True gamers know exactly what they’re looking for, which is why the discounts in these gaming deals, gaming laptop deals, and gaming monitor deals will be music to their ears. Now is a great time to invest in a new gaming laptop, and Dell is offering steep discounts on two of its best: the G15 Gaming Laptop and Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop. Check out these deals:

15-inch Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $700, was $1,085

A fast, powerful, dependable gaming laptop with a top-notch screen, the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop will have you dominating the competition. Brass tacks: This machine is powered by a superb, 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (8MB Cache, up to 4.1 GHz, four cores), with visuals coming from an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 graphics card. Backing up these essentials is 8GB of memory and then a massive 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive for storage. That should give confidence to any gamer, no matter what level, especially with Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth adding speed and connectivity. Add to this the beautiful, 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and anti-glare technology, and you’ve got a gaming laptop that won’t just help you to compete, it will help you win.

15-inch Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,180, was $1,494

It doesn’t get much better than Alienware, and this is one of the thinnest and most powerful 15-inch laptops they offer. Under the hood, it’s packing an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, not to mention an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 graphics card. The 15.6-inch display is FHD (1920 x 1080) and has ComfortView Plus. The result is killer visuals, backed up by pro-level gaming features, like a responsive keyboard with 1.8mm travel with standard 4-zone RGB N-Key rollover and anti-ghosting technology. Adding to this machine’s awesome performance is its advanced cooling system, combining dual fans design, custom system temperature controls from the Alienware Command Center, and load balancing heat pipes. There’s also a fully customizable lighting system to give you that personalized gaming experience. Take control with Alienware Command Center, as well as tons of options for connectivity, and great battery, all in a super-portable package.

More gaming deals

The right gaming laptop is just the beginning.

