Prime Day is finally here which means plenty of great Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals alongside the many other Prime Day deals we’re seeing all across Amazon. There’s no shortage of options out there with some excellent deals on smart thermostats from Nest. Confused about what to look for? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the best deals, plus a look at what to look for if you’re considering purchasing a Nest for the first time.
Today’s best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals
- Google Nest thermostat E with temperature sensor — $130, was $200
- Google Nest Thermostat E with Nest Temperature Sensor — $130, was $200
- Google Nest Smart Thermostat E — $140, was $170
- Google Nest Thermostat E with 3 Nest Temperature Sensors — $239, was $269
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) — $250
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Nest Temperature Sensor — $269, was $289
- Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant — $290, was $330
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant$290
Nest Learning Thermostat with Deco Gear 2-Pack Wi-Fi Smart Plug$249
Nest Learning Thermostat E (2-Pack)$260
Google Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen)$250
Google Nest Smart Thermostat E$140
Nest Learning Thermostat E - T4000ES, White, 2-Pack$265
Google - Nest Temperature Sensor (3-Pack) - White$100
Google Nest thermostat E with temperature sensor$130
Google Nest Thermostat E with Nest Temperature Sensor$130
Google - Nest Temperature Sensor - White$40
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) and Nest Temperature Sensor (2-Pack)$299
Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with Nest Temperature Sensor$269
Nest T3007ES Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) with 3 Sensors$339
Google T4000ES Nest Thermostat E Smart Thermostat$135
Refurbished Nest T4000ES Thermostat E$135
Google Nest Thermostat E with 3 Nest Temperature Sensors$239
Nest Learning Thermostat vs. Nest Thermostat E
Looking at offers on the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E and have no idea which is best for you? To enjoy the Prime Day Nest thermostat deals, it’s worth knowing what you’re getting into. We’ve got you covered.
The Nest Learning Thermostat is Nest’s high-end smart thermostat. It learns your behavior and temperature preferences, setting up an automatic schedule so you don’t have to think about it. It also works with voice assistants so you can easily adjust the temperature in your home via Alexa or Google Assistant rather than use an app or find the physical device. It also offers a large and more stylish screen than the Nest Thermostat E and has Farsight technology so it knows when to light up the display by detecting when you’re in the room. Farsight is a fancy way of saying you can see the display much clearer from a distance but it can be useful depending on how your home is laid out.
All these features are there because the Nest Thermostat E is essentially the cheaper version of the Nest Learning Thermostat. It still learns what you like and creates an automatic schedule the more you use it, but it’s not as stylish. More importantly, it’s also not compatible with as many HVAC systems as the Nest Learning Thermostat, so you’ll need to check compatibility before making a purchase. It’s still compatible with around 85% of units but double-check before hitting the buy button.
Assuming your HVAC system is compatible with the Nest Thermostat E, you might as well go for the cheaper one. The Nest Learning Thermostat looks more stylish and we do love the look of it, but that’s mostly it for major features. If you’re not as concerned about better viewing angles when looking at it and classier physical styling, the Nest Thermostat E will be just right for you. Whichever you choose, you can still use either to heat your home more efficiently and you can still enjoy automatic scheduling or use the app to make things simple.
Check compatibility, then compare the deals and figure it out from there. Whatever you choose, you’ll start saving plenty of cash on your heating bills.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- The best smart thermostats for 2020
- These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for October 2020
- Save $70 on Google Nest Thermostat E with Temperature Sensor today
- Nest vs. Ecobee: Which is the better smart thermostat?
- The new Nest Thermostat is more affordable than ever at just $130