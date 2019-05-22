Digital Trends
Dell Memorial Day sale demolishes prices on XPS laptops, 4K TVs, and monitors

Lucas Coll
The 2019 Memorial Day sales have already begun, and Dell has hit the ground running. The Dell Memorial Day sale has some of the best offers we’ve seen this season: This computer maker and retailer is slashing prices left and right on laptops, TVs, monitors, and more, with deep discounts that can save you thousands on the latest and greatest hardware.

The Dell Memorial Day sale covers everything from Dell’s own excellent laptops and monitors to name-brand 4K TVs, and to save you some time, we’ve smoked out a large handful of the best picks below. These deals include a number of our own favorites (such as excellent 2-in-1 laptops and ultrawide desktop PC monitors, to name only a couple examples), and Dell is even throwing in some free gift cards with certain purchases to save you even more.

Dell Laptop Deals

Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
The best brand-name laptops are pricey items to be sure, so deals on these devices are always nice (and seasonal sales like this one are where you’ll find them). Dell has been an industry leader in the PC market for decades now, and in 2019 this iconic company is still pumping out many of the top-rated laptop computers that money can buy – including more than a few of our own favorites.

There’s a reason that Dell takes up more than one spot on our “best laptops” list for 2019, including our favorite laptop overall. It’s no surprise, then, that the Dell Memorial Day sale naturally has more than a few sweet laptop deals on tap, from the awesome Dell XPS 13 to juiced-up Alienware gaming laptops, with discounts that can save you hundreds:

  • Dell XPS 13 laptop – $230 off
  • Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop – $400 off
  • Dell XPS 15 laptop – $310 off
  • Alienware m15 gaming laptop – $350 off
  • Alienware m17 gaming laptop – $350 off

Dell TV Deals

vizio p series quantam 65 tv quantum review pq65 f1 screen

If you haven’t yet upgraded to a 4K TV, then events like the Dell Memorial Day sale offer the perfect chance to make the jump while saving a wad of cash. You don’t want to miss out on enjoying your movies, shows, and video games in crispy Ultra HD resolution, and once you’ve made the switch to 4K, you’ll be glad you did. These 4K TV deals feature huge discounts on televisions from name brands like Samsung and LG among others, and since they’re all Wi-Fi-connected “smart” TVs, you can stream all of your favorite content right to the set – no streaming device required.

Whether you’re in the market for a super-sized television for a large home theater setup or a no-frills budget-friendly 4K TV to enjoy your entertainment in Ultra HD, the Dell Memorial Day sale has what you’re looking for. Dell is even sweetening the pot further with a free gift card included with select TVs:

  • Samsung 75-inch 4K smart TV – $400 off
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV – $700 off plus free $300 Dell gift card
  • LG 86-inch 4K smart TV – $2,300 off plus free $300 Dell gift card
  • Vizio 70-inch 4K smart TV – $100 off plus free $200 Dell gift card
  • LG 49-inch 4K smart TV – $100 off plus free $100 Dell gift card

Dell Monitor Deals

Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

The monitor is the primary interface for your desktop PC, and a crummy display is a sure way to keep you from enjoying everything that your computer is capable of offering. This is especially true for gamers, but it’s also an important consideration for people who do graphical work and anyone else who enjoys streaming videos on their PCs. When it comes to monitors, Dell offers many of the best.

You shouldn’t treat your computer display as an afterthought, but that doesn’t mean you can’t save some money when shopping for a good one, either. The Dell Memorial Day sale has some juicy deals on all sorts of monitors to suit any setup, whether you’re adding one to your no-nonsense workstation or completing an immersive ultra-widescreen gaming system – and with price cuts of up to 50%, these are some of the deepest discounts of the entire event:

  • Alienware 34-inch curved ultrawide monitor – $700 off plus free $75 Dell gift card
  • Dell 27-inch gaming monitor – $230 off
  • Dell 27-inch ultrathin monitor – $180 off
  • Dell UltraSharp 24-inch monitor – $100 off plus free $100 Dell gift card

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Memorial Day sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

