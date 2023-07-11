 Skip to main content
Get this Dell gaming laptop (RTX 3060) while it’s $500 off

Noah McGraw
By

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new gaming laptop. Amazon has some great options, and other retailers are having their own Prime Day gaming laptop deals to compete. Dell is one of the retailers jumping in on the fun. For the next two days they have their most popular mid-budget gaming laptop, the Dell G15, on sale for just $1,100, down a cool $500 from what it usually costs. A 30% discount like that is nothing to snub your nose at. This deal will only be around until early morning Thursday, so grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The two things that matter most in a gaming laptop are the display and the internal components. As far as display goes, this laptop checks the boxes. It has a 15.6-inch screen that gets up to 1080p resolution. You won’t be playing 4K games on it, but everything short of that will look great. The refresh rate is 165Hz, so you can get pretty impressive frame rates. Even if you’re just gaming at 60FPS, the motion will feel smooth. It gets up to 300 nits, so you’ll be able to game before the sun goes down.

The internal components on this laptop are very good for the price. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. That will make AAA games look great. It also has a surprisingly high 16GB of RAM. This is pretty much the minimum you’d want on a gaming computer, but retailers often lowball customers and force them to upgrade themselves. On top of all that it has a 1TB hard drive, so you’ll be able to store several games on it before you need to get any external storage.

This Dell G15 gaming laptop is on sale for just $1,100. While that isn’t exactly cheap, it’s an extraordinary discount of $500 off its usual price of $1,600. This is part of Dell’s attempt at sliding into Prime Day laptop deals, so it won’t be around for long. According to Dell’s countdown, the G15 will only be on sale until Thursday morning. Grab it while you still can.

