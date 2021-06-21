All the latest Amazon Prime Day router deals and sales

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day is finally here, which means you can grab the very best new tech in Amazon Prime Day deals, including Prime Day router deals. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their Wi-Fi connections and create more efficiency in your smart home, home theater system, and all your other Internet-dependent devices. Maintain steady connections, get more data faster, and keep ahead of the competition on all your games with these Prime Day router deals.

In 2020, with the pandemic creating havoc and delays, Prime Day arrived a little late. But this year, Prime Day might be your best chance to score a great deal on a new router. There are some fantastic opportunities here! Keep reading to browse our collection of the very best Prime Day router deals and get all the intel on exactly what you should be looking for if you’re in the market for a new router.

Best Prime Day router deals

Should you buy a new router on Prime Day?

Prime Day provides perhaps the best opportunity to invest in new gadgets because it’s the day when Amazon tends to discount the latest technology. Hence, Prime Day is a perfect time to snag a new router. In our experience, you won’t find a better deal on a new router at any other time this year, including on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. The discounts on those days will be comparable at best, so if you wait all you’ll be gaining is many months without the fast, reliable Wi-Fi connection a new router can provide. This should be great news if you’ve already been scanning the options and have a router in mind, or if yours is a little old and in need of an upgrade.

The deals on Prime Day can even surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday because Prime Day is solely an Amazon event. Only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of Prime Day deals, so your competition for the very best router deals is limited. At the same time, other retailers are aware of Prime Day and might offer comparable deals, so keep your eye on the competition to make sure you’re getting the best discount on a router.

Also, it’s a good idea to be aware of Lightning Deals. This is when Amazon suddenly drops the price on a hot piece of tech. These flash sales can be drastic — and when they are, you should jump on them — but at other times there’s more smoke than fire, and the discount is not so great. So keep a keen eye on these: You want to take advantage of the best deals, but you don’t want your enthusiasm to get the best of you and overpay for a router.

Also, keep aware of the version you are buying, and know that an updated one will definitely be coming at some point. If it’s important to you to have the very newest tech, or if you’re buying a router to give as a gift much later in the year, you might want to wait. Prices on the current routers will drop again once the new version emerges, and if you wait for Black Friday, you might be able to score a discount on the newer router.

How to choose a router on Prime Day

The wide selection in these Prime Day router deals can be a little daunting, so it can help to set out the features and price range that are most important to you. That way, you’ll make sure that you come away from Prime Day with the right router for you.

The best place to start is Digital Trends’ guide to the best wireless routers — here, our intrepid router investigators and reviewers take you through all the top routers and how each one could serve you best. There are so many potential advantages to a new router, ranging from speed and power to compatibility, versatility, and of course, price. Some of the hottest new routers have 802.11ax or Wi-Fi 6, instead of “ac” technology and you’ll find a list of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers here. There’s also ease of use to consider. Digital Trends guide to the best routers has a router for every budget and need, so there’s no way you’ll come away from these Prime Day router sales without a version of the router you want.

The first consideration should always be your budget. You don’t want to overspend on Prime Day, and you want to walk away with the very best router you can afford. A good strategy can be to set your Prime Day router sales budget ahead of time and then make sure not to exceed it. There are Prime Day router sales ranging from the very affordable TP-Link Archer C1200 router to the much more expensive Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, which will be several times the price.

Secondly, it’s a good idea to scan for the brands you know. Router technology has grown in leaps and bounds over recent years, and, accordingly, so have the brands and their offerings. With this comes a large number of imitators and less-than-reliable brands that can offer lower prices, but cannot offer the same level of reliability, service, or quality. We want you to come away with a great deal on Prime Day, but we also want you to come away with a router you’ll be able to enjoy for years, not something unreliable that might need replacing soon.

For most people, the choice of a router is going to come down to function — what it can do and the features it offers. If you’re looking for a top-tier overall router, you should browse these Prime Day router sales for the Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400, which we love for its 802.11ax technology, reasonable pricing, and the efficiency of its signal (read: no dead zones). At the same time, if you’re running a small business out of your home, or are dependent on a home office, you might want to consider a router that’s known for its peak performance, like the TP-Link Archer AX6000. It has Wi-Fi 6 technology, with speeds up to 4,804Mbps on the 5GHz band and up to 1,148Mbps on the 2.4GHz band; also, there’s a USB-C port for charging.

If you’re a Google fan, or a mesh network is a priority, or if something that’s ridiculously easy to set up is what’s important, browse these Prime Day router sales for Google Nest WiFi. Mesh network routers take multiple nodes and link them together to form a wireless network with bigger, better coverage, and this is a great example of an easy-to-use one. Bargain hunters looking for the least expensive router should keep an eye out for the TP-Link Archer C1200, which isn’t Wi-Fi 6 but is still reliably fast. And finally, for the gamers, there’s the Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500, which is just an incredibly speedy router — offering speeds of up to 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz band — so you can dominate the competition.

Whatever your priorities, you should emerge from these Prime Day router sales more than happy with a new router that brings you better, faster Wi-Fi. If you oversee your budget, do some research with our guide and reviews, and keep an eye out for the best Prime Day router sales, you can secure the very best deal and upgrade your Wi-Fi, for a fraction of the regular price.

