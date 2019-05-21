Share

Need a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones to block out the hustle and bustle on your daily commute? You’re in luck — Amazon has knocked $100 off the Bowers and Wilkins PX, a set of cans we awarded a stellar score of eight out of ten in our comprehensive review, knocking the price down to a more affordable $300.

The Bowers and Wilkins PX deliver one of the best noise-canceling experiences we’ve encountered to date, eliminating variable background noise. There’s also a so-called Transparency Mode on board, which can be enabled when travelling with a companion to reduce the cancellation, thus making it easier to converse with them.

What’s more, the headphones use aptX HD, a codec that’s believed to be the gold standard of wireless sound format. That said, there aren’t a whole lot of devices that work with aptX HD — Apple’s iPhone XS Max, for example, doesn’t support the standard. But regardless of the format being used, the cans sound fantastic.

Bowers and Wilkins PX are an impressive, feature-packed set of noise-canceling headphones.

To be a more specific, our own Parker Hall noted the Bowers and Wilkins PX produce a rich, subtle sound that’s best suited to classic rock like Neil Young’s Harvest but doesn’t disappoint with modern hip-hop, such as Future’s The Wizrd, before assigning them the aforementioned eight out of ten score in our review.

As for their pièce de résistance, that would be their fantastic battery life that’s similar to that of the Sony WH-1000XM3. Used continuously, they should last for around 22 hours before needing to be hooked up to an outlet. Under normal use conditions where they’re removed and stowed every so often, that should extend to 50 hours.

If you’re in the market for something a little cheaper, take a look at our list of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. While there are expensive options on there, we also factored in some more affordable offerings, like the $180 Bose QC25. But if you have $300 to blow, you can’t go wrong with the Bowers and Wilkins PX.

