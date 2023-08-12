Great for work and school, this Dell laptop is 50% off

For those who are looking at laptop deals because they need a companion device for work or school, you should check out Dell’s offer for the Dell Latitude 3420. It’s down to a very affordable $789, following a 50% discount on its original price of $1,586. You won’t always see an opportunity to buy a laptop with savings of $797, so if this machine fits your needs and your budget, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase. If you think twice, you may miss out on the bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Latitude 3420 laptop

The Dell Latitude 3420 isn’t equipped with the newest lineup of processors, as inside it is the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 paired with the NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics card, though it comes with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended by our laptop buying guide for running intensive applications or doing any kind of content creation. These specifications won’t challenge the best laptops in terms of performance, but they’re more than enough for anything that may be required for work or school, including multitasking between several apps to get a project done as quickly as possible.

The 14-inch display of the Dell Latitude 3420 offers Full HD resolution, which allows it to double as a decent entertainment device for watching streaming shows with bright colors and sharp details. With Windows 11 Pro out of the box, the laptop will maximize the capabilities of Microsoft’s operating system, and with a 256GB SSD, it will be a while before you run out of space after all the software that you need to install and all the files that you need to save.

Your laptop for work or school doesn’t have to be flashy, nor does it need to come with the latest components. It just needs to get the job done, just like the Dell Latitude 3420. From its sticker price of $1,586, a $797 discount from Dell pulls its price all the way down to just $789. This offer will only last for a limited time though, so if you want to purchase the Dell Latitude 3420 at 50% off, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and proceed with the transaction as fast as you can.

