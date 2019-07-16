Digital Trends
Snag the Bose Soundlink Color II speaker for less than $100 on Prime Day

Timothy Taylor
When it comes to innovation and style, Bose is hard to beat. The American corporation has been developing state-of-the-art audio equipment for decades and is showing no signs of stopping. The brand is mostly known for its noise-canceling headphones, home audio systems, and wireless speakers, and now one of its latest offerings, the Bose Soundlink Color II Bluetooth speaker, is getting an exciting 31% discount on Amazon’s Prime Day. Instead of paying $129, shell out only $89 for one in the color midnight blue.

The best wireless speakers need to deliver premium sound quality in a compact package, and the Bose Soundlink Color II is more than up to the challenge. This wireless speaker is ruggedly designed to withstand the abuse of the outdoors but doesn’t come short in terms of sonic performance.

It has a waterproof exterior that lets you enjoy music anywhere you want. The speaker has an IPX4 rating which means it can protect itself from splashing water (don’t ever attempt to submerge it, though). It is short and stout and has a wrap-around silicone covering that makes it easy to hold. It weighs just 1.2 pounds (this makes it slightly heavier than a football), and all its buttons are found on top, including the playback controls, volume adjustment, power, Bluetooth pairing, and Aux-In. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on the side located next to the micro USB charging port.

Underneath its exterior, the Bose Soundlink Color II has dual opposing passive radiators which pump out sound that’s impressively loud but keeps vibrations to a minimum. It delivers basses that are powerful and resonant, mids that sound nice and rich, and highs that are crystal clear and sharp.

The Bose Soundlink Color II packs a lot of features. It has a built-in microphone that lets you answer calls and use smart voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Just press and hold the multifunction button to give a command, browse the internet, or place a call. A built-in NFC (Near Field Communication) button allows quick and easy pairing.

Another cool feature is the Multipoint Bluetooth technology, which permits dual connectivity. This means you can pair the speaker with two devices simultaneously, and it can switch between those devices seamlessly. Through “Party Mode” you’ll be able to play music on two wireless speakers at the same time for double the volume and fun.

Battery life lasts an adequate seven hours long if you play music at 50% volume. If you’re in a party, you can crank it up to 60% but by then it’s already awfully loud (and will drain the battery even faster).

The Bose Soundlink Color II is an excellent wireless speaker that’s durable, superbly rugged and stunningly loud despite its compact size. It isn’t fully waterproof like the rest of the competition, nor does its battery life last longer. But for the affordable price of $89, those shortcomings are negligible.

But if you want more options, check out this page for the best wireless speakers of 2019, and here for the best Bluetooth speakers under $100. Here are more Prime Day deals from our curated deals page.

