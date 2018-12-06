Share

Shaving may not be the most exciting part of getting ready in the morning, but the results can set the tone for the whole day. High-quality manual or electric shaving equipment can cost be costly, so the best way to shop for shaving equipment is to look for substantial discounts.

Amazon just dropped an astounding deal on a Braun cordless electric shaver and razor that amounts to a gigantic 59 percent discount. If you’re shopping for yourself and want to give your face a treat, check out this deal. Men’s shaving equipment is also a traditional holiday gift, so if you have a man in your life you’d like to spoil a little, here’s your chance to save big while giving big.

Braun Series 7 shaver/razor — $170 off with coupon

The Braun Series 7 790cc Men’s Cordless Electric Foil Shaver/Razor with Clean & Charge Station is a smart shaver with four synchronized shaving elements that shave in one stroke while analyzing and adapting to your beard. The shaver’s AutoSensing motor aids efficient shaving even with the toughest, densest beards, but users can also switch between five Turbo/Sensitive Modes for extra power or gentleness with a single push of a button.

The Braun’s flexible shaving head moves in eight directions, and the floating shaving elements help shave hard-to-reach stubborn areas. Because the Series 7 is waterproof for up to 5 meters, you can clean it under running water.

A rechargeable lithium-ion battery runs at full strength for 50 minutes, according to Braun, and recharges in one hour with the included charging station. The shaver also comes with a cleaning unit, a cleaning cartridge, a travel case, and an electric charging cord.

The Braun Series 7 790cc lists for $290. Amazon already had the shaver/razor discounted 41 percent to $170, a $120 savings. For an unspecified limited time, however, Amazon has a coupon for another $50 off the Braun. When the discount is applied at checkout, the final price is just $120. Amazon has the Braun in stock, and Prime members get free delivery. If you need a new electric shaver or want to buy one as a special gift, this is a timely opportunity to take advantage of Amazon’s awesome price.

