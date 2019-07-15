Looking to spruce up your home entertainment setup this Prime Day 2019? You’ve come to the right place — we’ve cataloged all of the best speakers on sale, so you don’t have to traipse all over the Internet to track down the deals and find out whether they’re worth taking advantage of.
You won’t just find a set of speakers for your home theater here, though. We’ve trawled through all the nooks and crannies of Amazon’s website, unearthing savings on everything from small Bluetooth speakers from the likes of Beats and JBL, to mammoth music production monitors.
Best Speaker Deals for Prime Day
Klipsch Reference Series R620F 400-Watt Passive 2-Way Floor Speaker (Each)$175 $350
Klipsch Reference Series RM-51 340-Watt Passive 2-Way Bookshelf Speakers (Pair)$125 $250
LG SK4D 2.1-Channel 300W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer$140 $280
Klipsch Reference Series R-100SW 10" 150W Powered Subwoofer$175 $350
Vizio 36" 3.1.2 home theater Sound System with Dolby Atmos$270 $470
Sonos One Generation 2 smart speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant$179 $199
Bose SoundLink II Bluetooth Speaker$89 $129
Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Computer Speakers
50% off
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart speaker with Alexa
88% off
The recipe for the ultimate home theater setup is simple: Take a large, high-end 4K TV and mix it with one part soundbar and two parts speaker. The result? An immersive viewing experience that’ll have your friends rushing round to watch the latest episode of Stranger Things.
And because it’s Prime Day, you don’t have to spend big to experience full audio euphoria — both at home and on the move. There are several fantastic home theater speaker sets, Bluetooth speakers, and everything in between, for as much as 72% off their usual price.
How to Choose a Speaker
Speakers are as unique as the people who buy them, so it’s essential you go in with a clear understanding of what it is you’re after before looking through the different options on sale. Are you after something portable? Do you want a set to breathe fresh life into your home entertainment setup?
Next, ask yourself what features you need. A lot of home theater-based options have Wi-Fi on board, so you can hook up an iPhone (or another supported device) for music playback, while others come with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to boot. Determine what you’re hoping to achieve.
If you follow that advice, you’ll have no trouble whatsoever snapping up a bargain set of speakers this Prime Day. But fall into the trap of impulse purchasing, and you could be in for a nasty surprise when a set of monitors arrive next week without the one feature you had your heart set on.
Those in the market for something a little different, like a new Apple MacBook, a gaming console, or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.
