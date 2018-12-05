Digital Trends
The best mini fridges money can buy right now

Stock a little and save a lot with these great mini fridges

Gia Liu
dt-best-of-150_minifridgeMoving into a dorm room isn’t the only reason to buy a mini fridge. You can use these compact appliances to keep cool beverages conveniently close in your home office or game room. You can add some extra fridge storage space to your kitchen. They can even serve as your primary refrigeration unit when space is at a premium or when you’re on a tight budget.

The mini fridge may not have the storage space of a traditional-sized refrigerator, but they can offer many of the same features you’d expect on a larger appliance, such as a vegetable crisper drawer. No, you’re probably not going to find automatic ice dispensers on a mini fridge; and no, we haven’t found any with built-in water filters, but these mini appliances have never been about luxury. They are about necessity. If you need to keep drinks cold and groceries refrigerated, but you only have a limited space to do it, the mini fridges on this list might be what you’re looking for.

Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet Refrigerator

best mini fridges danby fridge life

Why you should buy this: The Danby Designer Compact All Refrigerator makes the most of its size with a unique shelving system.

Danby DAR033A6BDB

This fridge is the perfect combination of size, function, and price.

Who’s it for: People moving into dorm rooms and small apartments would appreciate this small appliance.

How much will it cost: $161

Why we picked the Danby Designer 3.3 Cubic Feet Refrigerator:

If you’ve been shopping for a compact fridge, you’ve probably seen the name Danby. This company offers a variety of high-quality mini fridges, and the Danby Designer is prime example of one.

This compact fridge, which comes in a variety of colors, utilizes on-door storage and a unique “Canstor” shelving system to give you the storage space for a wide-range of beverage sizes, including large two-liter bottles and 12-ounce cans. This beverage storage does cut into the main compartment a little, but the fridge’s three adjustable shelves are still wide enough for most products.

There is no freezer compartment on this fridge, hence the name “All Refrigerator.”  For us, this is a good thing. The freezer compartments on most compact fridges are too small to be worthwhile. Still, if you want the ability to make your own ice cubes, you can upgrade to one of Danby’s dual-compartment fridges.

The best tiny mini fridge option

Midea WHS-65L Compact Fridge

midea

Why you should buy this: The Midea WHS-65L is the smallest fridge on this list, but its low price and quality build make it a worthwhile purchase.

Midea WHS-65L

This inexpensive mini fridge can fit just about anywhere.

Who’s it for: Need to have a cold beverage in reach at all times? This 1.1 cubic foot fridge fits just about anywhere you need it.

How much will it cost: $115

Why we picked the Midea WHS-65L Compact Fridge:

Limited on space? Like, really limited on space? The Midea WHS-65L is only about 18 inches tall and 19 inches wide, making it small enough to fit on a kitchen counter or under a desk.

Despite its small size, you can still fit a good amount inside. The fridge can easily fit a case of soda (if you place the cans in individually), and the shelf space is designed to accommodate a two-liter bottle.

This appliance also squeezes in a small freezer compartment. Of course, the freezer isn’t good for much. It’s only a few inches wide and can’t hold much more than a few ice cubes. Still, if you’re using this fridge as a convenient beverage cooler to save you a trip back and forth from your main fridge, you might find the freezer worthwhile.

The best bigger mini fridge

Frigidaire 4.5 cubic foot compact refrigerator

frigidaire-4-5

Why should you buy this: Frigidaire’s 4.5 cubic foot compact refrigerator offers ample size and a full-width freezer.

Frigidaire FFPS4533QM

The Frigidaire offers all of the conveniences of a full-size fridge, in a much smaller package.

Who’s it for: Anyone looking for a fully functioning refrigerator in a small package.

How much will it cost: $175

Why we picked the Frigidaire 4.5 cubic foot compact refrigerator:

This offering from Frigidaire has all the features of a full-size refrigerator packed into 4.5 cubic foot box. There’s a serviceable freezer, adjustable shelves, and a can dispenser. This mini fridge even has a vegetable crisper.

Of course, you’ll have to pay a little extra for this premium appliance. We found the price tag justifiable, however, as this Frigidaire is the only appliance on this list that has the potential to serve as a main refrigerator. It may not be the first option to satisfy your cooling needs, but if you’re living in a dorm room or a micro apartment and have limited kitchen space, this fridge is more than adequate.

The best smart mini fridge option

Bud-E Fridge

Bud Light fridge
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Who should buy this: Bud Light’s mini-fridge may advertise its logo on the side, but it also has a bit of cool factor and some useful smart technology.

Bud-E Fridge

The Bud-E Fridge is a little expensive for one trick pony, but it does its trick very well.

Who’s it for: Beer drinkers (or soda drinkers) who fear the day they will run out of beverages.

How much will it cost: $299

Why we picked the Bud-E Fridge:

We get it. The Bud-E Fridge is a marketing gimmick to get people to buy more Bud Light. But it’s also really cool. Since it can be used with any brand of beer (or soda), it seems like an appropriate addition to this list.

This Budweiser-sanctioned product holds 78 cans. How do we know? Because the fridge told us. The Bud-E Fridge keeps track of your can count in real time, so every time you remove or add a beer, the number on the side of the fridge will change. Now, that might not sound like a very useful feature (can’t you just open the fridge and take a brief optical survey?), but it makes a little more sense with the fridge’s connected app. Now, when you’re coming home and find yourself curious as to how many beers you have the night’s game, all you have to do is check your app to see if you need to go to the store.

Unfortunately, this fridge is only available in California.

Our full review

How we test

A good refrigerator has to do a lot more than just keep stuff cold. At Digital Trends, we try to look at our fridges from a variety of angles. How fast will they cool a beverage? How much energy do they use? Are they noisy? Do they have an interesting or unique features? Are they affordable? Are they a good value for the price?

While we’re frequently blown away by some of the smart tech that gets integrated into home appliances, we try to do our reviews from the point of view of a consumer. We compare our picks to other top models on the market to make sure that not only are they good products, but they justify their price.

You can read more about how we test our refrigerators here.

Things to consider

If you’re in the market for a mini fridge, you probably have an idea of how much space you have available. Will it go under the counter or in the dorm room? If you don’t know how much space you need, go ahead and measure where you’re planning to place your new appliance. Mini fridges come in a wide-range of sizes. You can get everything from a tiny 18-inch cube to fridges offering more than four cubic feet. Once you figure out the type of capacity you’re looking for, you can start zeroing in on the various features you want in your fridge. You’ll also want to check out if the unit needs to be freestanding before you install it under a counter.

The most important choice you’ll probably have to make, other than size, is whether or not you want a freezer. While it might seem nice to have a built-in freezer, keep in mind that any space you devote to a freezer is less space you have for refrigeration.

Lastly, it’s a good idea to review your eating habits before you buy a mini fridge. Do you buy a lot of two-liter bottles or gallons of milk? Look for a fridge with some added storage space on the door. Make sure the shelves have enough space (width and height) to fit your needs. Will you use your fridge more for leftovers or do you like to cook? You might want to get a fridge with a fresh veggie crisper.

