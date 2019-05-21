Digital Trends
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Jacob Kienlen
By

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. They aren’t the only retailer to start early, though, we’re already seeing Walmart sales, Dell deals, and Best Buy savings spring up left and right. Big online buying holidays, such as Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, have paved the way for online storefronts to release their deals to the public earlier and earlier. Considering it gives shoppers even more time to peruse the latest savings, like the discounts this huge Home Depot Memorial Day sale has to offer, it’s harder than ever to avoid taking a peek at those sweet deals.

If you’re in the market for some shiny new major appliances, Home Depot has you covered. The biggest focus of its holiday sale is on fridges, washing machines, ranges, and other appliances with up to 40% off retail prices. You can also find some solid savings on power tools, grills, and outdoor electronics from the online home improvement store.

Top Deals

This sale is pretty expansive, but we’ve combed through everything to find the best savings. Below are a few of the discounts that caught our eye:

  • Refrigerators — up to 40% off
  • Dishwashers — up to 40% off
  • Dewalt Cordless Compact Drill — $60 off
  • Portable Electric Air Compressor — $70 off
  • Ryobi Cordless Electric Mower — $60 off
  • Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill — $100 off
  • Kitchenaid 3-burner Propane Grill — $100 off

Major Appliances

Samsung RF23J9011SR Fridge
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Home Depot is known for having solid price cuts on major appliances year after year, and Memorial Day 2019 is no exception. Whether you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, or microwave, there are some great discounts for you to take a look at. Plus, if you’re renovating your kitchen or laundry room, Samsung is offering extra savings for those who choose to bundle. With big brands like Frigidaire, Whirlpool, LG, and GE all offering some pretty substantial discounts, however, there are a lot of different options to choose from. Here are all of the major appliance sales Home depot has to offer:

  • Refrigerators — up to 40% off
  • Dishwashers — up to 40% off
  • Washing Machines — up to 40% off
  • Dryers — up to 40% off
  • Microwaves — up to 35% off

Tools and Hardware

black friday tools drills deals dewalt dck277c2 20v max compact brushless drill and impact combo kit

If you’re shopping at Home Depot, chances are pretty good that you’re looking to make improvements to your home. The key to a successful DIY project within the interior or exterior of any humble abode often requires the right tool for the job. Of course, power tools are rarely as affordable as you’d think they’d be. Items like drills, pressure washers, and air compressors can cost you a pretty penny, but they are still cheaper than paying someone else to do the work for you.

  • Milwaukie M12 Cordless Drill Kit — $149 off
  • Dewalt Cordless Compact Drill — $60 off
  • Portable Electric Air Compressor — $70 off
  • Ryobi Cordless Electric Mower — $60 off
  • Ryobi Cordless Leaf Vacuum — $34 off

BBQ Grills and Accessories

korean style bbq steak

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to start transitioning from spring to summer. With warmer weather on the way, it’s a good opportunity to up your BBQ game before the grilling marathon begins. Home Depot is currently offering savings on propane, pellet, and charcoal grills as we head into the weekend.

  • Kamado Professional Ceramic Charcoal Grill — $100 off
  • Kitchenaid 3-burner Propane Grill — $100 off
  • Small Space Living Gas Grill — $47 off
  • SmokePro DLX Pellet Grill — $75 off

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Walmart, Dell, and Home Depot start early

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart kitchenaid mixer closeout deal artisan featured
Deals

Walmart drops price of this KitchenAid mixer below its Black Friday deal

Walmart's closeout sale on the popular KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is better than any holiday sale price we've seen. Grab one while it's down to it's lowest price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon drops price for the alexa timer countdown echo wall clock 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts price of Echo Wall Clock featuring visible Alexa timer countdowns

Amazon dropped the price for the Echo Wall Clock, an extremely helpful visible countdown display for the Alexa timer. The Echo Wall Clock augments Alexa's audible timer with a visual countdown so you don't have to ask how much time is left.
Posted By Bruce Brown
canon laser printer wamart deal
Deals

Walmart cuts the price on this 3-in-1 Canon wireless laser printer

Have you been thinking about replacing your old inkjet printer? Canon's ImageCLASS MF232w laser printer is on sale through Walmart.com for half of the list price, saving you more than $100.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Emerson Sensi thermometer review front light
Deals

This Emerson Sensi smart thermostat is a steal with this special promo code

Smart thermostats are essential to building out your smart home, but have two things going against them: price and compatibility. Neither is an issue with the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat, which you can grab at Newegg for $40 off with a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Want to Alexa-enable your phone landline? Amazon’s Echo Connect is now 30% off

Do you still have a landline, or have VoIP in your home? We've spotted a good deal on the Echo Connect, Amazon's phone adapter which connects your home phone to your Echo device. Normally $35, Amazon is offering the Connect for 30% off for…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best iphone deals unboxed featured
Apple

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2
Computing

Amazon’s one-day sale takes up to 69 percent off wireless accessories

Looking for a mechanical keyboard or a better mouse to take your gaming experience to the next level? You can now save up to 69 percent on these accessories through Amazon's sale. These prices are only good for today, so act fast!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Headphones review
Deals

Microsoft Surface wireless noise-canceling headphones get a $100 price cut

As the world around us gets louder, noise-canceling headphones are becoming a near-necessity. Brands like Bose and Sony have dominated the space, but the new Microsoft Surface headphones are a capable, affordable alternative.
Posted By William Hank
vizio 43 inch 4k tv deal walmart d43 f1
Home Theater

This 43-inch Vizio 4K HDR TV is just $240 during Walmart’s Memorial Day sale

A 4K TV is an investment, albeit one that won't appreciate over time. For that reason, it's important to choose a television that will last, like the 43-inch Vizio D43-F1, which is on sale right now for $130 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Computing

Dell XPS 13 laptops get steep price cuts before Memorial Day weekend

Dell is having an early access version of its Memorial Day sale, featuring deep discounts on its XPS 13 laptops. Customers can snag three different versions of the XPS 13 with discounts of up to $460.
Posted By Anita George
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP Memorial Day sale: Spectre x360 Laptops, Omen gaming PCs, and printers

Memorial Day is a time for relaxation and remembrance, but it's also a huge season for yearly sales. The HP Memorial Day sale has deep discounts on laptops, desktop, printers, and more, and we’ve rounded up the best deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
samsung microsd memory cards half off on amazon 146649b7 6541 468b a9a7 311db8ba9476 cr0 0 1500 pt0 sx300
Computing

Samsung MicroSD memory cards get massive discounts in Amazon Memorial Day deal

Samsung's Evo Select series of MicroSD memory cards, now half off on Amazon, are some of the best in the business. Expand the storage space on your smartphone, tablet, camera, and other devices today.
Posted By William Hank