We can’t believe how cheap Bose QuietComfort headphones are right now

By
The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, in black.

When you’re looking for headphone deals, there are only a few brands that really stand out among the rest, including Sony headphone deals and Bose headphone deals. If you’re having trouble deciding, Dell’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II may be what you’ve been waiting for. The wireless headphones are available with a $50 discount, bringing their price down to just $249 from their original price of $299.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones offer great sound quality, whether you’re listening to music, watching TV shows, or making phone calls. They also come with Bose’s Acoustic Noise Canceling technology, which is activated with the flip of a switch, while also supporting Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. You won’t have to take out your phone to control playback, request information, and access apps — all you need is your voice and the wireless headphones’ Action button.

Bose promises up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, with a 15-minute charge resulting in 2.5 hours of usage. You’ll be able to wear the wireless headphones for most of the day, which is possible because they’re comfortable with the help of Alcantara leather and plush ear cushions. For durability, they’re made of impact-resistant materials and stainless steel, so you won’t have to worry about wearing them while on the go.

There are a lot of options for wireless headphones on the market, but you surely won’t be disappointed if you go with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Dell is selling them for only $249, after a $50 discount to their original price of $299. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

More Bose headphone deals

If you’re not yet tempted by Dell’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, but you’d like to buy wireless headphones from the brand, don’t worry. We’ve gathered some of the best Bose headphone deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go through retailers’ websites one by one.

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset

$299 $329
With the option for either wired or wireless use, these are perfect for gaming and for the rest of your day. Bose's quality noise-canceling software is included along with a detachable microphone.
Buy at Amazon
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Bose SoundSport Free

$233 $249
The Bose SoundSport Free are some of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, delivering bass-rich sound and up to five hours of life from a single charge. Oh, and they're sweat-resistant. Nice.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

$159 $230
These comfortable over-ear headphones give you that Bose quality for a more affordable price, including Bluetooth connectivity for wireless operation.
Buy at Walmart

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
Drown out distractions and revel in the goodness of your favorite music or podcast. This pair boasts 11 noise cancellation levels, crisp audio, and deep bass for a quality listening experience.
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

$379 $399
A rare and deep discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Top-notch sound, whisper-quiet ANC, and superb call quality makes them one our top picks for wireless headphones.
Buy at Amazon

