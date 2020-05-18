HP’s Memorial Day Sale has arrived — albeit a little earlier than usual. It’s also running for longer than normal: Through May 27, instead of just before midnight on May 25 when Memorial Day officially draws to a close. But the length of the promotion isn’t what counts. What we’re interested in is the discounts themselves, and with everything from desktop computers and laptops to monitors and printers in the sale bin for as much as 55% under sticker, the HP Memorial Day Sale is one of the best we’ve seen to date.

Of course, not everything you find on the sale rack is worth buying. That’s where Digital Trends comes in. Whenever a retailer holds a sale, we dispatch out team of discount-hunting experts to separate the diamonds from the rocks. The best offer they found? A 27-inch HP All-In-One PC (HP’s Windows equivalent of the Apple iMac) with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB SSD for $1,000 — down a $200 from the usual $1,200. They also circled a HP LaserJet Pro M404N Printer for only $170, down $100 from $270.

HP Memorial Day Desktop PC Deals

HP Memorial Day Laptop Deals

HP Memorial Day Monitor Deals

HP Memorial Day Printer Deals

