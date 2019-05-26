Digital Trends
Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

Jacob Kienlen
By

Retail holidays like Cyber Monday and Prime Day used to be one-day sales, but in recent years they’ve become week-long events. It would seem that retail giants like Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and Amazon have decided to take the same approach with Memorial Day sales as well. The actual holiday doesn’t happen until May 27, and yet, the savings have already started in full.

Walmart is likely the largest pool of Memorial Day-specific deals you’re going to find right now. With some pretty nice savings on Apple Watches, Dell laptops,  iPads, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap. It is Walmart, however, so there are discounts on clothing and pretty much everything else as well.

Top Picks

If you’re looking for the very best deals this sale has to offer, we’ve gathered them here. Below are a few of the most intriguing discounts we could find:

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV— $398
  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop— $700
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $250
  • Apple Watch Series 3— $199
  • Instant Pot Lux60— $50
  • Nintendo Switch with a free game— $299
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50

 TV Deals

best walmart memorial day sales 2019 samsung 50inch 2018 class 4k 2160p ultra hd smart led tv un50nu7200

Finding a solid 4K smart TV is a lot easier than it used to be. With the spotlight turning towards 8K and OLED screens from Samsung and LG, many of the older 4K models are starting to become dangerously cheap. Walmart is actually offering 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $400, and 65-inch HDTVs for under $500. With low prices like these ones, now is a great time to pick up a shiny new television to put in your home.

We’ve gathered some of the best smart TV deals we could find from the sale and tossed them in here. However, there are a lot more discounts happening than just these. Here are our picks:

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV— $398
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $500
  • LG 4K Smart HDR TV— $550
  • Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $280
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV— $1,298

Laptop and Tablet Deals

best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Portable computers have become necessary for many different areas of life. Whether you’re studying, attempting to be productive at work, or just playing games on the go, a solid laptop computer or tablet is an essential companion. Good tech usually comes at a high cost, however, and waiting for a decent price drop before making a purchase is usually the right decision. Luckily, Walmart is offering up a smattering of nice discounts during this Memorial Day sale. With great deals on Dell gaming laptops as well as some HP options, these savings are worth a look. We’ve also found more complete lists of iPad deals and laptop deals if these arent enough:

  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop— $700
  • MSI GF63 15-inch Gaming Laptop— $900
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $250
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch— $549
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A— $199

Nintendo Switch Deals

nintendo switch deals

With recent Memorial Day sales from GameStop, Walmart has gone and upped their gaming game. While there are a few discounts on Xbox One and PS4 consoles and accessories, the best savings so far have been for the Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to pick up a new game for your Nintendo device, or are just looking for deals on the Switch itself, we’ve found the best options Walmart has to offer.

  • Nintendo Switch with a free game— $299
  • Refurbished Nintendo Switch — $230
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50
  • Super Mario Party— $50

Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

instant pot lux pressure cooker half off at walmart lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3 720x720

With Alexa and Google Assistant becoming so popular in recent years, smart speakers and devices have started popping up everyhere. Making your home smarter and more efficient can help free up some time to enjoy the things your really care about in life. With big discounts on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, and and Google Home devices, the Walmart Memorial Day sale has many options to help you save.

  • Instant Pot Lux60</strong>— $50
  • iRobot Roomba 680— $240
  • Kitchenaid Tilt-Head Mixer— $199
  • Google Home Mini (2-Pack)— $58
  • Google Nest Hub— $129

Outdoor Deals

foodniche diverse people luncheon outdoors food concept
rawpixel/123RF

With the end of May comes that smooth and wonderful transition of spring into summer. To help you save on the things you need for warm weather, Walmart is dropping prices a wide variety of outdoor items. Grills, pressure washers, patio furniture, and more have all gone on sale for Memorial Day. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

  • Electric Pressure Washer— $91
  • Lifetime Daylite Kayak— $159
  • Dyna-Glo 36-inch smoker— $200
  • Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike— $598

