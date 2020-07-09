Amazon discounts must-have Dell and HP desktop monitors

When assembling your home office, it’s vital to choose the right desktop monitor. Since you’re going to be staring at it for countless hours, it pays to invest in one with excellent picture quality and at least a decent refresh rate for tear-free gaming. We’ve found a couple of fantastic monitors at Best Buy that are on sale. Get the 24-inch Dell P2419H and 27-inch HP 27er today for as low as $180.

24-inch Dell P2419H — $180, was $250

The Dell P2419H is a well-rounded IPS monitor that’s suitable for home or office use. It’s not exactly targeted toward gamers because of its regular 60hrz refresh rate, nor photo editors since it doesn’t offer the most color-accurate picture, which is critical for that kind of work. That said, it does provide a crystal-clear image quality thanks to its 1080p native resolution, comes with plenty of connection options, and has a gorgeous ultra-thin design. The Dell P2419H’s screen is surrounded with bezels that are beautifully slim. It has an anti-glare matte screen coating which minimizes reflections so you can place it in a brightly lit room. This monitor features a cable management bracket and full ergonomic adjustability. Finally, it comes with a healthy collection of ports, including DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4, VGA, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 ports, and a headphone jack. Get the ergonomic and versatile 24-inch Dell P2419H desktop monitor today for just $180 instead of $250 at Best Buy — a huge $70 off.

27-inch HP 27er — $215, was $250

The 27-inch HP 27er’s ultra-slim profile used to make it stand out in the crowd. Nowadays, this design has become a dime a dozen. That doesn’t make this monitor any less stunning though. The HP 27er is ideal for photo editing thanks to a sharp 1,920 × 1,080 IPS panel that supports 8-bit color depth via dithering (6-bit plus 2-bit FRC), which results in 16.7 million colors covering 96% of the standard sRGB gamut. In fact, this monitor is Technicolor Color certified for color-accuracy and is further enhanced with HP Enhance+ resolution technology which reduces noise to prevent picture overexposure. You’re also guaranteed to have an excellent view of your work regardless of where you’re seated thanks to 178-degree viewing angles, and its anti-glare matte coating means little to no distracting glares and reflections. Just like the Dell P2419H, this monitor’s 60Hz refresh rate doesn’t make it appealing for gamers, but we didn’t notice any trailing of fast-moving objects when we tested it with video games. Port selection is a bit limited, though. There are two HDMI 1.4 ports and a VGA port, but no headphone jack. It’s also worth mentioning that the HP 27er doesn’t have built-in speakers. Moreover, the design is tilt-only and the screen is not VESA mount compatible. For professional photo editing and other business purposes, get the 27-inch HP 27er desktop monitor for $215 instead of $250 at Best Buy — that’s $35 worth of savings.

Still having a hard time deciding? Check out our more in-depth guide to desktop monitors to know more about panel types, refresh rates, and other things. And don’t forget to visit our Deals hub for more monitor deals.

