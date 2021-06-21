All the latest Amazon Prime Day Razer deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon’s big two-day sale is officially here, and there are now some fantastic Prime Day Razer deals popping up on all sorts of gaming goodies. If you’re looking for great bargains on Razer gaming laptops and accessories, then these Prime Day deals are for you. But you need to act fast as we don’t expect most of these to last the entirety of the sale (which is already short at only 48 hours) — in fact, many won’t even last the day. Whether you want a new mouse or you’re looking for some deep discounts on top-tier gaming gear, we have you covered with our roundup of all the best Prime Day Razer sales you can score during what might be the biggest sale of the summer.

Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals for savings in upgrading their CPU or laptop or in buying accessories such as a headset, mouse, or keyboard. This is why Prime Day Razer deals are always popular, with the brand growing into one of the most trusted names in gaming devices and peripherals. When you buy from Razer, you know you’re getting a product that’s designed for gamers. To give you a head start over other shoppers, we’ve already rounded up all the best Prime Day Razer deals right here, along with some handy shopping tips. And if you’re looking for more PC gaming goodies, check out these Prime Day Alienware deals, Prime Day gaming laptop deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals once you’re finished perusing Razer’s offerings.

The best Prime Day Razer deals

Should you buy a new Razer product on Prime Day?

Gamers should grab any opportunity they can to upgrade their gear, especially if you’re planning to enter or are already inside the competitive scene. The cost may be too much if you buy several products in one go, but Prime Day Razer sales will make it lighter on your wallet with potential savings that can reach hundreds of dollars. Prime Day brings with it some of the lowest prices of the year (we’re talking deals that are easily on par with or even better than those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday), so don’t wait around thinking you’ll see a better bargain in a later holiday sale. Not only will Black Friday not be here until late November, but you can’t assume you’ll see the same stuff on sale again at the same prices. Rest assured that Amazon’s generous return policy means you won’t get stuck with something you bought too hastily if it turns out to not be everything you wanted.

Also, don’t think that you need a Prime membership to take advantage of these Prime Day Razer deals. Other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are increasingly getting in on the Prime Day action as they attempt to compete with Amazon’s online dominance. Best Buy is a particular one that you should keep your eye on as this big-box store generally offers the same Razer discounts that you’ll find on Amazon. These offers are open to all. If you don’t have Prime, however, then another option is to see if Amazon is offering a free trial of its premium membership. You can always use that to shop the Prime Day Razer sales and then cancel before the trial expires.

How to choose new Razer gear on Prime Day

Razer loves to use edgy names to advertise its products. That explains why its three ranges of top-end gaming laptops are known as the Razer Blade 15 (our top pick among the best gaming laptops; see our Razer Blade 15 review for more), the Razer Blade Stealth, and the Razer Blade Pro. Whatever you choose, these laptops are designed with gaming in mind. They offer high-end components and the best graphics cards, all encased within a different stylish chassis that tries to be as lightweight and as thin as possible.

The Razer Blade laptops also sport gorgeous high-definition displays with high refresh rates (something you don’t often find on laptop screens) to enjoy smooth gaming without stuttering and screen tearing. Select models are also available with Ultra HD panels if you want to get your 4K game on. Frankly, any one of the Razer Blade laptops will make for a perfect choice if you’re looking for a great gaming experience while on the move, and these Prime Day Razer deals make them even more irresistible. If you still need some help making up your mind, our Razer Blade buying guide can help you choose the right one.

Alternatively, if you’re simply looking for some of the best gaming mice to upgrade your experience, Razer has plenty. It offers the Viper, DeathAdder, Basilisk, Mamba, Naga, and Orochi series of gaming mice, all designed with PC gamers in mind. With fast response speeds and a series of programmable buttons, these mice allow you to set things up just right so that you have the edge in your gaming sessions. These Razer gaming mice run the gamut from jack-of-all-trades models to ones built for specific genres like MMOs and MOBAs, so you’ve got plenty of options to suit your style. They also pair perfectly with Razer’s range of large gaming mats, the appropriately named Goliathus and Gigantus, giving you a great surface for using your mouse on.

Keyboards are also a big part of Razer’s lineup and help you perform better while you game. Its offerings are easily some of the best gaming keyboards in the business: The Huntsman, BlackWidow, Ornata, and Cynosa families all offer a superior experience not only for gaming but for general typing use as well, particularly if you opt for one of the models with tactile mechanical keys. Some Razer keyboards also feature the brand’s proprietary Mecha-Membrane technology that features characteristics of both mechanical and standard membrane keyboards.

Razer also provides some of the best gaming headsets aimed at the esports industry, with the likes of the BlackShark and the various Kraken headphones available. Whether they’re making it more obvious where enemies are coming from or simply giving you a more immersive sound experience, these headsets can vastly improve your audio setup, no matter if you’re gaming or just enjoying some music while you work. We’re big fans of headphones that also offer 7.1 surround sound so you get superior positional accuracy when gaming, providing you with a significant advantage. It can make all the difference when you’re tackling the best battle royale games. Many of the headphones also work with consoles as well as the PC, which is sure to be useful for those who play on multiple platforms.

Most Razer products feature at least some of the brand’s standard green LED accents, but if you specifically want RGB lighting on your devices, look for ones that have the Chroma branding. These devices can be synced together using the included companion software to create millions of different color combos and lighting patterns so you can customize your battle station’s ambiance to your heart’s content.

