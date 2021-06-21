All the latest Amazon Prime Day Razer deals and sales

  1. Deals
Amazon’s big two-day sale is officially here, and there are now some fantastic Prime Day Razer deals popping up on all sorts of gaming goodies. If you’re looking for great bargains on Razer gaming laptops and accessories, then these Prime Day deals are for you. But you need to act fast as we don’t expect most of these to last the entirety of the sale (which is already short at only 48 hours) — in fact, many won’t even last the day. Whether you want a new mouse or you’re looking for some deep discounts on top-tier gaming gear, we have you covered with our roundup of all the best Prime Day Razer sales you can score during what might be the biggest sale of the summer.

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals for savings in upgrading their CPU or laptop or in buying accessories such as a headset, mouse, or keyboard. This is why Prime Day Razer deals are always popular, with the brand growing into one of the most trusted names in gaming devices and peripherals. When you buy from Razer, you know you’re getting a product that’s designed for gamers. To give you a head start over other shoppers, we’ve already rounded up all the best Prime Day Razer deals right here, along with some handy shopping tips. And if you’re looking for more PC gaming goodies, check out these Prime Day Alienware deals, Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals once you’re finished perusing Razer’s offerings.

The best Prime Day Razer deals

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Key Switches

$90 $116
Gamers who prefer silent key presses over clicky ones will appreciate this BlackWidow variant. Aside from offering speed and precision, it's also durable and even has a plush leatherette for comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone

$130 $150
Bring streaming to the next level with the Seiren Emote. It can display over 100 emoticons as a way to respond or interact with the audience. Create your own designs through the software editor.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse: Gears of War 5 Edition

$74 $130
Ergonomic and durable, the Razer Mamba is a nice weapon for long hours of PC gaming. It has an advanced sensor for precise tracking, complete with programmable buttons for added control.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Cynosa Lite Keyboard, Viper Mouse, & Kraken X Lite Headset Power Up Bundle

$69 $160
With a Cynosa Lite keyboard, wired Viper mouse, and Kraken X Lite over-ear headset, the Razer Power Up Bundle gives you three must-have gaming accessories for one incredible price.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds

$53 $100
Bluetooth latency got you down? The Razer Hammerhead earbuds offer true wireless convenience along with low-latency Bluetooth performance that's perfect for gaming on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse

$30 $50
Even at its normal price, the Razer DeathAdder is one of the best (if not the best) budget gaming mice on the market. At this price, it's a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock

$120 $150
Utilizing Razer's Hyperspeed technology, the sleek Razer Viper Ultimate wireless mouse is faster than most wired mice. Its 20,000 DPI sensor and eight programmable buttons only sweeten the package.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 512GB SSD)

$1,800 $2,300
This Razer Blade 15 pairs fantastic hardware with a gorgeous 4K OLED display. It's the last gaming laptop you'll need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$100 $170
Mechanical switches, Chroma RGB backlighting, customizable macros, a metal top plate, and a detachable padded wrist rest make the BlackWidow Elite the cream of Razer's keyboard crop.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Pad (Gears of WAR 5 Edition)

$55 $80
This extended mouse mat is designed for optimal gaming without worrying about limited space or slipping. If you're looking into competitive gaming, this is the ideal accessory for you.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for Android

$63 $80
Compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, xCloud, Stadia, GeForce NOW, and PS Remote Play cloud gaming, the Razer Kishi is the ultimate controller for your smartphone. Fits most Android phones.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset

$103 $110
Immerse yourself in your gameplay with Razer Kraken headset's surround sound and noise-isolating mic. The cushions are also cooling gel-infused for extra comfort.
Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

$90 $130
Compared to its predecessor, the Razer DeathAdder v2 mouse has a 20,000 dpi optical sensor, making it one of the fastest gaming mice in the market right now. It's totally wireless, too.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse, Classic Black

$67 $80
A gaming mouse that registers button commands at high speed? The Razer Basilisk v2 has you covered, with mechanical switches that are three times faster and an impressive 20,000 dpi optical sensor.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$90 $140
Compact and tenkeyless, the keyboard is perfect for gamers on the go. It uses Razer's Green switch technology that's suitable for both typing and games that require ultimate precision.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone

$80 $100
Looking to upgrade your streaming experience on Twitch or other gaming platforms? This professional-grade microphone is equipped with a built-in shock mount and background noise reduction.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Raiju Mobile

$59
Take mobile gaming to a whole new level with the Raiju Mobile. Its Mecha-Tactile tech allows for soft presses with tactile feedback, while the multifunction buttons can be remapped to your liking.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$47 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse

$40 $80
Considered the lightest mouse in esports right now, the Razer Viper Ultralight mouse's weight and fast 16,000 dpi gives competitive gamers more precision and speed.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Yellow Key Switches

$90 $116
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Yellow Switch technology which guarantees high-speed but quiet key presses. Its compact design is convenient for on the go.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse

$91 $130
The Razer Viper Ultimate is ideal for intense games. It boasts an advanced sensor for accurate tracking and ultrafast actuation that registers key presses without delay.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse

$60 $90
Play comfortably and with more precision with the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse, which has an ergonomic design to lessen fatigue and increased accuracy.
Buy at Amazon

Gunnar Razer FPS Eyewear

$65 $80
Give your eyes a much-needed break without having to pause your game. The new Razer FPS gaming glasses from Gunnar feature a sturdy steel frame and amber lenses that filter harsh white and blue light.
Buy at Best Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$44 $60
This Razer BlackShark V2 features THX Audio which reproduces a next-level surround sound field for more game immersion. Its microphone can cancel noise to ensure crystal clear in-game chat every time.
Buy at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Green Key Switches

$94 $120
This Razer BlackWidow keyboard is great for fast-paced gaming. It uses the Green Switch technology for a satisfying click and is ideal for games requiring high accuracy.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad, Classic Black

$74 $80
The Razer Tartarus keypad will level up your gaming big time. Made with 32 programmable keys, this device allows you to customize additional hotkeys for your gaming needs.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Ornata Chroma Gaming Keyboard

$69 $100
You don't have to worry about wrist pain with this gaming keyboard. It has a detachable ergonomic wrist pad for added comfort while playing or typing and comes with a two-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Elite Wired Gaming Clicky Opto-Mechanical Switch Keyboard

$168 $200
This Huntsman Elite uses Razer's clicky Opto-Mechanical switches for speedy actuation. It also boasts optical actuation which lessens physical contact and extends durability to the switches.
Buy at Best Buy

Should you buy a new Razer product on Prime Day?

Gamers should grab any opportunity they can to upgrade their gear, especially if you’re planning to enter or are already inside the competitive scene. The cost may be too much if you buy several products in one go, but Prime Day Razer sales will make it lighter on your wallet with potential savings that can reach hundreds of dollars. Prime Day brings with it some of the lowest prices of the year (we’re talking deals that are easily on par with or even better than those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday), so don’t wait around thinking you’ll see a better bargain in a later holiday sale. Not only will Black Friday not be here until late November, but you can’t assume you’ll see the same stuff on sale again at the same prices. Rest assured that Amazon’s generous return policy means you won’t get stuck with something you bought too hastily if it turns out to not be everything you wanted.

Also, don’t think that you need a Prime membership to take advantage of these Prime Day Razer deals. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are increasingly getting in on the Prime Day action as they attempt to compete with Amazon’s online dominance. Best Buy is a particular one that you should keep your eye on as this big-box store generally offers the same Razer discounts that you’ll find on Amazon. These offers are open to all. If you don’t have Prime, however, then another option is to see if Amazon is offering a free trial of its premium membership. You can always use that to shop the Prime Day Razer sales and then cancel before the trial expires.

How to choose new Razer gear on Prime Day

Razer loves to use edgy names to advertise its products. That explains why its three ranges of top-end gaming laptops are known as the Razer Blade 15 (our top pick among the best gaming laptops; see our Razer Blade 15 review for more), the Razer Blade Stealth, and the Razer Blade Pro. Whatever you choose, these laptops are designed with gaming in mind. They offer high-end components and the best graphics cards, all encased within a different stylish chassis that tries to be as lightweight and as thin as possible.

The Razer Blade laptops also sport gorgeous high-definition displays with high refresh rates (something you don’t often find on laptop screens) to enjoy smooth gaming without stuttering and screen tearing. Select models are also available with Ultra HD panels if you want to get your 4K game on. Frankly, any one of the Razer Blade laptops will make for a perfect choice if you’re looking for a great gaming experience while on the move, and these Prime Day Razer deals make them even more irresistible. If you still need some help making up your mind, our Razer Blade buying guide can help you choose the right one.

Alternatively, if you’re simply looking for some of the best gaming mice to upgrade your experience, Razer has plenty. It offers the Viper, DeathAdder, Basilisk, Mamba, Naga, and Orochi series of gaming mice, all designed with PC gamers in mind. With fast response speeds and a series of programmable buttons, these mice allow you to set things up just right so that you have the edge in your gaming sessions. These Razer gaming mice run the gamut from jack-of-all-trades models to ones built for specific genres like MMOs and MOBAs, so you’ve got plenty of options to suit your style. They also pair perfectly with Razer’s range of large gaming mats, the appropriately named Goliathus and Gigantus, giving you a great surface for using your mouse on.

Keyboards are also a big part of Razer’s lineup and help you perform better while you game. Its offerings are easily some of the best gaming keyboards in the business: The Huntsman, BlackWidow, Ornata, and Cynosa families all offer a superior experience not only for gaming but for general typing use as well, particularly if you opt for one of the models with tactile mechanical keys. Some Razer keyboards also feature the brand’s proprietary Mecha-Membrane technology that features characteristics of both mechanical and standard membrane keyboards.

Razer also provides some of the best gaming headsets aimed at the esports industry, with the likes of the BlackShark and the various Kraken headphones available. Whether they’re making it more obvious where enemies are coming from or simply giving you a more immersive sound experience, these headsets can vastly improve your audio setup, no matter if you’re gaming or just enjoying some music while you work. We’re big fans of headphones that also offer 7.1 surround sound so you get superior positional accuracy when gaming, providing you with a significant advantage. It can make all the difference when you’re tackling the best battle royale games. Many of the headphones also work with consoles as well as the PC, which is sure to be useful for those who play on multiple platforms.

Most Razer products feature at least some of the brand’s standard green LED accents, but if you specifically want RGB lighting on your devices, look for ones that have the Chroma branding. These devices can be synced together using the included companion software to create millions of different color combos and lighting patterns so you can customize your battle station’s ambiance to your heart’s content.

