Digital Trends
Deals

Get the Braun Series 7 Cordless shaver/razor at a 59-percent discount

Bruce Brown
By

Shaving may not be the most exciting part of getting ready in the morning, but the results can set the tone for the whole day. High-quality manual or electric shaving equipment can cost be costly, so the best way to shop for shaving equipment is to look for substantial discounts.

Amazon just dropped an astounding deal on a Braun cordless electric shaver and razor that amounts to a gigantic 59 percent discount. If you’re shopping for yourself and want to give your face a treat, check out this deal. Men’s shaving equipment is also a traditional holiday gift, so if you have a man in your life you’d like to spoil a little, here’s your chance to save big while giving big.

Braun Series 7 shaver/razor — $170 off with coupon

1 of 3
braun series 7 cordless electric shaver station 2
braun series 7 cordless electric shaver station
braun series 7 cordless electric shaver station 3

The Braun Series 7 790cc Men’s Cordless Electric Foil Shaver/Razor with Clean & Charge Station is a smart shaver with four synchronized shaving elements that shave in one stroke while analyzing and adapting to your beard. The shaver’s AutoSensing motor aids efficient shaving even with the toughest, densest beards, but users can also switch between five Turbo/Sensitive Modes for extra power or gentleness with a single push of a button.

The Braun’s flexible shaving head moves in eight directions, and the floating shaving elements help shave hard-to-reach stubborn areas. Because the Series 7 is waterproof for up to 5 meters, you can clean it under running water.

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery runs at full strength for 50 minutes, according to Braun, and recharges in one hour with the included charging station. The shaver also comes with a cleaning unit, a cleaning cartridge, a travel case, and an electric charging cord.

The Braun Series 7 790cc lists for $290. Amazon already had the shaver/razor discounted 41 percent to $170, a $120 savings. For an unspecified limited time, however, Amazon has a coupon for another $50 off the Braun. When the discount is applied at checkout, the final price is just $120. Amazon has the Braun in stock, and Prime members get free delivery. If you need a new electric shaver or want to buy one as a special gift, this is a timely opportunity to take advantage of Amazon’s awesome price.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals?

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are the best laptop deals for December 2018
Up Next

The best food processors of 2018
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple’s refurbished 15-inch MacBook Pro gets a $450 price cut on Amazon

Amazon is selling Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro with a $450 discount. The laptops, which start at $1,549 after the discount, are sold through Amazon's Woot deals, and applies to Apple's mid-2017 laptops.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best electric razors 810sig8r2el
Smart Home

Here are our picks for the best electric shavers on the market today

Unlike safety razors, electric razors don't necessarily require shaving cream or water and we rounded up some of the best electric shavers for any beard length or time-saving situation on the market today.
Posted By Gia Liu
fsa eligible items
Deals

Still have money in your Flexible Spending Account? Head to the FSA online store

Don’t panic if you still have money sitting in your FSA and no doctor's appointments on the horizon. The FSA store has plenty of cool, useful gizmos you’ll want to purchase for your home and your health.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best amazon tech deals 5 25 2017 online tablet shopping
Deals

Today’s best deals: Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy holiday shopping sales

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- for saving big. Amazon launched its 12 days of deals, and Walmart is countering with its own 20 days of deals countdown. And Best Buy kicked off its 20 Days of Doorbusters.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away
Deals

The last vacuum you need: Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away on sale for $160

From now through the end of December, you can grab the powerful Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away upright vacuum for just $160. This knocks a whopping 46 percent off of the original $300 price, saving you $140.
Posted By Lucas Coll
christmas trees decor deals 2018 stocksnap 38vxly6hum
Deals

Here’s where to buy Christmas trees and holiday decor at a discount online

It's already December, which brings with it a whole host of decorating responsibilities. Instead of stressing over purchasing your holiday decor in store this year, why not go the high tech route and get it all online?
Posted By Leah Bjornson
Dell XPS 15 9570 webcam
Computing

Amazon’s Deal of the Day takes up to $700 off Dell’s refurbished XPS 13, XPS 15

Shoppers looking to score a deal on Dell's XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops could find some significant savings on Amazon. As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, Dell's certified refurbished notebooks are discounted by as much as $700.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want
Deals

20 holiday gift ideas for your co-workers that they’ll actually want

Your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season, so it's easy to forget about your office holiday party. Given that we see our co-workers even more our own families sometimes, a gift is a very special gesture. If you really want…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 18 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as bundles that feature games like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
Computing

AMD’s Radeon graphics cards are nearly half off today only on Amazon

AMD's Radeon RX 580 graphics cards are on sale today at Amazon for nearly half off. The graphics card is listed as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, so you have to act fast, as the discount offer will expire today.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Deals

The 6 best blackout curtains to banish excess sunlight and preserve heat

Whether you're a fussy sleeper, work odd hours, or are just sensitive to light, a set of blackout curtains can help. Along with allowing you to enjoy better rest, light-blocking curtains can insulate your home, saving you cash.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple ipad air 2 certified like new starting at 249 99 with att dtdeals
Deals

Score a refurbished iPad Air for just $120 with this exclusive promo code

Apple deals are fleeting, but for techies who want to score this great hardware on the cheap, buying refurbished is the way to go. If you're in the market for a tablet, then you're in luck: This refurbished iPad Air is now on sale for just…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon boxes on doorstep
Deals

Today’s best Amazon deals: Instant Pot, Bose, and eufy RoboVacs

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but for retail giants like Amazon, the savings are only getting started. We've scoured the depths of Amazon to find you the very best deals going on right now.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff