Roborock has discounted several of its top-selling robot vacuum cleaners for Prime Day. If you want to invest in a smart vacuum that will streamline day to day cleaning in your home, now is a fantastic opportunity. These Prime Day deals go as high as 35% off the base cost.

Roborock S6 MaxV

The Roborock S6 MaxV has been reduced in price by $150, bringing it down from $750 to $600. This robot vacuum has 25% more suction power and the ability not only to vacuum but also to mop your floors. You just have to swap out the dust bin for a water reservoir and you’re good to go. Intelligent navigation and lidar helps it maneuver through your home and avoid obstacles. You can control the S6 MaxV with your voice or from the app.

Roborock S5 MAX

Like the S6 MaxV, the Roborock S5 MAX can both vacuum and mop your floor. It contains a 290ml electric water tank and an app-controlled water flow. You can stop it from distributing too much water and soaking your floor. You can also set up virtual “no-go” and “no-mop” zones within the app once the S5 MAX has finished mapping your floors. The device can map up to floor different areas of your home and recognize them individually for efficient navigation. It is currently discounted down to $440 from its original price of $550.

Roborock S6

Starting at 10 p.m. PT , both the Roborock S6 and the Roborock E3 will be on sale for 35% and 34% off of their standard prices, respectively. The Roborock S6 is a slightly more affordable, slightly less powerful version of the Roborock S6 MaxV and will be available for $420.

Roborock E3

The Roborock E3 is the budget-friendly option of the Roborock lineup. If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, this one is worth considering. It will be discounted tonight to $223. It can both vacuum and mop your floors, and the internal battery provides 2.5 hours of cleaning at a time. It’s a great way to keep your home clean and free of dirt and debris.

