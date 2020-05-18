HP’s Memorial Day Sale has arrived — albeit a little earlier than usual. It’s also running for longer than normal: Through May 27, instead of just before midnight on May 25 when Memorial Day officially draws to a close. But the length of the promotion isn’t what counts. What we’re interested in is the discounts themselves, and with everything from desktop computers and laptops to monitors and printers in the sale bin for as much as 55% under sticker, the HP Memorial Day Sale is one of the best we’ve seen to date.
Of course, not everything you find on the sale rack is worth buying. That’s where Digital Trends comes in. Whenever a retailer holds a sale, we dispatch out team of discount-hunting experts to separate the diamonds from the rocks. The best offer they found? A 27-inch HP All-In-One PC (HP’s Windows equivalent of the Apple iMac) with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 1TB SSD for $1,000 — down a $200 from the usual $1,200. They also circled a HP LaserJet Pro M404N Printer for only $170, down $100 from $270.
The Best Of The HP Memorial Day Sale
- HP LaserJet Pro M404N Printer — $170, was $270
- 23-inch HP 23ER (Full HD) Monitor — $170, was $180
- 27-inch HP 27ER (Full HD) Monitor — $240, was $250
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN Printer — $300, was $430
- HP Slim Desktop PC (12GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $500, was $600
- HP Envy Desktop PC (8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $550, was $650
- HP 15T Laptop (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $560, was $780
- HP Pavilion Gaming PC (8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $700, was $800
- HP Envy X360 Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $850, was $920
- HP All-in-One 27 (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HD — $1000, was $1200
HP Memorial Day Desktop PC Deals
- HP Slim Desktop PC (12GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $500, was $600
- HP Envy Desktop PC (8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $550, was $650
- HP Omen 25L Desktop PC (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $800, was $900
- HP Omen Gaming PC (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $1,000, was $1,200
- HP Omen Obelisk Desktop PC (8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $1,200, was $1,400
HP Memorial Day Laptop Deals
- HP 15T Laptop (8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $560, was $780
- HP Pavilion 15Z Laptop (16GB RAM, 256GB SSSD) — $560, was $680
- HP Envy X360 Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $850, was $920
- HP Omen 15T Gaming Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $980, was $1,030
- HP Spectre X360 13T Laptop (8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $1,150, was $1,300
HP Memorial Day Monitor Deals
- 21.5 HP 22ER Super-Thin (Full HD) Monitor — $140, was $150
- 24-inch HP 24UH (Full HD) Monitor — $140, was $150
- 23-inch 2ER Super-Thin (Full HD) Monitor — $170, was $180
- 32-inch HP 32S (Full HD) Monitor — $220, was $230
- 27-inch HP 27ER (Full HD) Monitor — $240, was $250
HP Memorial Day Printer Deals
- HP Sprocket Select Portable Photo Printer — $110, was $150
- HP LaserJet Pro M404N Printer — $170, was $270
- HP Color LaserJet Pro M454DN Printer — $300, was $430
- HP PageWide Pro 452DW Printer — $400, was $500
- HP PageWide Pro 577DW Multifunction Printer — $750, was $900
After something a bit different? Check out the rest of the Memorial Day sales happening now.
