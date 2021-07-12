Dell slashes $329 off the G15 Ryzen gaming laptop

It’s not difficult to find laptop deals from various manufacturers, but gamers should only be looking at gaming laptop deals if they want a machine that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest titles. Dell, one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, is a reliable source for such offers, including this $329 discount for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, which brings the price of the gaming laptop down to just $850 from its original price of $1,179.

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition is a powerful gaming laptop that’s capable of running the latest games with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, and 8GB of RAM. It’s also equipped with a 256GB solid-state drive for ample storage, a 15.6-inch full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth and detailed gaming, and the Alienware Command Center that gives you complete control over your hardware and software so you can make adjustments to improve your playing experience.

Playing for several hours won’t be a problem for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition, as its thermal systems utilize copper piping and four exhaust vents to dissipate heat. If you need a boost in performance, you can activate the gaming laptop’s Game Shift technology, which maximizes the speed of the cooling fans while its processors work harder.

If you’re planning to upgrade to a new gaming laptop, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. It’s currently available from Dell at $329 off, which lowers its price to just $850 from its original price of $1,179. There’s no telling when the deal will end, though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

