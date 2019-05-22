Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart, Home Depot, ABT, Best Buy drop huge appliance sales for Memorial Day

Bruce Brown
By

Summer is coming soon and Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means the big retail merchants are lining up great sales on home appliances before the summer lull. Memorial Day is one of the holidays when many merchants and appliance brands get extra generous with discounts and sales.

Now’s the time to cash in with big savings on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, kitchen suite deals, and a select group of smaller appliances. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals leading into the weekend. Walmart has turned the holiday weekend into a week long event so you’ll find great deals on Apple iPads, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs, laptops, Google Home devices, and other electronics. You’ll also find some great grills and tools deals from Home Depot. Though, if you’re looking for just appliances, check out below for the deals we found on the big box store websites.

Home Depot appliance deals

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales stainless samsung french door refrigerators rf265beaesr c3 1

Home Depot’s Memorial Day Savings sale features appliance special buys up to 40% off through June 5. We found awesome deals at Home Depot on appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, LG Electronics, and Maytag.

  • Samsung 24.2 cubic foot Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel — $2,198 ($912 off)
  • GE 30-inch 5.0 cubic foot Gas Range in Stainless Steel — $547 ($252 off)
  • Whirlpool 1.9 cubic foot Over the Range Microwave in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel with Sensor Cooking — $278 ($121 off)
  • LG Electronics 4.5 cubic foot Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with Coldwash Technology and Wi-Fi Connectivity in White — $698 ($201 off)
  • Maytag Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, 50 dBA — $527 ($222 off)

Best Buy appliance deals

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales whirlpool 5 1 cubic foot freestanding gas range stainless s

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale lasts until June 5 and saves you up to 40% on the retailer’s Top Deals. One of Best Buy’s advantages for shoppers is in-store pickup. You can search the Best Buy inventory and complete your purchase online and then choose home delivery or, in many cases, drive to the closest Best Buy store to pick up your purchase the same day. Best Buy carries a wide range of big-name appliance brands, which helped us find excellent deals from Samsung, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, and GE.

  • Samsung 4-piece kitchen appliance suite with gas range — $4,445 ($1519 off)
  • LG Electronics – 27.9 cubic foot Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator – Stainless Steel — $1,900 ($530 off)
  • GE Washer and Dryer bundle with dual-action agitator washer and electric dryer — $1,060 ($227 off)
  • Whirlpool 5.1 cubic foot Freestanding Gas Range – Stainless steel — $500 ($175 off)
  • KitchenAid 24-inch Built-in Dishwasher – Stainless Steel — $850 (230 off)

ABT appliance deals

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales samsung refrigerator french door rf18hfenbsr lifestyle kitch

ABT’s Memorial Day Sale offers two-level savings on most appliances.  Many products on ABT’s site are marked down for the sale and are also eligible for extra savings when you use a special code. Not all brands and products are included in the code promotion, but for those that are, you can get an extra $50 off on purchases of $500 or more with the code MEMDAYSAVE50 or save another $100 with the code MEMDAYSAVE100 when you buy a product that costs $1,000 or more. After searching ABT’s site, we chose deals on appliances from GE, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, Samsung, and DeLonghi.

  • GE Profile Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator – PYE22KSKSS — $2,494 ($835 off)
  • KitchenAid 48-inch Dual Fuel Stainless Range – KDRS483VSS — $9,359 ($1,040 off)
  • Frigidaire Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator Kitchen Package with Gas Range — $1,735 ($471 off)
  • Samsung 18 cubic foot Counter Depth Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator – RF18HFENBSR — $1,199 ($300 off)
  • DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Espresso Machine – EN520SL — $346 ($220 off)

Walmart appliance deals

walmart home depot abt and best buy memorial day appliance sales dyson v7 animal

Walmart’s Memorial Day Savings Center has deals on appliances, but since Walmart doesn’t feature major appliances, the best deals are on compact or portable appliances and small kitchen countertop models. Walmart has deals in other categories with up to 40% off, but we stuck to home appliances from familiar brands including Frigidaire, Oster, Dyson, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid. If you’re looking for a food processor, coffee machine, cordless vacuum cleaner, a countertop convection oven, or even a mini fridge for a dorm room or den, you’ll find good deals below.

  • Frigidaire 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge, Black — $109 ($30 off)
  • Oster Extra-Large Convection Countertop Oven — $100 ($9 off)
  • Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron — $280 ($120 off)
  • Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Plus 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System — $87 ($13 off)
  • KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System Contour Silver – KFP1133CU — $200 ($80 off)

Looking for more great stuff? Head over to our best tech deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for May 2019
Up Next

Weighing the risks: The most dangerous cars, trucks, and SUVs in the U.S.
home depot security breach settlement
Deals

Home Depot Memorial Day sale drops prices on grills, tools, and appliances

Though Memorial Day sales traditionally begin the weekend before the actual day itself, Home Depot has already released its discounts. You can save up to 40% on major appliances, grills, and power tools for a limited time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Walmart
Deals

Walmart Memorial Day sale: 4K TVs, laptops, and Apple iPads get price cuts

The Walmart Memorial Day sale has begun. With some pretty nice savings on Apple iPads, Samsung and Vizio 4K TVs, laptops, and Google Home devices, now is a great time to snag some electronics for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel
Deals

The Instant Pot gets a huge price cut at Walmart for Memorial Day

Once a clunky kitchen gadget, the Instant Pot pressure cooker is now an indispensable item for many. The multi-functional 6-in-1 Instant Pot Lux can steam, saute, slow-cook, warm, and more. Score yours now for half off at Walmart.
Posted By William Hank
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets

Amazon Fire Kids Edition are some of the best kids' tablets on the market. Score your Fire 7, Fire HD 8, or Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, now available on Amazon at their lowest prices ever.
Posted By William Hank
Deals

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the way, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops price for the alexa timer countdown echo wall clock 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts price of Echo Wall Clock featuring visible Alexa timer countdowns

Amazon dropped the price for the Echo Wall Clock, an extremely helpful visible countdown display for the Alexa timer. The Echo Wall Clock augments Alexa's audible timer with a visual countdown so you don't have to ask how much time is left.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerson Sensi thermometer review front light
Deals

This Emerson Sensi smart thermostat is a steal with this special promo code

Smart thermostats are essential to building out your smart home, but have two things going against them: price and compatibility. Neither is an issue with the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat, which you can grab at Newegg for $40 off with a…
Posted By Ed Oswald
irobot braava jet 240 mopping robot dtdeals
Smart Home

Get your spring in full swing with 10 gadgets to clean and declutter your home

Spring cleaning is like every chore you hate to do, multiplied by 10. Luckily, technology is here to help, in some situations. These gadgets will make the tasks go a little faster. We hope.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Samsung SmartThings Hub
Smart Home

The best smart home devices that work with Amazon Alexa

Ever since Amazon added the Dot, Tap, and Show to its Echo lineup, Alexa-enabled devices have exploded. Here's a guide to everything Alexa can control in your smart home, from lights to locks to appliances.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
alexa and google compatible juiceplan simplifies ev charging at home juicebox pro 40 residential station wall mounted
Cars

Alexa and Google Home-compatible JuicePlan simplifies EV charging at home

JuicePlan, eMotorWerks' new residential electric vehicle level 2 charging service subscription plan that simplifies EV home charger selection and installation, is now available in parts of California, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
Posted By Bruce Brown
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Want to Alexa-enable your phone landline? Amazon’s Echo Connect is now 30% off

Do you still have a landline, or have VoIP in your home? We've spotted a good deal on the Echo Connect, Amazon's phone adapter which connects your home phone to your Echo device. Normally $35, Amazon is offering the Connect for 30% off for…
Posted By Ed Oswald
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace, and how to do it anyway

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
wyze bulb
Smart Home

Wyze’s next ultra-affordable smart device is an $8 light bulb

Budget smart home device manufacturer Wyze has done it again, announcing Tuesday that it is taking orders on an $8 smart light bulb. The bulb, now available for pre-order exclusively through the app in a limited access run, ships in June.
Posted By Ed Oswald
stud finders
Smart Home

Mount your TV correctly with the best stud finders of 2019

Endlessly searching for a stud in your wall can be a chore. Fortunately, these stud finders are both high-tech and straightforward, meaning you can drill, nail, and hang with the utmost confidence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Erika Rawes