Upgrade your home office while this Dell laptop is $489 off

If you’re in the market for a professional computing device that has the capacity to go anywhere when needed, look no further than the Dell Latitude 3520 laptop. And if you’re looking for one of the best laptop deals or one of the best Dell laptop deals, you should also look no further than the Latitude 3520 at Dell today, which is marked all the way down to $1,049. That’s a savings of $489 from its regular price of $1,538, and free shipping is included as well. The Dell Latitude 3520 is a beast for the home office, and pairs well with any of our desktop monitor deals for anyone looking to expand their home office screen real estate.

With the Latitude 3520 laptop, Dell is presenting all home office workers with a great solution to their computing needs. It packs the features essential for any business, including the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of system RAM, a tough graphics card that can push through any workflow, and a 256GB solid-state drive. The Dell Latitude 3520 laptop also features the ability to connect anywhere with eSIM technology and optional LTE mobile broadband connectivity. For the working professional with regular access to wireless internet, the Dell Latitude 3520 has Intel Wi-Fi 6 capability, which provides reliable connectivity, fast speeds, and next-generation security.

Like all of the best business laptops, the Dell Latitude 3520 is packed with ports, so you can expand your work setup with external displays or dive into more work on external hard drives. And despite its larger 15-inch screen and all of those ports lining its sides, the Dell Latitude 3520 maintains a smaller, thinner, and lighter footprint. Its design is classy, modern, and professional, and it features a dark finish, polished sidewalls, and a thin bezel. Comfort is a necessity for busy professionals, and the Dell Latitude 3520 accommodates, as it has a large trackpad and a larger, edge-to-edge keyboard, as well as a full numeric keypad.

It’s not often you come across a professional-grade laptop for a little over $1,000, but the Dell Latitude 3520 is marked down to $1,049 at Dell right now. That’s a massive savings of $489, and free shipping is included in the deal, so head over to Dell to grab yours now.

