The trick is to find the best possible coffee maker deals. Here, we’ve rounded up all best Prime Day coffee machine deals so you don’t have to hunt around to find them.

Today’s best Prime Day coffee machine deals
Expires soon

Breville-Nespresso USA Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, Bundle

$179 $250
The hefty price of premium coffee doesn't have to make you bitter if you score this sweet deal on Breville Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino 3 milk frother.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bella Pro Series 5-Cup Coffeemaker - Stainless Steel

$20 $30
Brew up to five cups of coffee with the Bella Pro series. Brew pause, water-level window, and stainless steel finish.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

$68 $99
With the push of a button, you could top your coffee with a perfect layer of hot or cold milk froth, adding a whole new layer of flavor to your caffeine.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker

$44 $50
Brew up to 12 coffee cups with the Mueller coffee machine. You can use any coffee ground and customize the flavors and strength to your liking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV150GY VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

$105 $179
Brews espresso (1.35-ounce), double espresso (2.7-ounce), gran lungo (5-ounce), coffee (7.7-ounce) and alto (14-ounce) servings. 60-ounce water reservoir.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

$140 $199
This Nespresso by De'Longhi machine has a 60-ounce water reservoir. Brews single-serve cup sizes: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo (5-ounces), coffee (7.7-ounces) and alto (14-ounces).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso by De'Longhi ENV120 Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker

$160 $170
This Vertuo capsule machine creates single or double espresso servings and 5-ounce, 8-ounce, and 14-ounce coffee cups. Slim design with a 37-ounce water reservoir.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino

$179 $250
Ready in 15-20 seconds, this machine brews five cup sizes with Vertuo capsules: Alto Coffee, Coffee, Gran Lungo, Double Espresso, and Espresso. Includes Aeroccino milk frother and sample set.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Keurig - K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

$100 $115
Simplify your mornings and streamline your counters with this space-saving coffee maker with a thermal cup, coffee pods, and a storage drawer.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nespresso Lattissima Touch Espresso Machine

$450 $480
Enjoy the touch of your own personal barista with the Nespresso Lattissima Touch. With six built-in recipes, this bad boy is ready to transform any mundane drink into a delicious work of art.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BLACK+DECKER 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker

$53 $70
Get warm coffee all day with BLACK+DECKER's thermal coffee maker. It comes with a large carafe that's vacuum-sealed to keep the coffee's temperature optimal for hours.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Bonavita 5-Cup One-Touch Coffee Maker

$100 $140
With just one touch of a button, you can brew a full pot of coffee within 6 minutes. The Bonavita coffee maker also comes with a stainless steel thermal carafe that keeps coffee warm for hours.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model) with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

$210 $299
Add a retro touch to your kitchen with the Nespresso CitiZ all the way back from 2017, now bundled with an Aeroccino3 milk frother for a delectable taste of nostalgia — now extra frothy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

$566 $600
Barista grade espresso machine with an integrated milk frother for espresso, latte, cappuccino, and other coffee drinks with original capsules. Three brew sizes: 0.5-ounce, 1.35-ounce, and 5-ounce.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso CitiZ Espresso Machine (2017 Model)

$244 $249
An oldie but as reliable as ever, released in 2017, this Nespresso Citiz model is still a wonder in the kitchen, providing an elegant aesthetic flair for the full french vanilla fantasy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Espresso Machine with Aeroccino3 Milk Frother

$175 $249
There's no better way to enjoy coffee than with the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe espresso machine bundled with an Aeroccino3 milk frother for an unbeatable taste anyone would froth at the mouth for.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso Expert Espresso Machine Bundle

$360 $379
Apart from the Nespresso espresso machine, you'll get black capsule pods that you can use to make delicious lattes, cappuccinos, and other coffee combinations.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino

$219 $230
Brews 5 cup sizes: 14-ounce, 8-ounce, 5-ounce, 2.7-ounce, and 1.35-ounce. oz),Coffee (8oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz) and Espresso (1.35oz). Includes an Aeroccino milk frother.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System

$200
This brew system is like having a barista at home. Whip up any of the 5 different brew styles with use of a built-in frother and brew basket. It also comes with a carafe and 6 different serving sizes.
Buy at Ninja
Expires soon

KitchenAid 12-Cup Coffee Maker

$95 $120
Enjoy your favorite coffee grounds with the KitchenAid 12-cup coffee maker. Its digital control panel lets you choose from two brewing times depending on the type of black coffee you're making.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

$126 $180
Breville’s smart coffee and espresso machine features unique coffee capsules with barcodes that tell the machine how to brew the perfect cup, no matter the cup size, time after time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker

$60 $135
Make coffee for yourself or for a group with this Hamilton Beach coffee machine. Aside from its programmable brewing system, the machine can also adjust to the size of your coffee cup or carafe.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

$215 $249
Use Vertuo capsules and a large 54-ounce water reservoir for 5 cup sizes: 1.35-ounce, 2.7-ounce, 5-ounce, 7.7-ounce, and 14-ounce. Includes an Aeroccino milk frother.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso Lattissima One Espresso Machine

$370 $380
Simplify the way you make beverages with the Nespresso Lattissima One espresso machine, accompanied by a built-in milk frother that makes five-star artisanal coffee as simple as a press of a button.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Breville-Nespresso Pixie

$145 $200
Compact design, single-serve espresso machine brews espresso and double espresso drinks. Comes with a complimentary original capsule sample set.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso by De'Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine

$138 $149
Adjustable cup size with two programmable buttons for espresso (1.35 ounce) and Lungo (5-ounce) servings. This portable machine comes with a sample selection of original capsules.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

IMUSA B120-60006 Electric Coffee Maker

$34 $40
Lightweight and compact, IMUSA's electric coffee maker is just what you need for quick pick-me-ups. Quickly make up to 6 cups of coffee, as well as fresh espresso in less than 10 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Breville - Nespresso Creatista Plus Espresso Machine - Brushed Stainless Steel

$575 $600
Use the Breville Nespresso machine's color screen to set the milk temperature, espresso volume, and froth level for your latte, cappuccino, ristretto, espresso, latte macchiato, lungo and flat whites,
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Cuisinart Coffee Center 12-Cup Coffeemaker and Single-Serve Brewer

$160 $199
Serve yourself with the single-serve 6, 8, and 10-ounce sizes with reusable filter cup or K-cups or serve a crowd from the 12-cup glass thermal carafe.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine (Discontinued)

$130 $149
Single serving Nespresso by De'Longhi espresso machine with two serving sizes, espresso (1.35-ounce) and lungo (5-ounce). 24-ounce water reservoir includes a sample original capsule kit.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a coffee machine

Conventional drip, French brew, cold brew, single-serve, or elaborate machines that grind, brew, and top off coffee drinks with creamy froth. The universe of coffee machines expands every year with new brewing techniques and relative levels of complexity.  Fortunately, the basic factors to consider when searching for the best Prime Day Coffee Machine Deals haven’t changed. These are the starting points for your upcoming java journey.

  • Size matters — Disregarding commercial 60-cup or larger coffee brewers, the latest coffee machines brew between one and 14 cups at a time. If you want a small appliance to crank out a quick single cup or travel mug’s worth of coffee before you leave for the day, there’s no need to buy a basket-style coffee maker that works best cranking out 4 to 12 cups of java.
  • Brew type — For most buyers, brew type is the most significant difference between coffee makers and coffee machines. Basket style coffee makers such as the iconic Mr. Coffee are the most popular, and you can find decent machines for less than $30. French press, cold brew, and other non-basket coffee makers use different technologies to create your coffee drink that can get quite complicated. If you are accustomed to keeping freshly roasted coffee beans in your freezer and grinding them just before brewing, you’re more likely to choose a machine that requires exact steps in precise order. If you want your morning joe fast and easy so you can get out the door, don’t burden yourself with a multi-step coffee machine.
  • Single-serve versus multi-serve — Single-serve coffee machines are extremely popular because most use pre-packaged pods with one cup’s worth of ground coffee. Fast and easy to clean up, single-serve machines also make it easy to let everyone make their favorite blend or brand of coffee or other hot drinks. If you have a crowd, however, a multi-serve basket-style coffee maker is a better starting point.
  • Simple or complex — If you can’t wait to dig in to figure out the puzzle of an ornate espresso machine, go for it, realize that if that’s your only source of coffee at home, there may be times when you want the drink without the fuss.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Keurig deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

early keurig coffee maker deals prime day 2020 flash sale

The best coffee maker deals for October 2020: Keurig, Ninja, Breville, and more

best coffee maker deals cold brew latte

The best coffee makers of 2020

best coffee makers wacaco minipresso 1

The best single-cup coffee makers for 2020

SharkNinja Cofffee Bar

Best Prime Day air fryer deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

air fryer deals instant vortex black decker philips amazon 4 in 1

Best Prime Day Dell XPS deals 2020: What to expect

2019 Dell XPS 13 review

Best Prime Day fitness deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Latest Discounts

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Dell, Lenovo, and Razer

Best Shark Prime Day deals: Cheap cordless and robot vacuums

shark ion 750 iq r101ae robot vacuums amazon deals 768x768

Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

best smart lamps philips hue white ambiance lamp thumb 720x720

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals 2020: HDDs and SSDs

Best Prime Day Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals 2020: Latest discounts