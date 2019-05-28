Share

The Brother Company’s latest line up of monochrome laser printers from last year includes the Brother DCP-L2550DW, a compact multi-functional copier and printer. When it first went on sale, major online retailers like Amazon sold the DCP-L2550DW copier printer at a cost of $150. Amazon has now cut the price to $120. This 20% off savings hat backs up the Brother Company’s promise of providing quality printers with budget in mind.

As a printer, the DCP-L2550DW was designed to help increase productivity. It is able to print up to 36 pages per minute. The tray has the capacity to hold 250 sheets of paper, which means less time wasted on refilling paper. There’s the option to select 2-sided printing to help save on the cost of paper and toner used, saving precious ink for additional projects. The printer can handle multiple paper types and sizes sizes, including card stock, envelopes, and more for almost any small business or home office needs. As a copier and scanner, the unit boasts a 50-sheet feeder tray for efficient multi-page copy projects.

Like many copiers and laser printers, the DCP-L2550DW is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can connect and print from your desktop, laptop, tablet, iOS and Android smartphones. The built-in Ethernet network allows you to share with multiple family members on your network. You can also connect to a single computer via a USB cable. The compact DCP-L2550DW is 12.5 x 16.1 x 15.7 inches and weighs about 25.6 pounds, so it can easily fit on your desk or work station.

As of right now, the DCP-L2550DW is eligible for Amazon Dash Replenishment, which means you don’t have to worry about running out of ink or toner. The technology detects when ink and toner levels are running low and submits an order before you officially run out. To top it off, Brother Genuine delivers replacement toner to your doorstep — all you have to do is pay for the toner you need, and that’s it. The company highly recommends using replacement cartridges TN-760 and TN-730, which are available for purchase through Amazon.

Whether you print a lot or have just the occasional print job, the multifunction DCP-L2550DW printer is fast, reliable, and gets the job done. You also don’t have to worry about the ink drying up too fast. Just bear in mind that the DCP-L2550DW is a monochrome unit and doesn’t offer color printing. Overall, the DCP-L2550DW makes a great printer at a great price. Other Brother printer models such as the Brother MFC-J885DW Work Smart Inkjet All in One made it on the list of best cheap printers and the Brother HL-3170CDW Digital Color Printer was chosen as the best laser printer so you can trust Brother Company to make quality printers.

