Back-to-school deal: This fantastic Dell 2-in-1 is $250 off today

Nina Derwin
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent mode.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a student, back to school season brings along some of the best laptop deals of the year. The good news is that you don’t have to be a student to cash in on the big-time savings. Right now, Dell is offering an incredible deal on the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for students and non-students alike. You can bring one home for only $600, saving you $250 off the original price of $850. Click the link below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why this is one of our favorite Dell laptop deals happening at the moment.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop

2-in-1 laptops are becoming increasingly popular for those who work from home or on the go, and the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 was made to live up to the hype. It features a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of memory, so you can count on this machine to run all of your applications in record time. The Dell Inspiron 14 comes with 512 GB of solid-state storage, so you’ll have plenty of room to save all of your projects and content and you’ll be able to access everything faster than ever.

With its 360-degree hinge, you can work on your Dell Inspiron in four different modes, and with edge-to-edge mylar material on your keyboard, you’ll have a modern and smooth work surface and a 14% larger touchpad compared to previous models. It comes with an SD card reader, one USB-A port, an HDMI port, and two USB-C ports as well as a standard audio jack for your headphones, so you’re ready to connect at a moment’s notice. This laptop was truly made to do it all.

If you consider the fact that you can bring home a brand-new Dell Inspiron 14 for only $600, saving you $250 off the original price of $850, it’s pretty clear that this is one of the 2-in-1 laptop deals you definitely don’t want to miss. Some say that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re looking to upgrade your laptop back to school season might take the cake.

