Digital Trends
Deals

Sony soundbar systems get huge discounts for Memorial Day weekend

Jacob Kienlen
By

More often than not, people tend to gravitate toward beautiful 4K TVs when they’re looking to improve their home theater. But without a decent soundbar to back up your smart TV, you could easily end up with pretty underwhelming television experience. Soundbars and subwoofers can turn even the smallest of viewing events into a booming theatrical event, and with so many Memorial Day sales going on right now, it’s a great time to pick one up for good price.

ABT is currently discounting a wide variety of appliances, TVs, and home theater electronics during its massive Memorial Day event. Some of the best savings we’ve seen so far from this sale has been on Sony soundbars. With discounts up to $100, you can upgrade your setup for less cash than you’d think.

Sony HT-CT290 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer— $198

sony soundbar memorial day sales sound bar

While this isn’t the very best soundbar money can buy, it offers everything your TV speakers are unable to. With 2.1 Ch. front surround sound, drivers at each end of this soundbar are able to deliver a clear mid and high range, and the wireless subwoofer rounds it out with rumbling lows. The HDMI ARC lets you connect this device to your TV with a single cable. The addition of Bluetooth connectivity also allows you to stream music wirelessly from your smartphone.

Normally priced at $279, ABT is dropping the price down to just $198 during its Memorial Day weekend sale.

Sony HT-MT300B Compact Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer— $248

sony soundbar memorial day sales mini sound

Unlike many of the more popular soundbars, the MT300B offers a seriously compact design. If you’re looking for something that will take up very little space and still deliver clear and powerful sound, this is a good option. With S-Force PRO front surround, you can enjoy immersive cinematic sound quality from this tiny little device. The wireless subwoofer is also very compact, allowing it to place it pretty much anywhere in your living room without having to move things around.

Normally priced at $349, this Sony soundbar is on sale for just $248 at ABT right now. It also comes with easy one-touch Blutooth pairing, making it really easy to play music from various different devices.

Sony HT-S100F Soundbar— $98

sony soundbar memorial day sales sonys

If you’re really just looking for the most affordable option this sale has to offer, look no further than this Sony HT-S100F soundbar. It may not be the flashiest or most powerful model on the market, but with such a low price tag, it’s a decent cheap option for those who can’t afford something over $100. Its slim design paired with Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless integration within your home.

Normally priced at $129 on the ABT website, a $31 discount drops the price just below $100.

Looking for more Memorial Day savings? We’ve found deals from Dell, discounts from Walmart, and Home Depot price cuts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know
nordstrom memorial day sale half year smart garden
Deals

Nordstrom Memorial Day Sale: Save up to 50% on Bose electronics and more

Scouring the internet for some Memorial Day sales this weekend? Don't miss out on Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale. The site is marking down thousands of products, including electronics, kitchen appliances, and of course high-end luxury…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lg c9 oled tv review 321532
Deals

The Best 4K TV deals for Memorial Day: Vizio, Samsung, and LG get discounts

Credit cards at the ready — there's a massive sale on 4K TVs to celebrate Memorial Day, and with pricing starting as low as $230 for a 40-inch and $330 for a 55-inch, there's bound to be something for everyone.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for May 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals, including a few Memorial Day weekend offers, right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart offers sweet deals on owlet smart sock 2 baby monitor mobicam multi purpose wi fi video monitoring system 3
Smart Home

Walmart offers sweet deals on Owlet Smart Sock 2 baby monitor

Parenting is an amazing experience, but wondering how newborns and infants are at night can be nerve-wracking. Baby monitors can ease some of the stress by letting you check on the baby without entering the room.
Posted By Bruce Brown
smart thermostat deals - Nest 3
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Nest and Ecobee smart thermostats for Memorial Day

If you’re tired of constantly adjusting your thermostat and you want a smarter (not to mention more eco-friendly) way to keep cool this spring and summer, then these Nest and Ecobee smart thermostat deals are just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Qustodio
Deals

Qustodio drops prices 10% on premium parental control software plans

With school almost out for summer, now is a prime time to keep your children's content consumption in check and protect your own peace of mind with Qustodio's premium parental control software plans, now available at 10% off.
Posted By William Hank
how to stream UFC online
Deals

No cable? No problem: Here’s how you can watch UFC fights online

Cord cutting is a great way to save money, but watching sports online can be tricky due to restrictions. If you want to stream UFC, the world’s biggest MMA promoter has joined with ESPN to bring the action online. Here's how to watch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild review
Deals

Walmart cuts prices on Nintendo Switch games with Memorial Day sale

With savings on high-caliber Nintendo Switch games, the Walmart Memorial Day sale is a great time to pick up something new to play. There are even a few deals on accessories to beef up your console.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games PS4 bundle God of War
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Some of the deals at the Gamestop Memorial Day sale include PS4 and Xbox bundles that come with essential games like God of War or Forza Horizon 3. If you're just looking to scoop up games, used titles are 50% off throughout the event.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon slashes price on instant pot duo plus60 for this memorial day sale plus 60 6 qt 9 in 1 multi use programmable pressur
Smart Home

Amazon slices the price on Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 for this Memorial Day sale

Amazon dropped the price on the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 6-quart, 9-in-1 multi-use cooker for this year's Memorial Day Sale. The right size for 4-to-6 people, the 6-quart DUO Plus 60 is a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen