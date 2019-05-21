Share

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. They aren’t the only retailer to start early, though, we’re already seeing Walmart sales, Dell deals, and Best Buy savings spring up left and right. Big online buying holidays, such as Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, have paved the way for online storefronts to release their deals to the public earlier and earlier. Considering it gives shoppers even more time to peruse the latest savings, like the discounts this huge Home Depot Memorial Day sale has to offer, it’s harder than ever to avoid taking a peek at those sweet deals.

If you’re in the market for some shiny new major appliances, Home Depot has you covered. The biggest focus of its holiday sale is on fridges, washing machines, ranges, and other appliances with up to 40% off retail prices. You can also find some solid savings on power tools, grills, and outdoor electronics from the online home improvement store.

Top Deals

This sale is pretty expansive, but we’ve combed through everything to find the best savings. Below are a few of the discounts that caught our eye:

Major Appliances

Home Depot is known for having solid price cuts on major appliances year after year, and Memorial Day 2019 is no exception. Whether you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, or microwave, there are some great discounts for you to take a look at. Plus, if you’re renovating your kitchen or laundry room, Samsung is offering extra savings for those who choose to bundle. With big brands like Frigidaire, Whirlpool, LG, and GE all offering some pretty substantial discounts, however, there are a lot of different options to choose from. Here are all of the major appliance sales Home depot has to offer:

Tools and Hardware

If you’re shopping at Home Depot, chances are pretty good that you’re looking to make improvements to your home. The key to a successful DIY project within the interior or exterior of any humble abode often requires the right tool for the job. Of course, power tools are rarely as affordable as you’d think they’d be. Items like drills, pressure washers, and air compressors can cost you a pretty penny, but they are still cheaper than paying someone else to do the work for you.

BBQ Grills and Accessories

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to start transitioning from spring to summer. With warmer weather on the way, it’s a good opportunity to up your BBQ game before the grilling marathon begins. Home Depot is currently offering savings on propane, pellet, and charcoal grills as we head into the weekend.

— $47 off SmokePro DLX Pellet Grill — $75 off