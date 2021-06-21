All the latest Amazon Prime Day router deals and sales

  1. Deals
Best Prime Day router deals for 2021

By

Prime Day is finally here, which means you can grab the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day router deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their Wi-Fi connections and create more efficiency in your smart home, home theater system, and all your other Internet-dependent devices. Maintain steady connections, get more data faster, and keep ahead of the competition on all your games with these Prime Day router deals.

In 2020, with the pandemic creating havoc and delays, Prime Day arrived a little late. But this year, Prime Day might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new router. There are some fantastic opportunities here! Keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day router deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new router.

Our team of trusty deal hunters has searched high and low to bring you only the very best Prime Day router deals, and we didn’t stop there. One of the most grateful recipients of your new Wi-Fi router will be your smart home, so make sure to check you these Prime Day Amazon Echo deals, and Prime Day smart home deals, including Prime Day Nest thermostat deals. Another big winner if you grab a hot new router will be your home theater, so check out these Prime Day 4K TV deals, and Prime Day soundbar deals to go with it. And of course, we didn’t forget about you gamers, who can use a faster Wi-Fi connection to best your high scores, and the competition, with these Prime Day gaming chair deals and Prime Day Alienware deals. Get the most out of all your tech with a great new wireless router today.

Best Prime Day router deals

Linksys Max-Stream AC2600 Dual-Band Gigabit Router

$120 $150
The Linksys Max-Stream AC2600 dual-band mesh router is an above-average machine that can provide excellent Wi-Fi connectivity with industrial reliability.
Buy at Amazon

Speedefy K7 AC2100 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router

$79 $99
If you're looking for the best sub-$100 router with a gigabit throughput, then the Speedefy K7 AC2100 is a strong contender.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS GT-AC2900 Gaming Router

$170 $190
This gaming-focused router will optimize your network's performance, giving you a smoother connection with zero latency. It's perfect for gamers with multiple devices or cloud gaming systems.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

Meshforce M3 Suite AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi System (Router + 2 Wi-Fi Dots)

$126 $199
With a dual-band throughput of 1,200 Mbps and two Wi-Fi extenders that plug right into any AC outlet, the Meshforce M3 suite is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to cover your whole home in Wi-Fi.
Buy at Amazon

NETGEAR Orbi AC3000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System (2-pack) - White

$205 $400
This system includes a Wi-Fi router that delivers 3Gbps of high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 5,000 square feet of coverage.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

rockspace Plug-In AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Extender

$29 $46
Get this Wi-Fi range extender if you're looking to boost the coverage of your current wireless network. Just plug it and follow some simple steps to give your home Wi-Fi a notable range boost.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

Rockspace AC2100 Dual Band WiFi Router

$49 $80
With gigabit speeds and MU-MIMO technology, this rockspace router can provide great internet connections for mid-sized home networks and multiple devices.
Buy at Amazon

Asus Lyra Voice AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router and Alexa Bluetooth Speaker

$108 $180
The Asus Lyra Voice is one of the most unique devices on the market, and one that can pull double duty as a mesh Wi-Fi router and an Alexa-powered Bluetooth smart speaker.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Archer AX3000 Dual-Band Router

$99 $129
With a max 3,000Mbps throughput across four streams, the TP-Link Archer AX3000 router puts the stream in extreme, providing a first-rate experience for gaming, streaming, and multi-user networking.
Buy at Walmart

Linksys Max-Stream AX6000 Dual-Band Mesh Router

$280 $400
With Linksys' proprietary Intelligent Mesh technology, the Linksys Max Stream AX6000 dual-band mesh router is a powerful option that can deliver when it comes to Wi-Fi performance.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Archer A9 AC1900 Dual-Band Router

$80 $90
If you want a decent smart router, the TP-Link AC1900 dual-band router is a great choice for any household that can't go too grand or too cheap, offering great functionality at an affordable price.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router

$55 $80
The Archer A7 from TP-Link is one of the best "cheap" routers, with its 1,750 dual-band speeds putting it head and shoulders above the majority of ISP-supplied units. It'll easily pay for itself, too.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Archer C5400X AC5400 Tri-Band Smart Wi-Fi Router

$230 $280
The TP-Link Archer C5400X tri-band MU-MIMO router is purpose-built for serious gamers, with some extra features like Beamforming+ and Amazon Alexa voice control compatibility.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS RT-AX3000 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router

$163 $180
For less than 200 bucks, the dual-band Asus RRT-AX3000 is a solid and high-value midrange "enthusiast" router for gamers and other heavy users.
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

rockspace Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack)

$90 $140
This 3-pack dual-band whole home mesh wi-fi system covers your entire home, eliminating all the possible dead zones inside the house.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Deco M5 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-Pack)

$150 $190
If you have a large home, then a good mesh Wi-Fi setup like the TP-Link Deco router system can quite literally "blanket" an entire area in wireless connectivity and eliminate dead zones.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Archer A20 AC4000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Gaming Router

$141 $190
Boasting six antennae, 4,000 Mbps of bandwidth across three bands, and MU-MIMO technology, the Archer A20 is a top-tier router for gaming, streaming, and large local networks.
Buy at Amazon

Tenda RX3 AX1800 WiFi Router

$85 $130
Take your home Wi-Fi to the next level with the Tenda RX3, which delivers a combined dual-band throughput of 1800 mbps and four antennae for a smooth signal.
Buy at Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC3600 Tri-Band Router

$260 $300
With tri-band connectivity and up to 3.5 Gbps speeds, the Netgear Nighthawk X6S AC3600 tri-band router is an excellent option if you want brute speed and versatility.
Buy at Amazon

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh WiFi System (3-Pack)

$130 $150
The TP-Link Deco mesh router system is arguably the best way to cover your whole home in fast AC1200 Wi-Fi. It also works with Amazon Alexa, making it a fine choice for the smart home crowd.
Buy at Best Buy

Linksys AX4000 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System, 2-Pack

$290 $350
The Linksys AX4000 tri-band router is one of the most powerful mesh wireless systems, great for offices and other resource-heavy networks. Buy as many as you need for whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.
Buy at Amazon

Netgear AC2000 Dual-Band Router

$68 $90
For a well-rounded internet connection, the Netgear AC2000 dual-band router can provide speeds of up to 2,000 Mbps for non-stop gaming and streaming anywhere in the house.
Buy at Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk AX5200 Dual Band Wireless Router

$200 $300
For the ultimate Wi-Fi experience, the Netgear Nighthawk router is arguably all you'll ever need for years to come. It's incredibly powerful and can deliver up to 5200 Mbps of combined throughput.
Buy at Best Buy

NETGEAR Wireless Access Point (WAC510) - Dual-Band AC1300 WiFi

$85 $100
Upgrade your wi-fi connection at home with the Netgear Wireless Access Point router. It can support up to 200 client devices and provides an extra 1GB port for maximum internet speed.
Buy at Amazon

Linksys Velop AC2200 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 5 System (3-pack)

$300 $400
Finally eliminate WiFi dead zones in your home, blanketing up to 6,000 square feet with blazing fast gigabit speeds. Featuring easy set up, this wireless mesh system works with all internet providers.
Buy at Best Buy

Netgear Nighthawk M1 4G LTE Mobile Router

$259 $350
Capable of providing 4G LTE to up to 20 different mobile devices anywhere you are, the Netgear Nighthawk M1 mobile hotspot is a powerful little machine that can last all day, indoors or outdoors.
Buy at Amazon

Tenda AC1200 Dual-Band WiFi Router

$35 $50
For about the same price as cheap N300 and AC750 routers, this Tenda AC1200 dual-band router punches well above its weight and even features MU-MIMO technology to reduce network traffic congestion.
Buy at Amazon

Asus AiMesh AX6100 Tri-Band Mesh Router (2-Pack)

$350 $400
The Asus AiMesh AX6100 tri-band mesh router bundle is an incredibly powerful router duo that can pump out up to 6100 megabits a second for nonstop high-speed connectivity.
Buy at Amazon

Belkin AC1600 Dual-Band Router

$33 $90
If you want a simple yet effective router, this Belkin AC1600 dual-band router is exactly what you're looking for. It's incredibly affordable and makes for a great router for any household.
Buy at Amazon

Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 AX3000 Dual-Band Router

$125 $200
When 3 Gbps is more than enough, the Netgear Nighthawk RAX40 AX3000 dual-band router is all you need for a stable internet connection with up to 4 streams with up to four Gigabit LAN connections.
Buy at Amazon

Should you buy a new router on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new router. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new router at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable at best, so if you wait all you’ll be gaining is many months without the fast, reliable Wi-Fi connection a new router can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a router in mind, or if yours is a little old and in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best router deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a router.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a router.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest tech, or if you’re buying a router to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current routers will drop again once the new version emerges, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer router.

How to choose a router on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day router deals can be a little daunting, so it can help to set out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right router for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best wireless routers — here, our intrepid router investigators and reviewers take you through all the top routers and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new router, ranging from speed and power to compatibility, versatility, and of course, price. Some of the hottest new routers have 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6, instead of “ac” technology and you’ll find a list of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers here. There’s also ease of use to consider. Digital Trends guide to the best routers has a router for every budget and need, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day router sales without a version of the router you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best router you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day router sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day router sales ranging from the very affordable TP-Link Archer C1200 router to the much more expensive Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, which will be several times the price.

Secondly, it’s a good idea to scan for the brands you know. Router technology has grown in leaps and bounds over recent years, and, accordingly, so have the brands and their offerings. With this comes a large number of imitators and less-than-reliable brands that can offer lower prices, but cannot offer the same level of reliability, service, or quality. We want you to come away with a great deal on Prime Day, but we also want you to come away with a router you’ll be able to enjoy for years, not something unreliable that might need replacing soon.

For most people, the choice of a router is going to come down to function — what it can do and the features it offers. If you’re looking for a top-tier overall router, you should browse these Prime Day router sales for the Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400, which we love for its 802.11ax technology, reasonable pricing, and the efficiency of its signal (read: no dead zones). At the same time, if you’re running a small business out of your home, or are dependent on a home office, you might want to consider a router that’s known for its peak performance, like the TP-Link Archer AX6000. It has Wi-Fi 6 technology, with speeds up to 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 1,148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band; also, there’s a USB-C port for charging.

If you’re a Google fan, or a mesh network is a priority, or if something that’s ridiculously easy to set up is what’s important, browse these Prime Day router sales for Google Nest WiFi. Mesh network routers take multiple nodes and link them together to form a wireless network with bigger, better coverage, and this is a great example of an easy-to-use one. Bargain hunters looking for the least expensive router should keep an eye out for the TP-Link Archer C1200, which isn’t Wi-Fi 6 but is still reliably fast. And finally, for the gamers, there’s the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, which is just an incredibly speedy router — offering speeds of up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz band — so you can dominate the competition.

Whatever your priorities, you should emerge from these Prime Day router sales more than happy with a new router that brings you better, faster Wi-Fi. If you oversee your budget, do some research with our guide and reviews, and keep an eye out for the best Prime Day router sales, you can secure the very best deal and upgrade your Wi-Fi, for a fraction of the regular price.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

