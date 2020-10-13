  1. Deals

Cheap Batteries: Prime Day brings steep discounts on AA and AAA

By

If you’ve been waiting to stock up on all sorts of batteries for the holiday season, this Prime Day is your chance. Amazon is having discounts on every kind of battery — with tons of deals on AA and AAA batteries — as part of their Prime Day sale. Shop all the batteries you need for your Christmas lights right now and prepare in advance for this year’s holiday season. These batteries are at the cheapest price they’ll ever be, so don’t hold off till Black Friday to purchase them.

Shop Battery Deals

Why should you buy batteries on Prime Day

With the holiday season coming up, you’re going to need tons of batteries for your elaborate Christmas decorations and your kids’ new toys. Why stress out and shop them at the last minute when you can simply stock up on right now? Certain large counts of batteries from big brands like Energizer are even seeing discounts as much as 20% off. Other brands like Duracell and even Amazon’s own brand, Amazon Basics, are receiving discounts on many of their battery products. You can even find ‘subscribe and save’ options if you need a steady delivery of batteries this holiday season. With all the current deal offerings, there really won’t be a better time to find such a wide variety of batteries in stock at such low prices.

If you’re thinking of waiting to shop for your necessities until Black Friday, our advice is that you should try to avoid that. There’s a possibility that there won’t be as many battery options during Black Friday as there are over Prime Day. Plus, a lot of shoppers who might be thinking the same as you might drive the demand up, rendering all the batteries you need out of stock. You might also face shipping delays as demand is always higher during Black Friday so if you’re trying to have your Christmas lights shining by the first week of December, it’s best to shop your batteries right now. These batteries also won’t be any cheaper during Black Friday, so don’t let that keep you from shopping these Prime Day battery deals right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

