Save $450 on this powerful, portable Dell gaming laptop today

For gamers on a budget, we’ve tracked down one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now. It’s possible to buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $686 for a limited time only at Dell. Ordinarily priced at $1,135, you save $449 on the usual price, getting you a pretty sweet bargain when it comes to laptop deals of any kind, let alone gaming laptops. Enabling you to game on the move, we can’t see it sticking around for long so snap it up now while stocks last.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is from one of the best laptop brands around so you know you’re onto a good thing. Incorporating some of the elements you’d see from the best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is ideally suited for gaming on a budget. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and a respectable 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is important if you plan on installing many games at once. Alongside that, you also get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card which means this system can cope with the latest games if you don’t mind tweaking the visual quality level.

To further help matters, the Dell G15 gaming laptop also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with 250 nits of brightness and narrow borders. Being LED-backlit helps it out in different lighting situations, too, ensuring you can see what’s unfolding on screen while you play. An Alienware-inspired thermal design also helps out when it comes to averting the risk of overheating thanks to its use of dual air-intake from the top of the keyboard and the bottom of the laptop so you get optimal cooling and heat dissipation. Game Shift technology is also included for any time you want to enjoy a performance boost at the press of a button.

Well designed and robust in many ways, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is normally priced at $1,135. For a limited time only at Dell, it’s down to just $686, saving you $449. Buy it now before the deal ends and you miss out on a great budget gaming laptop.

