Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals 2020: Latest discounts

By

Prime Day is finally here which means plenty of great Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals alongside the many other Prime Day deals we’re seeing all across Amazon. There’s no shortage of options out there with some excellent deals on smart thermostats from Nest. Confused about what to look for? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the best deals, plus a look at what to look for if you’re considering purchasing a Nest for the first time.

Today’s best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant

$290 $330
When you want a Nest Thermostat with voice access from the bedroom, this bundled package comes with a Lenovo Smart Clock for effortless convenience from the comfort of your bed.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat with Deco Gear 2-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Plug

$249 $279
Adjust your home's cooling and heating from anywhere with the companion Nest app. This bundle includes two smart plugs so you can expand your smart home network.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat E (2-Pack)

$260 $338
With the Nest app, you can quickly change the temperature of your home from the beach, the office, or your bed. You'll also save on heating and cooling bills, thanks to its energy-saving features.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)

$250
Take control of your home's heating and cooling without lifting a finger with Nest. From learning your habits to regulating your home's temperature, the Nest Learning Thermostat will save you money.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google Nest Smart Thermostat E

$140 $170
The Google Nest Thermostat E can help you save on utility costs. Change the temperature from anywhere.this model also supports remote sensors.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat E - T4000ES, White, 2-Pack

$265 $288
A 2-pack of Nest Smart Thermostat E models regulate your home temperatures remotely from anywhere. Recognizes when no one is home and moderates the temperature to conserve heating and cooling costs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google - Nest Temperature Sensor (3-Pack) - White

$100
Wireless accessories for Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E. The Nest Temperature Sensors let you customize climate settings for each room in your house. Bluetooth wireless communication.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google Nest thermostat E with temperature sensor

$130 $200
The bundle includes a Google Nest Thermostat E with one remote temperature sensor.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google Nest Thermostat E with Nest Temperature Sensor

$130 $200
The Google Nest Thermostat E bundled with a Nest Temperature Sensor is a great way to save on cash and space while keeping your home (and wallet) comfortable.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Google - Nest Temperature Sensor - White

$40
Wireless accessory for Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E. The Nest Temperature Sensors let you customize climate settings for each room in your house. Bluetooth wireless communication.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) and Nest Temperature Sensor (2-Pack)

$299 $329
Excellent price, 33% off on a Nest Learning Thermostat with two Nest Temperature Sensors.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Nest Temperature Sensor

$269 $289
If you don't need any more than one temperature sensor, this Nest Learning Thermostat bundle is exactly what you're looking for.
Buy at Amazon
COMES WITH 3 NEST SENSORS
Expires soon

Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with 3 Sensors

$339 $349
The Nest Learning Thermostat auto-schedules temperatures in your home by learning your habits. This device is bundled with three Remote Temperature Sensors to prioritize temperatures in other rooms.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Google T4000ES Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostat

$135 $169
Google Nest T4000ES Thermostat E with a white case and frosted display. Use the Nest app to control temperature settings. Also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Refurbished Nest T4000ES Thermostat E

$135 $160
Take control of your home's temperature without lifting a finger and without missing out on savings.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Google Nest Thermostat E with 3 Nest Temperature Sensors

$239 $269
If you've got a spacious living space but don't need something as advanced as the Nest Learning Thermostat, this bundle with the Nest Thermostat E and three sensors is a great budget saver.
Buy at Amazon

Nest Learning Thermostat vs. Nest Thermostat E

Looking at offers on the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E and have no idea which is best for you? To enjoy the Prime Day Nest thermostat deals, it’s worth knowing what you’re getting into. We’ve got you covered.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is Nest’s high-end smart thermostat. It learns your behavior and temperature preferences, setting up an automatic schedule so you don’t have to think about it. It also works with voice assistants so you can easily adjust the temperature in your home via Alexa or Google Assistant rather than use an app or find the physical device. It also offers a large and more stylish screen than the Nest Thermostat E and has Farsight technology so it knows when to light up the display by detecting when you’re in the room. Farsight is a fancy way of saying you can see the display much clearer from a distance but it can be useful depending on how your home is laid out.

All these features are there because the Nest Thermostat E is essentially the cheaper version of the Nest Learning Thermostat. It still learns what you like and creates an automatic schedule the more you use it, but it’s not as stylish. More importantly, it’s also not compatible with as many HVAC systems as the Nest Learning Thermostat, so you’ll need to check compatibility before making a purchase. It’s still compatible with around 85% of units but double-check before hitting the buy button.

Assuming your HVAC system is compatible with the Nest Thermostat E, you might as well go for the cheaper one. The Nest Learning Thermostat looks more stylish and we do love the look of it, but that’s mostly it for major features. If you’re not as concerned about better viewing angles when looking at it and classier physical styling, the Nest Thermostat E will be just right for you. Whichever you choose, you can still use either to heat your home more efficiently and you can still enjoy automatic scheduling or use the app to make things simple.

Check compatibility, then compare the deals and figure it out from there. Whatever you choose, you’ll start saving plenty of cash on your heating bills.

