All the latest Amazon Prime Day Roomba deals and sales

Should you buy a new Roomba on Prime Day?

There are a lot of different factors to consider before making any new purchase, including when checking out the Prime Day Roomba sales. The biggest one to think about is if you really need a new Roomba. Are you being lured in solely by the idea of buying something new and cool looking? Do you have an existing robot vacuum that works just fine? Or do you even somehow secretly quite like vacuuming your home? If you can answer yes to any of these, a new Roomba isn’t for you no matter how cheaply available it is.

Alternatively, if you know you would love a new Roomba and you’d use it — can you afford it? Have a good think about what your budget is and stick to it closely. It’s tempting to overspend during sales season, but it’s not a smart move for anyone to make.

However, during Prime Day Roomba sales, you can generally get more bang for your buck, which means your budget should go a much longer way than usual. Make sure you only check out sales items that are genuinely a good price rather than something that’s only incrementally discounted, but it’s pretty likely you’ll get a good deal.

That’s because Amazon loves to discount gadgets as part of its Prime Day deals, and that definitely includes robot vacuums like Roombas. Roomba robot vacuums have the advantage of often including Alexa integration so you can speak to your robot vacuum and instruct it to do your bidding — such integration encourages Amazon to discount it even further.

Buying now also gives you the benefit of owning it long before the Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals hit, with Prime Day often on a par with the two more well-known events thanks to some deep and shrewd discounting going on by Amazon. You also get the advantage of a little less competition when snagging the best deals. That’s because Prime Day is exclusive to those consumers with an Amazon Prime membership. Unlike Black Friday or Cyber Monday where anyone can dive in, you’ll need a Prime membership to purchase these deals, which could weigh massively in your favor if you’re going for a truly awesome offer.

How to choose a Roomba on Prime Day

So, you’ve decided you really want a Roomba this Prime Day. Great! Robot vacuums are a huge help when you have a busy lifestyle because they save you plenty of time and effort. You won’t have to worry about cleaning up the floor quite so often once you have a Roomba set up. Instead, your little robot buddy will do the hard work while you’re at work or simply relaxing after a long day. It can be a real game changer if you set it up just right for your home.

Before you dive in, though, there are multiple different models of Roomba out there. Check out our look at the best Roomba robots available right now. If your heart is set on a Roomba, this lineup will have something ideal for you. You’ll notice they cover a wide variety of different prices as well as feature sets. It’s immediately important that you think about what your budget is. It’s possible to spend a relatively small amount or a lot on a Roomba, but not everyone needs the best model.

Generally, stronger suction is useful for everyone, but everything else very much depends on your situation. Do you have a busy household with a lot going on? Advanced sensors will really help here along with great navigation tools, but if your home is small and easily negotiated, then this is less of a problem.

Some of the most expensive Roombas offer self-emptying facilities, such as the Roomba S9+, which has a self-clean base charging station and a self-emptying dustbin. That comes alongside an anti-allergen system and some impressive suction power that promises to be far superior to anything else out there. However, it costs a lot even when discounted as part of the Prime Day Roomba sales, so it may well be excessive for many households.

If you have an apartment, for instance, a smaller Roomba can be just as useful, with extensive suction power and some neat smart features to help it navigate.

Alternatively, if you have pets at home, then a Roomba that focuses on dealing with pet hair is useful. Something like the Roomba e5 is a good bet, with dual rubber brushes that work well on both carpet and hardwood floors.

Finally, some Roomba models also offer mopping facilities, which are useful if you have a hardwood floor that needs regular cleaning, but if your home is mostly carpet, then this is a feature you can easily skip. There’s no point paying for features that you simply won’t use, after all.

Got this far and you’re still not even sure if a Roomba is for you? They’re one of the best robot vacuum brands out there, but there are alternatives. Check out our look at the best robot vacuums for all the insight into the other robot vacuum brands currently available. Roomba features there as our best overall choice, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t alternatives that will work similarly well. Don’t be afraid to do a little research and see what else is out there. Particularly during the Prime Day Roomba sales going on, there are other big discounts to find too.

