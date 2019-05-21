Digital Trends
Deals

These wireless noise-canceling headphones are a must-have at this price

Josh Levenson
By
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

Need a set of wireless noise-canceling headphones to block out the hustle and bustle on your daily commute? You’re in luck — Amazon has knocked $100 off the Bowers and Wilkins PX, a set of cans we awarded a stellar score of eight out of ten in our comprehensive review, knocking the price down to a more affordable $300.

The Bowers and Wilkins PX deliver one of the best noise-canceling experiences we’ve encountered to date, eliminating variable background noise. There’s also a so-called Transparency Mode on board, which can be enabled when travelling with a companion to reduce the cancellation, thus making it easier to converse with them.

What’s more, the headphones use aptX HD, a codec that’s believed to be the gold standard of wireless sound format. That said, there aren’t a whole lot of devices that work with aptX HD — Apple’s iPhone XS Max, for example, doesn’t support the standard. But regardless of the format being used, the cans sound fantastic.

Bowers and Wilkins PX are an impressive, feature-packed set of noise-canceling headphones.

To be a more specific, our own Parker Hall noted the Bowers and Wilkins PX produce a rich, subtle sound that’s best suited to classic rock like Neil Young’s Harvest but doesn’t disappoint with modern hip-hop, such as Future’s The Wizrd, before assigning them the aforementioned eight out of ten score in our review.

1 of 5
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends
Bowers and Wilkins PX
Greg Mombert/Digital Trends

As for their pièce de résistance, that would be their fantastic battery life that’s similar to that of the Sony WH-1000XM3. Used continuously, they should last for around 22 hours before needing to be hooked up to an outlet. Under normal use conditions where they’re removed and stowed every so often, that should extend to 50 hours.

If you’re in the market for something a little cheaper, take a look at our list of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. While there are expensive options on there, we also factored in some more affordable offerings, like the $180 Bose QC25. But if you have $300 to blow, you can’t go wrong with the Bowers and Wilkins PX.

Not sure what makes a great set of headphones? Have a read through our buying guide.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot start early

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart kitchenaid mixer closeout deal artisan featured
Deals

Walmart drops price of this KitchenAid mixer below its Black Friday deal

Walmart's closeout sale on the popular KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is better than any holiday sale price we've seen. Grab one while it's down to it's lowest price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon drops price for the alexa timer countdown echo wall clock 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts price of Echo Wall Clock featuring visible Alexa timer countdowns

Amazon dropped the price for the Echo Wall Clock, an extremely helpful visible countdown display for the Alexa timer. The Echo Wall Clock augments Alexa's audible timer with a visual countdown so you don't have to ask how much time is left.
Posted By Bruce Brown
canon laser printer wamart deal
Deals

Walmart cuts the price on this 3-in-1 Canon wireless laser printer

Have you been thinking about replacing your old inkjet printer? Canon's ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer is on sale through Walmart.com for half of the list price, saving you more than $100.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Emerson Sensi thermometer review front light
Deals

This Emerson Sensi smart thermostat is a steal with this special promo code

Smart thermostats are essential to building out your smart home, but have two things going against them: price and compatibility. Neither is an issue with the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat, which you can grab at Newegg for $40 off with a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Want to Alexa-enable your phone landline? Amazon’s Echo Connect is now 30% off

Do you still have a landline, or have VoIP in your home? We've spotted a good deal on the Echo Connect, Amazon's phone adapter which connects your home phone to your Echo device. Normally $35, Amazon is offering the Connect for 30% off for…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone deals unboxed featured
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Computing

Amazon’s one-day sale takes up to 69 percent off wireless accessories

Looking for a mechanical keyboard or a better mouse to take your gaming experience to the next level? You can now save up to 69 percent on these accessories through Amazon's sale. These prices are only good for today, so act fast!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Microsoft Surface wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $100 price cut

As the world around us gets louder, noise-canceling headphones are becoming a near-necessity. Brands like Bose and Sony have dominated the space, but the new Microsoft Surface headphones are a capable, affordable alternative.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 43 inch 4k tv deal walmart d43 f1
Home Theater

This 43-inch Vizio 4K HDR TV is just $240 during Walmart’s Memorial Day sale

A 4K TV is an investment, albeit one that won't appreciate over time. For that reason, it's important to choose a television that will last, like the 43-inch Vizio D43-F1, which is on sale right now for $130 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

Dell is having an early access version of its Memorial Day sale, featuring deep discounts on its XPS 13 laptops. Customers can snag three different versions of the XPS 13 with discounts of up to $460.
Posted By Anita George
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is a time for relaxation and remembrance, but it's also a huge season for yearly sales. The HP Memorial Day sale has deep discounts on laptops, desktop, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll