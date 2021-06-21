All the latest Amazon Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals and sales

If you’re looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals during this glorious sales event, we’ve got you more than covered. With Prime Day back to its usual slot of early summertime after a brief break in October 2020, this is a great time to buy a device that will encourage you to head outside a little more often now that the weather is more welcoming. Read on while we explain all the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch sales out there, as well as take a look at what you should consider before you buy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch. Whatever you need to know, we’ve got the insight so you know what to do during the Prime Day deals going on at the moment.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Watch isn’t the only smartwatch out there so if you’re considering buying something else, we can help too. Check out our look at the best Prime Day smartwatch deals if you’re looking for something more general. Alternatively, if you know an Apple Watch is for you then our look at the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals will help you save plenty of cash too. While all Samsung Galaxy Watches work with the iPhone, we have to admit the Apple Watch is still the best choice for iPhone users. Despite that, whether you’re looking for a WearOS device or a watch that pairs neatly with your iPhone, you’ll be happy with these great Prime Day deals. For now, though, let’s focus on the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch sales going on below and take a look at what you need to consider when choosing one.

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Should you buy a new Samsung Galaxy Watch on Prime Day?

We’ve said it often but that’s because it’s true — Prime Day is an amazing time to buy new technology. It’s generally on a par with the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and sometimes it works out at an even better deal. Amazon is super keen to slash the prices on all the latest technology every Prime Day and this year is no different. If you know you definitely want a Samsung Galaxy Watch then this is the absolute best time of year to buy one this side of Black Friday.

There’s also the bonus of knowing you get to enjoy your new purchase right now rather than waiting a number of months for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to pop up. As the Samsung Galaxy Watch is ideal for outdoor use, you may find yourself enjoying it more in the summer months when you’re out hiking or running — something you may do less of during the winter. Plus, it’s mid-year. Why not treat yourself for a successful first few months of 2021, eh?

You also won’t have to worry about spending some of your holiday budget in the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch sales as the summer tends to be a quieter time for big purchases. There’s also the bonus that because Prime Day is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, you’ll have less competition to deal with than during Black Friday. Just make sure you’re not lured into a purchase that’s unnecessary for your needs.

How to choose a Samsung Galaxy Watch for Prime Day

If you’re thinking about buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch this Prime Day, it’s important to do a little research before you leap straight into hitting the buy button. Fortunately, our look at the best smartwatches should make you feel a ton better and be hugely reassuring. That’s because the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 tops our list for the best smartwatch for Android owners. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review goes into depth about why it’s so great but simply put, it’s one of the best smartwatches out there right now, especially for Android phone owners, although it’ll pair up with your iPhone too.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looks fantastic thanks to its stylish design and a rotating bezel that’s far more natural to use than most other smartwatch designs. You’ll need to adjust to Samsung’s own Tizen software rather than Wear OS but it’s no sweat at all and it works well with any smartphone including an iPhone.

Available with a stylish AMOLED display, it’ll happily record all your activity and sleep patterns with around a two-day battery life. A heart sensor and an ECG monitor are super useful too plus there’s IP68 water resistance as well.

If you’re thinking about buying a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, don’t forget to consider what size you might need. A 41mm or 45mm size is available with the latter being best for larger wrists or for those who want to see every detail on their watch face at a glance.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is far from your only option, of course. If you’re fine with something a little older but more affordable, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Watch. It looks a lot like the superior Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 but lacks quite as much power. You can still easily use it for tracking your daily life though with the ability to monitor your calorie intake as well as how many steps you take. Want to stay hydrated? It’ll even remind you to sip some water as well as guide you through meditation and breathing exercises any time you feel stressed.

More active users may prefer the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. It’s not quite as stylish as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 but it’s ideal if you’re looking for something that primarily works in the gym or on your runs rather than needing anything super fashionable for evening events. It can automatically detect up to six exercises while tracking up to 39 more, plus it’ll analyze your sleep patterns too. If you’re worried about your heart rate running too high or low, it’ll pick up on that too and ping over a notification if it notices anything unusual.

For those with a little more cash, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 which offers similar features to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active but also bundles in the ability to play numerous different audio formats and can last for up to five days between charges. That’s sure to be useful if you travel frequently.

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active and Samsung Galaxy Watch can seem pretty similar so check out our look at Samsung Galaxy Watch Active vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch to see just how well they perform against each other so you know what’s right for you. After all, a smartwatch isn’t a cheap purchase so it’s important you buy the right watch for your needs.

Having said that, while the prices are ordinarily pretty different between the Samsung Galaxy Watch range, thanks to the Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals going on, this is a good time to buy more for less. If you’re able to, it’s a smart move to stretch to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 providing you can afford it. As always, just make sure you know what your budget is and what features are most important for you, and you’re good to go with finding the best Samsung Galaxy Watch for your needs.

