Sonos products don’t go on sale very often, and when they do, the deals aren’t usually huge, which is why this Sonos Amazon Prime Day deal is worth checking out.

First up is the Sonos One Gen 2, one of the best smart speakers you can buy. It’s got phenomenal sound, works with the rest of the superb Sonos ecosystem of whole-home wireless speakers, and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, not to mention almost every music streaming service on the planet. The initial discounted price is $179, which is only $20 off the regular $199 that Sonos charges for this speaker. But Amazon has sweetened the pot by throwing in a $50 Amazon gift card, which means you’re really only paying $129 — an unbeatable price that we suspect you won’t even see when Black Friday rolls around again.

The Sonos Beam gets treated to the same deal, but it’s an even sweeter discount: The Beam normally sells for $399, but you pay only $359 and Amazon throws in two $50 Amazon gift cards, bringing the amount you actually end up spending down to $259. The Sonos Beam packs all of the same great smart speaker capabilities as the Sonos One, but its mini-soundbar design makes it the perfect companion for a bedroom TV. Its HDMI-ARC connection does double duty: It lets the TV pipe audio back to the Beam so you can watch all of your favorite movies and shows with much better sound quality, while also letting the Beam issue commands to the TV. This comes in super-handy when using Alexa or Google Assistant, as either one of these voice assistants can do things like power up your TV, mute the volume, or change channels.

If you’re not already familiar with Sonos products, they are quite simply the easiest way to set up wireless music in your home. Each Sonos speaker becomes part of a mesh network that gives you complete control over your music — pick a different playlist for each room in the house or group the rooms together in any combination you like. The Sonos app lets you search for music from your own collection of songs, or from any music service to which you have access. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play, Pandora, Tidal, and many, many more are all supported. Plus, both the Sonos One and Sonos Beam are AirPlay 2-enabled, which means you can stream directly to these speakers from your iPhone or iPad, making Netflix, YouTube, or any other video source sound way better.

