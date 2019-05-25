Sony soundbar systems get huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Share

More often than not, people tend to gravitate toward beautiful 4K TVs when they’re looking to improve their home theater. But without a decent soundbar to back up your smart TV, you could easily end up with pretty underwhelming television experience. Soundbars and subwoofers can turn even the smallest of viewing events into a booming theatrical event, and with so many Memorial Day sales going on right now, it’s a great time to pick one up for good price.

ABT is currently discounting a wide variety of appliances, TVs, and home theater electronics during its massive Memorial Day event. Some of the best savings we’ve seen so far from this sale has been on Sony soundbars. With discounts up to $100, you can upgrade your setup for less cash than you’d think.

Sony HT-CT290 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — $198

While this isn’t the very best soundbar money can buy, it offers everything your TV speakers are unable to. With 2.1 Ch. front surround sound, drivers at each end of this soundbar are able to deliver a clear mid and high range, and the wireless subwoofer rounds it out with rumbling lows. The HDMI ARC lets you connect this device to your TV with a single cable. The addition of Bluetooth connectivity also allows you to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone.

Normally priced at $279, ABT is dropping the price down to just $198 during its Memorial Day weekend sale.

Sony HT-MT300B Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer — $248

Unlike many of the more popular soundbars, the MT300B offers a seriously compact design. If you’re looking for something that will take up very little space and still deliver clear and powerful sound, this is a good option. With S-Force PRO front surround, you can enjoy immersive cinematic sound quality from this tiny little device. The wireless subwoofer is also very compact, allowing it to place it pretty much anywhere in your living room without having to move things around.

Normally priced at $349, this Sony soundbar is on sale for just $248 at ABT right now. It also comes with easy one-touch Blutooth pairing, making it really easy to play music from various different devices.

Sony HT-S100F Soundbar — $98

If you’re really just looking for the most affordable option this sale has to offer, look no further than this Sony HT-S100F soundbar. It may not be the flashiest or most powerful model on the market, but with such a low price tag, it’s a decent cheap option for those who can’t afford something over $100. Its slim design paired with Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless integration within your home.

Normally priced at $129 on the ABT website, a $31 discount drops the price just below $100.

