Dell slices prices on Bose SoundSport wireless headphones

Dell has a fantastic offer on the table for anyone in the market for a set of Bose SoundSport or Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones. The SoundSport have been reduced in price by half, from $100 to a healthier $50, and the wireless version from $150 to a been reduced in price by half,

If you’ve had your heart set on the Bose SoundSport or SoundSport Wireless for a while now and have been looking for an excuse to pull the trigger on either pair, here it is.

The Bose SoundSport and SoundSport Wireless are two fantastic sets of headphones that excel in a host of situations where a set of over-ear cans would be too intrusive — like bouncing between meetings or heading out on a run, for example.

Look after the cents, and the dollars will look after themselves.”

To be clear, we aren’t saying over-ear cans are bad. There are some circumstances, however, when they can be a bit of an inconvenience; stowing them while darting around town is tedious, for instance.

So, which is the better deal? Even though the Bose SoundSport get a bigger price reduction, the SoundSport Wireless is the better of the two from a convenience standpoint (audio is comparable). Why? Because they’re wireless, of course.

Wired Headphones:

Wireless Headphones:

It all comes down to personal preference, though. If charging up headphones isn’t your jam, go with the Bose SoundSport. But if you savor a no-strings-attached kind of relationship with your listening equipment, the SoundSport Wireless is for you.

Neither of the two are noise-canceling, so if that’s what you’re after, Amazon has a great deal on the Sony WH-1000XM3, which we named the best headphones of 2018 and awarded a coveted score of 9 out of 10 in our comprehensive review.

Not sure what makes a great set of headphones? Our buying guide will bring you up to speed on what to look for in over-ear, on-ear, and in-ear headphones, and touch on all the respective benefits and drawbacks to help you decide which is best for you.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so make it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

