  1. Deals

These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are only $88 for Prime Day

By

Looking for a trendy pair of new wireless headphones? The Sony <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large product-title-word-break">WHCH710N headphones</span> are currently on sale for just $88 — down from $200 — as part of Amazon’s Prime Day sales. This is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals currently available, so don’t hesitate before pressing “buy.” You never know when stock might run out. 

Become one with the Sony wireless headphones’ advanced noise-canceling, so when you’re wearing these headphones the outside world will cease to exist. You’ll also get about 35 hours of battery life on one charge and if you’re ever running low, a quick 10-minute boost will give you an additional 60 minutes of listening time. Apart from noise-canceling, you can also tune into the ambient mode which allows you to hear any important sounds in the world around you. Use these headphones for more than just music — try hands-free calling when you’re jogging or multitasking on an important work project. You’ll even be satisfied with the comfort and fit of your new headphones. The oval-shaped ear pads and adjustable metal headband lets you adjust your headphones to envelope your ears completely for an optimal listening experience.

More Sony Prime Day Deals

These Sony wireless headphones are portable as well. Simply swivel your earcups flat and carry them in your everyday bag. These round headphones will also never stick out. Their sleek, rounded design and blue and black color options make it a great option for both leisure and office use. When these headphones are blasting all your favorite tunes in your ears, the sound clarity will always be crystal-clear. Hear low bass sounds with total clarity and distinctly catch every background vocal and harmonization with these headphones’ powerful 30mm drivers. The sound quality will truly give you an almost other-worldly experience.

With a long battery life, powerful sound quality, and two new listening modes, the Sony WHCH710N headphones are one of the most affordable, well-rounded headphones currently on the market. Jump on this deal as soon as you can before you miss your chance to invest in these sleek, power-packed headphones. We don’t expect to see another price drop on this pair of headphones anytime soon. 

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple AirPods Pro vs. Powerbeats Pro: Which Prime Day deal is better?

airpods pro vs review feature

Save $125 on the Sony WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones this Prime Day

sony whxb900n wireless headphone deal prime day 2020 xb900n headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones discounted by $50 for Prime Day

sony wh 1000xm4 wireless headphone deal prime day 2020

The best headphone deals you can shop before Prime Day 2020

beats solo pro bose quietcomfort 35 ii 700 noise canceling headphone deals best buy spring sale cancelling headphones 3 2 720

The best Prime Day soundbar deals for 2020

insignia samsung yamaha soundbar deals best buy summer sale 2020

The best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sales to shop today

75 inch vizio 4k tv pseries vseries walmart deas quantum p series

Amazon Kids Edition devices heavily discounted for Prime Day 2020

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2020: Today’s best deals

Best Prime Day drone deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

Best Prime Day Blender Deals 2020: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

Walmart Prime Day Sale: The best deals to shop today

best workout apps for 2020 walmart deals post prime day 2019 feature

Save big on the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Video Doorbell 3 today

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Prime Day smart home deals 2020: The best deals right now

ring doorbell 3 vs pro video 1

Dell Prime Day Deals 2020: 7 deals you can’t afford to miss

Best Prime Day smart thermostat deals 2020: The best bargains