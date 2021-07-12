  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

By
A gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch display and powered by AMD.

It’s not difficult to find laptop deals from various manufacturers, but gamers should only be looking at gaming laptop deals if they want a machine that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest titles. Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is a reliable source for such offers, including this $329 discount for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which brings the price of the gaming laptop down to just $850 from its original price of $1,179.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a powerful gaming laptop that’s capable of running the latest games with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive for ample storage, a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and detailed gaming, and the Alienware Command Center that gives you complete control over your hardware and software so you can make adjustments to improve your playing experience.

Playing for several hours won’t be a problem for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, as its thermal systems utilize copper piping and four exhaust vents to dissipate heat. If you need a boost in performance, you can activate the gaming laptop’s Game Shift technology, which maximizes the speed of the cooling fans while its processors work harder.

If you’re planning to upgrade to a new gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. It’s currently available from Dell at $329 off, which lowers its price to just $850 from its original price of $1,179. There’s no telling when the deal will end, though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a solid choice for gamers, especially with its current discount, but there are other offers if you want to take a look at alternative options. We’ve gathered some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can shop for right now to help you pick the machine that you think is perfect for you.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $800
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,850 $2,100
Enhance your gaming battle station with this high-performance laptop. Its 300Hz G-Sync display is buttery smooth and it packs one of the beefiest GPUs you'll find in any PC, period.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$999 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The Alienware wireless gaming headset you’ve always wanted is over $100 off

Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset

We can’t believe how cheap this Dell XPS 13 laptop is today

A Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Best cheap wireless router deals for July 2021

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Hurry! Xbox Series S still has an insanely rare price cut!

Xbox Series S Dell bundle with headset

Best cheap Asus laptop deals for July 2021

asus zenbook 14 ux425 review 2020 07

Best cheap MacBook deals for July 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Best cheap Best Buy laptop deals for July 2021

microsoft surface laptop 3 review 15 2

If you own a PS5, you need to buy this 55-inch OLED monitor today

alienware 55 inch oled monitor deal dell july 2021

Improve productivity on the cheap with this Dell 27-inch monitor

dell 27 inch monitor deal july 2021 2

Best cheap air purifier deals for July 2021

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Best cheap oven deals for July 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals for July 2021

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Best Google Pixel deals for July 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals