Get this popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop for $600 today — save $295!

Dell laptop deals are continuing to flourish right now with the chance to snag a Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for just $600 right now from Dell, reduced from $894. A great system for anyone who can’t settle on a laptop or tablet, it’ll even arrive in time for Christmas meaning it makes a fantastic gift for a loved one. As always with Dell deals though, you’ll need to be fast. With limited stock allocated to the deal, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is sure to be worth your time thanks to it being from one of the best laptop brands out there right now. It includes much of what you would expect from the best 2-in-1 laptops such as an all-important 14-inch touchscreen that can be manipulated in a series of ways via some convenient hinges. Being able to use the laptop as a regular laptop before switching over to getting more hands-on like a tablet is incredibly useful if you simply can’t decide if you want a tablet or laptop in your life.

Along with all that, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has some useful specs elsewhere. That includes an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Those are all the essentials you need for being productive while on the move without worrying about needing a power source. ExpressCharge means when you do need to recharge, you can get the job done to up to 80% in just 60 minutes. A slim and thin design means that the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is easy to carry around with you, too, ensuring this is a particularly portable device. Adaptive Thermal Technology means the laptop is able to generate less heat when mobile while ramping up the performance when stationary. It’s those little things, right down to an ergonomically positioned lift hinge that increases comfort while typing, that ensure this is a winner of a laptop.

Ordinarily priced at $894, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is down to just $600 right now at Dell. Order now and you’ll even get it in time for Christmas. It’s sure to be a hit with many people so buy it now while there’s still stock remaining.

