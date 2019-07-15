Digital Trends
Best Prime Day speaker deals: Bose, Denon, and Polk receive hefty price cuts

Josh Levenson
Looking to spruce up your home entertainment setup this Prime Day 2019? You’ve come to the right place — we’ve cataloged all of the best speakers on sale, so you don’t have to traipse all over the Internet to track down the deals and find out whether they’re worth taking advantage of.

You won’t just find a set of speakers for your home theater here, though. We’ve trawled through all the nooks and crannies of Amazon’s website, unearthing savings on everything from small Bluetooth speakers from the likes of Beats and JBL, to mammoth music production monitors.

Best Speaker Deals for Prime Day

Klipsch Reference Series R620F 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Speaker (Each)

$175 $350
Expires soon
Full-size floor standing speakers can be pricey affairs, but their sound is unrivalled. So this Klipsch deal from Best Buy, at 50% off, is outstanding.
Buy at Best Buy

Klipsch Reference Series RM-51 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)

$125 $250
Expires soon
Klipsch Reference speakers are already one of the best values in the speaker world at regular price. At half-price, they're a steal.
Buy at Best Buy

LG SK4D 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer

$140 $280
Expires soon
Looking to seriously beef up the quality of your TV's sound? This LG 2.1 soundbar system delivers tons of bass via its wireless sub, and has Bluetooth for streaming. With 50% off, it's a great value.
Buy at Best Buy

Klipsch Reference Series R-100SW 10" 150W Powered Subwoofer

$175 $350
Expires soon
A subwoofer is the cornerstone of any decent home theater surround-sound system. Klipsch makes some of the best subs you can buy. At 50% off, this R-100SW will deliver bone-shaking bass on a budget.
Buy at Best Buy

Vizio 36" 3.1.2 home theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos

$270 $470
Expires soon
Not all Prime Day deals are from Amazon: This Vizio Dolby Atmos 3.1.2 soundbar with wireless subwoofer from Best Buy is a brand new model for 2019, and it's almost half price!
Buy at Best Buy

Sonos One Generation 2 smart speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant

$179 $199
Expires soon
Amazon has knocked $20 off the regular price of the amazing Sonos One wireless smart speaker, but when you add Amazon $50 gift card, that brings the price down to $129, a great deal!
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink II Bluetooth Speaker

$89 $129
Expires soon
Summer has arrived and with it hikes and trips to the beach. As such, there's never been a better time to pick up a loud, durable, water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. Enter the Bose SoundLink II.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Computer Speakers

50% off
Expires soon
Logitech has made some of the best computer accessories you can buy for decades, and these compact computer speakers are no different.
Buy at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa

88% off
Expires soon
Looking for a smart assistant to set alarms, read you the weather, and play your favorite tunes? This Echo Dot comes with six months of Amazon Prime Music unlimited to help you jam out.
Buy now

The recipe for the ultimate home theater setup is simple: Take a large, high-end 4K TV and mix it with one part soundbar and two parts speaker. The result? An immersive viewing experience that’ll have your friends rushing round to watch the latest episode of Stranger Things.

And because it’s Prime Day, you don’t have to spend big to experience full audio euphoria — both at home and on the move. There are several fantastic home theater speaker sets, Bluetooth speakers, and everything in between, for as much as 72% off their usual price.

How to Choose a Speaker

Sonos Streaming Music Stereo

Speakers are as unique as the people who buy them, so it’s essential you go in with a clear understanding of what it is you’re after before looking through the different options on sale. Are you after something portable? Do you want a set to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment setup?

Next, ask yourself what features you need. A lot of home theater-based options have Wi-Fi on board, so you can hook up an iPhone (or another supported device) for music playback, while others come with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to boot. Determine what you’re hoping to achieve.

If you follow that advice, you’ll have no trouble whatsoever snapping up a bargain set of speakers this Prime Day. But fall into the trap of impulse purchasing, and you could be in for a nasty surprise when a set of monitors arrive next week without the one feature you had your heart set on.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new Apple MacBook, a gaming console, or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

