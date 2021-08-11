When you’re looking for headphone deals, there are only a few brands that really stand out among the rest, including Sony headphone deals and Bose headphone deals. If you’re having trouble deciding, Dell’s offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II may be what you’ve been waiting for. The wireless headphones are available with a $50 discount, bringing their price down to just $249 from their original price of $299.

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones offer great sound quality, whether you’re listening to music, watching TV shows, or making phone calls. They also come with Bose’s Acoustic Noise Canceling technology, which is activated with the flip of a switch, while also supporting Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands. You won’t have to take out your phone to control playback, request information, and access apps — all you need is your voice and the wireless headphones’ Action button.

Bose promises up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, with a 15-minute charge resulting in 2.5 hours of usage. You’ll be able to wear the wireless headphones for most of the day, which is possible because they’re comfortable with the help of Alcantara leather and plush ear cushions. For durability, they’re made of impact-resistant materials and stainless steel, so you won’t have to worry about wearing them while on the go.

There are a lot of options for wireless headphones on the market, but you surely won’t be disappointed if you go with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. Dell is selling them for only $249, after a $50 discount to their original price of $299. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Click that Buy Now button without hesitation.

