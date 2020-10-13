Prime Day is finally here which means plenty of great Prime Day Nest Thermostat deals alongside the many other Prime Day deals we’re seeing all across Amazon. There’s no shortage of options out there with some excellent deals on smart thermostats from Nest. Confused about what to look for? Don’t worry! We’ve got you covered with all the best deals, plus a look at what to look for if you’re considering purchasing a Nest for the first time.

Today’s best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals

Nest Learning Thermostat vs. Nest Thermostat E

Looking at offers on the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E and have no idea which is best for you? To enjoy the Prime Day Nest thermostat deals, it’s worth knowing what you’re getting into. We’ve got you covered.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is Nest’s high-end smart thermostat. It learns your behavior and temperature preferences, setting up an automatic schedule so you don’t have to think about it. It also works with voice assistants so you can easily adjust the temperature in your home via Alexa or Google Assistant rather than use an app or find the physical device. It also offers a large and more stylish screen than the Nest Thermostat E and has Farsight technology so it knows when to light up the display by detecting when you’re in the room. Farsight is a fancy way of saying you can see the display much clearer from a distance but it can be useful depending on how your home is laid out.

All these features are there because the Nest Thermostat E is essentially the cheaper version of the Nest Learning Thermostat. It still learns what you like and creates an automatic schedule the more you use it, but it’s not as stylish. More importantly, it’s also not compatible with as many HVAC systems as the Nest Learning Thermostat, so you’ll need to check compatibility before making a purchase. It’s still compatible with around 85% of units but double-check before hitting the buy button.

Assuming your HVAC system is compatible with the Nest Thermostat E, you might as well go for the cheaper one. The Nest Learning Thermostat looks more stylish and we do love the look of it, but that’s mostly it for major features. If you’re not as concerned about better viewing angles when looking at it and classier physical styling, the Nest Thermostat E will be just right for you. Whichever you choose, you can still use either to heat your home more efficiently and you can still enjoy automatic scheduling or use the app to make things simple.

Check compatibility, then compare the deals and figure it out from there. Whatever you choose, you’ll start saving plenty of cash on your heating bills.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations