Summer is coming soon and Memorial Day weekend is almost here, which means the big retail merchants are lining up great sales on home appliances before the summer lull. Memorial Day is one of the holidays when many merchants and appliance brands get extra generous with discounts and sales.

Now’s the time to cash in with big savings on washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, kitchen suite deals, and a select group of smaller appliances. We searched Home Depot, Best Buy, ABT, and Walmart for their best appliance deals leading into the weekend. Walmart has turned the holiday weekend into a week long event so you’ll find great deals on Apple iPads, Vizio and Samsung 4K TVs, laptops, Google Home devices, and other electronics. You’ll also find some great grills and tools deals from Home Depot. Though, if you’re looking for just appliances, check out below for the deals we found on the big box store websites.

Home Depot appliance deals

Home Depot’s Memorial Day Savings sale features appliance special buys up to 40% off through June 5. We found awesome deals at Home Depot on appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, LG Electronics, and Maytag.

Samsung 24.2 cubic foot Family Hub French Door Smart Refrigerator in Stainless Steel — $2,198 ($912 off)

— $2,198 ($912 off) GE 30-inch 5.0 cubic foot Gas Range in Stainless Steel — $547 ($252 off)

— $547 ($252 off) Whirlpool 1.9 cubic foot Over the Range Microwave in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel with Sensor Cooking — $278 ($121 off)

— $278 ($121 off) LG Electronics 4.5 cubic foot Ultra Large Capacity Front Load Washer with Coldwash Technology and Wi-Fi Connectivity in White — $698 ($201 off)

— $698 ($201 off) Maytag Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, 50 dBA — $527 ($222 off)

Best Buy appliance deals

Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale lasts until June 5 and saves you up to 40% on the retailer’s Top Deals. One of Best Buy’s advantages for shoppers is in-store pickup. You can search the Best Buy inventory and complete your purchase online and then choose home delivery or, in many cases, drive to the closest Best Buy store to pick up your purchase the same day. Best Buy carries a wide range of big-name appliance brands, which helped us find excellent deals from Samsung, LG Electronics, Whirlpool, and GE.

Samsung 4-piece kitchen appliance suite with gas range — $4,445 ($1519 off)

— $4,445 ($1519 off) LG Electronics – 27.9 cubic foot Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Refrigerator – Stainless Steel — $1,900 ($530 off)

— $1,900 ($530 off) GE Washer and Dryer bundle with dual-action agitator washer and electric dryer — $1,060 ($227 off)

— $1,060 ($227 off) Whirlpool 5.1 cubic foot Freestanding Gas Range – Stainless steel — $500 ($175 off)

— $500 ($175 off) KitchenAid 24-inch Built-in Dishwasher – Stainless Steel — $850 (230 off)

ABT appliance deals

ABT’s Memorial Day Sale offers two-level savings on most appliances. Many products on ABT’s site are marked down for the sale and are also eligible for extra savings when you use a special code. Not all brands and products are included in the code promotion, but for those that are, you can get an extra $50 off on purchases of $500 or more with the code MEMDAYSAVE50 or save another $100 with the code MEMDAYSAVE100 when you buy a product that costs $1,000 or more. After searching ABT’s site, we chose deals on appliances from GE, KitchenAid, Frigidaire, Samsung, and DeLonghi.

GE Profile Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator – PYE22KSKSS — $2,494 ($835 off)

— $2,494 ($835 off) KitchenAid 48-inch Dual Fuel Stainless Range – KDRS483VSS — $9,359 ($1,040 off)

— $9,359 ($1,040 off) Frigidaire Stainless Steel Top-Freezer Refrigerator Kitchen Package with Gas Range — $1,735 ($471 off)

— $1,735 ($471 off) Samsung 18 cubic foot Counter Depth Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator – RF18HFENBSR — $1,199 ($300 off)

— $1,199 ($300 off) DeLonghi Nespresso Lattissima Espresso Machine – EN520SL — $346 ($220 off)

Walmart appliance deals

Walmart’s Memorial Day Savings Center has deals on appliances, but since Walmart doesn’t feature major appliances, the best deals are on compact or portable appliances and small kitchen countertop models. Walmart has deals in other categories with up to 40% off, but we stuck to home appliances from familiar brands including Frigidaire, Oster, Dyson, Cuisinart, and KitchenAid. If you’re looking for a food processor, coffee machine, cordless vacuum cleaner, a countertop convection oven, or even a mini fridge for a dorm room or den, you’ll find good deals below.

Frigidaire 3.2 Cu Ft Retro Eraser Board Mini Fridge, Black — $109 ($30 off)

— $109 ($30 off) Oster Extra-Large Convection Countertop Oven — $100 ($9 off)

— $100 ($9 off) Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Iron — $280 ($120 off)

— $280 ($120 off) Cuisinart Coffee Makers Coffee Plus 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System — $87 ($13 off)

— $87 ($13 off) KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System Contour Silver – KFP1133CU — $200 ($80 off)

