Keen on upgrading your home office setup to something a little fancier than before? Staples has the deal for you with a Dell 27-inch full HD monitor available right now for just $160. Working out at $30, off meaning you save more than 15%, this is a great monitor at a similarly great price. If you’re looking to add a second monitor to your home office or you want to upgrade your existing monitor, this is a well-priced example that means you’ll boost your productivity in no time. You’ll need to be fast though. We’re expecting stock to be strictly limited.

The Dell 27-inch full HD monitor offers everything you could want from a monitor at this price. It’s sure to rival the best budget monitors out there with Dell featuring prominently in our look at the best monitors overall. The 27-inch screen is an LED-backlit display with full 1080p resolution of 1920 x 1080. A refresh rate of 75Hz means it’s speedy, too, so it’s even pretty good for some gaming. That’s certainly the case when you factor in its support for AMD FreeSync as well.

A slim bezel ensures this Dell 27-inch full HD monitor will fit nicely on your desk, not taking up too much room while still looking the part as well. Viewing angles of 178 degrees are useful, too, depending on your plans. The only small downside here is that there are no built-in speakers but that’s hardly an issue at this price when you almost certainly have speakers already set up.

Normally priced at $190, the Dell 27-inch full HD monitor is just $160 right now at Staples. At such a great price, you could buy two to create a two-screen setup for your office, or you can simply upgrade with just one. Whatever your plans, snap it up fast while stock remains.

Definitely looking for a new monitor but not entirely sold on this Dell 27-inch full HD model? If you’re looking for something bigger or something more gaming-based, we have all the best monitor deals neatly rounded up for you to check out. Whatever your plans, we’ve got a great offer for you.

